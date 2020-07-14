IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Extended extreme heat wave spreads across U.S.; June 2020 second hottest June ever recorded; Bankrupt oil and gas companies leaving taxpayers with cleanup bill, while giving bonuses to CEOs; PLUS: Environmental group hits Trump on COVID and climate denial... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Joe Biden sets out aggressive plan to tackle climate change; How Europe's green pandemic recovery will push the rest of the world; Investigation rebukes Commerce Department for siding with Trump over forecasters during Hurricane Dorian; U.S. Offshore Wind Power Blown on Course; EPA declines to tighten smog standards amid pressure from green groups; G.A.O.: Trump Boosts Deregulation by Undervaluing Cost of Climate Change; Largest battery storage system in US connects to California ISO grid... PLUS: Intense Hurricanes Are Making "Super Abundant" Spiders More Aggressive...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- June 2020 the second hottest June ever recorded globally:
- Unprecedented heat in Siberia pushed planet to warmest June on record, tied with last year (Washington Post):
Cutting back on the amount of ice in the Arctic means there’s less to reflect sunlight, allowing the surface to absorb more of the sun’s rays and heat up disproportionately faster than the rest of the world.
- 2020 May Be Earth's Warmest Year On Record, Even Without an El Niño (Weather Channel)
- June 2020 was joint-second hottest on record as global temperatures soar (BBC)
- June 2020: Earth's third-warmest June on record (Yale Climate Connections)
- Tie for hottest 12-month period globally as Siberia sees unusual warmth (Global Times)
- 2020 Just Keeps on. Likely Temperature Record this Year (Climate Crocks)
- South Pole warmed three times the global rate in last 30 years: study (Reuters)
- Extended heat wave scorches across half of U.S.:
- Relentless heat wave to bake the U.S. for "multiple weeks" (CBS News)
- Excessive heat is scorching the South and Southwest, where coronavirus cases are surging (Washington Post)
- Officials warn of health risks as heatwave may break records in the south of US (Guardian UK)
- How a ‘Heat Dome’ Forms—and Why This One Is So Perilous (Wired)
- Death Valley sets record for planet's hottest temperature in years — and the heat wave is forecast to spread (CBS News)
- How NYC Is Protecting Residents From Extreme Heat (EcoWatch)
- Phoenix: How America’s Hottest City Will Survive Climate Change (Washington Post)
- Bankrupt oil and gas frackers leaving taxpayers with cleanup bill, CEOs with bonuses
- Fracking Firms Fail, Rewarding Executives and Raising Climate Fears (NY Times):
Oil and gas companies are hurtling toward bankruptcy, raising fears that wells will be left leaking planet-warming pollutants, with cleanup costs left to taxpayers.
- Bankrupt Fracking Companies Are Harming the Climate and Taxpayers (EcoWatch)
- Coronavirus surge punctures oil's recovery (Axios)
- Oil drops 3% as rising Covid-19 cases spur demand fears (CNBC)
- League of Conservation Voters hits Trump on COVID-19 and climate change denial:
- VIDEO: Donald Trump ignored expert warnings (League Of Conservation Voters)
- Environmental group bets $14 million on moving swing voters against Trump (NBC News):
Pete Maysmith, who runs LCV's campaign operations, says the idea is to expose these voters to potentially new information about what the Trump administration has done to roll back environmental protections and then “burn that in over a relatively long period of time."
- Study: Biden can unite progressives and swing voters with a focus on climate (Vox, 4/2/2020)
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
