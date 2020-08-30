By PDiddie on 8/30/2020, 6:07am PT
As opposed to Trump's ...
Perry Dorrell blogs as PDiddie at Brains and Eggs, usually on topics concerning
the strange brew of Texas politics. He's also on Twitter @PDiddie.
|
Front Page » Archives » August 2020 »" Sunday 'Biden's America' Toons "
|
|
BARCODED BALLOTS AND BALLOT MARKING DEVICES
BMDs pose a new threat to democracy in all 50 states...
|
VIDEO: 'Rise of the Tea Bags'
Brad interviews American patriots...
|
'Democracy's Gold Standard'
Hand-marked, hand-counted ballots...
|
GOP Voter Registration Fraud Scandal 2012...
|
The Secret Koch Brothers Tapes...
|MORE BRAD BLOG 'SPECIAL COVERAGE' PAGES...
|
|
As opposed to Trump's ...
|
Recent Entries
Archives
Important Docs
|
Categories
A Few Great Blogs
· AMERICAblog
· Baghdad Burning
· Brilliant at Breakfast
· BuzzFlash
· Crooks and Liars
· Dan Froomkin
· Eschaton
· firedoglake
· Fired Up! Missouri
· Freedom's Phoenix
· Freeway Blogger
· Glenn Greenwald
· Huffington Post
· Hullabaloo
· Jesus' General
· Juan Cole
· Washington Monthly
· Media Matters
· MediaBloodhound
· Nashua Advocate
· Newshounds
· Oliver Willis
· RAW STORY
· Sanoma State's
Project Censored Sites:
· Daily Censored
· Media Freedom
· Project Censored
· Scholars & Rogues
· Skippy the Bush Kangaroo
· Talking Points Memo
· Think Progress
· Tom Tomorrow
· Truthdig
· TV Newser
Political Cartoonists
· Ben Sargent
· Bill Deore
· Bob Gorrell
· Cagle's Index
· Chan Lowe
· Don Wright
· Doonesbury
· Doug Marlette
· Glenn McCoy
· Jeff Danziger
· Joel Pett
· Mike Luckovich
· Non Sequitur
· Not Banned Yet
· Pat Oliphant
· Paul Conrad
· Ted Rall
· This Modern World
· Thomas Burns
· Tom Toles
· Tony Auth
· Stuart Carlson
|
Or by Snail Mail
Make check out to...
Brad Friedman
7095 Hollywood Blvd., #594
Los Angeles, CA 90028