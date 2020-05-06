Guest host Nicole Sandler with The Nation's John Nichols on his new book, 'The Fight for the Soul of the Democratic Party'...

Nicole Sandler Byon 6/5/2020, 3:51pm PT

It's NICOLE SANDLER, back in to guest host today's BradCast. [Audio link to show is posted below.]

Just when you think things can't get any weirder, Donald Trump announces that because the jobs report today was better than expected, that "George Floyd is having a great day". Floyd, of course, is the unarmed black man who was murdered by Minneapolis police last week when a cop held him down with his knee on his neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. I told you it was a strange day.

There was lots of news to cover, most of it bad. But we go through much of it on today's show.

On the second half of the show, I'm joined by JOHN NICHOLS of The Nation who has a very timely new book out, The Fight for the Soul of the Democratic Party: The Enduring Legacy of Henry Wallace’s Antifascist, Antiracist Politics.

