By PDiddie on 7/5/2020, 6:00am PT  

Trump revealed in his speech at Mount Rushmore an executive order that will establish a "National Garden of American Heroes," which he described as "a vast outdoor park that will feature the statues of the greatest Americans who ever lived."

Trump has no idea why he wants a second term

Perry Dorrell blogs as PDiddie at Brains and Eggs, usually on topics concerning
the strange brew of Texas politics. He's also on Twitter @PDiddie.

                 

