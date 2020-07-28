With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Desi Doyen Byon 7/28/2020, 10:40am PT

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Two hurricanes hit the U.S. in one weekend, and make extreme weather history; California plugs in the world's largest battery; PLUS: Trump Administration takes major step toward approving controversial Pebble Mine in Alaska... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

