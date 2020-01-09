IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Long road to recovery for Louisiana after Hurricane Laura's devastation; California and Colorado burn, while Phoenix bakes; PLUS: Amid multiple record-breaking weather disasters, Republicans ignore climate change at Republican National Convention... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
- Hurricane Laura leaves wake of destruction in Louisiana:
- How to help Hurricane Laura victims (WAFB-TV Baton Rouge)
- Suffocating heat torments hurricane-ravaged areas of Louisiana and Texas, where more than 300,000 lack power (Washington Post):
Now the areas hit hardest by the storm are dealing with dangerous levels of heat and humidity that could last several more days, according to the National Weather Service. One extreme weather event layered atop another makes the region’s arduous recovery process even more difficult. Many residents lack air conditioning and running water while the stifling heat, among the most lethal weather hazards, is unrelenting.
- What it looked like after Hurricane Laura struck the Gulf Coast (Grist)
- A post-Laura heat wave has no name (Heated.World)
- 'Devastating' Laura is tied as the fifth-strongest hurricane on record to make landfall in the continental U.S. (Yale Climate Connections)
- Chemical Fire Burns Near Lake Charles, La., In Aftermath Of Hurricane Laura (NPR)
- Louisiana Chemical Plant Fire Still Smolders; Residents Told to Remain Indoors (Weather Channel)
- Oil, Chemical Plants Released Tons of Pollutants While Shutting Down for Hurricane Laura (Weather Channel):
As part of their safety procedures, the facilities used a process called flaring to burn off fuel and chemicals that can't remain in the pipes. That burning releases extra pollution into the air.
- Millions Of Pounds Of Extra Pollution Were Released Before Hurricane Laura's Landfall (NPR)
- Some Areas Damaged By Hurricane Laura See Spikes In Air Pollution (NPR)
- Climate change is causing more rapid intensification of Atlantic hurricanes (Yale Climate Connection)
- Firefighters gain ground against massive Northern California fires:
- California fires live updates: Fire crews battle huge LNU fires to 69% containment in North Bay (SF Chronicle)
- California fire crews, aided by cooler weather, report 'great progress' against LNU, SCU lightning complex fires (USA Today)
- Scope of California Wildfires Is Staggering (NY Times):
Fires have chewed through 1.4 million acres in the state this year. By this point in 2019, 56,000 acres had burned.
- California, Colorado Fires May Show Climate-Driven Transformation (Inside Climate News)
- Extreme wildfires make their own dangerous weather. And climate change is making it even worse. (High Country News)
- Climate Change Has Doubled Riskiest Fire Days in California (Scientific American)
- Colorado's Pine Gulch Fire now largest in state history:
- Colorado wildfires update: Latest on Pine Gulch, Grizzly Creek, Cameron Peak and Williams Fork fires (Denver Post)
- Pine Gulch Fire Is Now The Largest In Colorado History (Colorado Public Radio)
- California, Colorado Fires May Show Climate-Driven Transformation (Inside Climate News)
- Phoenix, AZ shatters old record with 50 days straight above 110F:
- A Long, Hot Summer Worsened Drought Conditions Across The U.S. (Forbes):
It’s been an exceptionally hot summer in the Southwest. Phoenix recorded a whopping 50 days with high temperatures at or above 110°F, shattering the previous record of 33 days set during the summer of 2011.
- Northern Arizona sees sweltering heat as Flagstaff breaks heat records four days in a row (Arizona Star)
- August just replaced July as Tucson's hottest month ever recorded (Arizona Star)
- Report: costs of climate-change natural disasters in U.S. has quadrupled since 1980:
- The rising cost of climate change-fueled extreme weather (Environmental Defense Fund)
- Paying for Extreme Weather: Wildfire, Hurricanes, Floods and Droughts Quadrupled in Cost Since 1980 (Inside Climate News):
The report details how the financial impacts of fires, tropical storms, floods, droughts and crop freezes have quadrupled since 1980. "It shows what happens if we don't do anything about global warming," said EDF's Elgie Holstein. "There's no denying the trends and the fact this all becomes more expensive going forward."
- Republicans lie and fear-monger about Biden's climate policies, and ignore climate change:
- With Wild and Dangerous Weather All Around, Republicans Stay Silent on Climate Change (Inside Climate News):
The party made clear its calculation that voters do not require any more response from the GOP other than allegiance to Trump and his signing of emergency orders, seasoned with invective toward Democrats. Trump himself provided plenty of the latter.
- Trump and the RNC ignore the biggest crisis of all (Washington Post)
- Fact-Checking Night 2 of the Republican National Convention (NY Times)
- Biden Pushes Back On Trump Claims: 'I Am Not Banning Fracking'" (The Hill)
- VIDEO: Mike Pence 2020 RNC Speech Transcript (Rev)
- VIDEO: Donald Trump 2020 RNC Night 4 Speech Transcript (Rev)
- VIDEO: Sen. Joni Ernst - 2020 Republican National Convention (RNC) Night 3 Transcript (Rev)
- VIDEO: Mitch McConnell 2020 RNC Speech Transcript (Rev)
- Norway: Painting wind turbine blades black cut bird deaths 72%:
- Study: Black turbine blades reduced bird mortality by 72% (E&E NEws)
- Black turbine blade 'can cut bird deaths' (BBC):
Painting one blade of a wind turbine black could cut bird strikes at wind farms by up to 70%, a study suggests...Dr May said that the findings were encouraging but further testing at different wind farms was needed in order to make the findings more robust. He observed: "Although we found a significant drop in bird collision rates, its efficacy may well be site- and species-specific.
- No, Mr. Trump — ‘windmills’ are not going to ‘destroy the bird population.’ Here’s what will (Electrek)
