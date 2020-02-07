It's NICOLE SANDLER, guest hosting another edition of The BradCast, and we have a busy show today.
My first guest is author, professor and journalist JEFF SHARLET (author of The Family: The Secret Fundamentalism at the Heart of American Power). He went to a bunch of Trump rallies so you don't have to. Sharlet explains what he learned in Vanity Fair's "He's the Chosen One to Run America: Inside the Cult of Trump, His Rallies Are Church and He Is the Gospel."
We also check in with my old friend and radio colleague, JACK RICE. He's a former CIA officer who I wanted to speak with about the Russia bounty for dead American soldiers in Afghanistan. He has a unique perspective on the story.
Jack is also a criminal defense attorney who lives in Minneapolis, about 10 blocks from where George Floyd was killed. And he's representing someone who was arrested for pulling down a statue of Columbus.
Which leads us to an op-ed that appeared in the Sunday NY Times, written by a poet named Caroline Randall Williams. I ended the show with a reading of her devastating words that everyone should read titled "You Want a Confederate Monument? My Body Is a Confederate Monument."
Download MP3 or listen online below...