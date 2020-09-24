With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Desi Doyen Byon 9/24/2020, 11:32am PT

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: California to end sales of all new gas-powered cars by 2035; US sees 'alarming increase' in combined heat waves and droughts; First 2020 Presidential debate will have no climate questions; PLUS: China announces bold pledge to reach carbon neutrality by 2060... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Ginsburg's death could reawaken Mass. v EPA; See the toxic sites near you that are threatened by climate change; Seniors Were Left Behind When Hurricane Laura Hit; Western wildfires destroy forest designated as carbon offset; Pebble Mine executive resigns a day after being caught on tape boasting of his control over GOP politicians; E.P.A. Rejects Its Own Findings That a Pesticide Harms Children's Brains; Melting Antarctic sea ice will raise sea levels 2.5 meters even if Paris goals are met... PLUS: Richest 1 percent produce double the carbon emissions of poorest 3 billion people... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...

'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...

NASA Video: If we don't act, here's what to expect in the next 100 years:



