IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Two hurricanes hit the U.S. in one weekend, and make extreme weather history; California plugs in the world's largest battery; PLUS: Trump Administration takes major step toward approving controversial Pebble Mine in Alaska... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Hundreds of toxic Superfund sites threatened by sea level rise; A Detroit soil experiment could unleash the power of urban soil; Kenya environmental defenders win landmark $12m court battle; Deutsche Bank says it won't finance any new Arctic region or oil sand projects; In North Dakota, towns flattened by oil bust; Migratory river fish populations plunge 76 percent in past 50 years... PLUS: Western Water: Interior moving to shift CA federal water projects to former clients of Interior Sec. Bernhardt...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Hurricane Hanna, first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic season, makes history:
- 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season Continues to Break Records With Tropical Storm Hanna (Time)
- Thousands of Texans remain without power in the aftermath of Hurricane Hanna (Texas Tribune)
- Hurricane Hanna: Flood threat remains despite weakening (BBC)
- Tropical Storm Gonzalo sets a record as it churns toward the Caribbean (CNN)
- Deaths And Missing People Reported From Tropical Depression Hanna In Mexico (NPR)
- Triple tropical trouble: Douglas, Gonzalo and Tropical Depression 8 threaten US, Caribbean (USA Today)
- Hurricane Douglas brushes Hawaii, enters weather history books:
- Hawaii battles complacency after another hurricane near-miss (AP)
- VIDEO: On its track just north of Hawaii, Hurricane Douglas made history (Hawaii News Now)
- Hurricane Douglas skirts north of Hawaii; Texas cleans up from Hurricane Hanna (USA Today)
- Hawaii ‘breathing a sigh of relief’ as Douglas pulls away after just grazing islands (Washington Post)
- Trump Administration takes major step toward final approval of controversial Pebble Mine in AK:
- Trump administration says massive Alaska gold mine won’t cause major environmental harm, reversing Obama (Washington Post):
The official about-face regarding the bitterly contested project epitomizes the whiplash that has come to define environmental policy under President Trump, who has methodically dismantled many of his predecessor’s actions on climate change, conservation and pollution...The Obama administration, which looked at multiple project scenarios, concluded in 2014 that a major mine in the area could cause irreparable harm.
- Early release of Pebble Mine Final EIS triggers barrage of criticism from native, commercial fishing, sportfishing groups (KTUU-Anchorage)
- Pebble Mine Will Cause Irreparable Harm to Alaska’s Bristol Bay Watershed (YubaNet)
- VIDEO: Alaskan Voices Against the Pebble Mine (House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure)
- VIDEO: Alaska's Controversial Pebble Mine Was Dead. Not Anymore. (PBS Frontline),/li>
- Alaska Gold (PBS Frontline)
- Final Pebble environmental review fails to address any local concerns or criticisms raised (United Tribes of Bristol Bay)
- Pebble Mine’s Collier on Possible Legal Challenge: ‘Bring it On’ (Bloomberg):
“Bring it on,” Collier said in an interview with Bloomberg Law shortly before the final environmental impact statement was released. “I really know how to do this. It’s something I’ve spent most of my career doing.”
- California plugs in world's largest (for now) battery:
- Largest US battery resource connects to CAISO grid, signaling next phase in California's storage growth (Utility Dive):
"For many years, we have understood the promise of storage to take oversupply off the grid in the middle of the day and deliver it at the end of the day when the need is great. With some of these large-capacity projects coming online, 2020 will be the transition year for battery storage to play a critical role in integrating renewables in the future," he said in the press release.
- Say Hello to the Biggest Battery in America (for Now) (GreenTech Media)
- Largest battery storage system in US connects to California ISO grid (YubaNet)
