IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Tropical Storm Cristobal takes aim at the U.S.; Study confirms global warming is increasing extreme rainfall events in North America; Building new wind and solar projects now cheaper than running existing coal plants, new study finds; House Dems propose major infrastructure bill with a focus on climate resilience; PLUS: University of California divests from all fossil fuels... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): "There is no climate justice without defunding the police"; Arctic fuel spill prompts Russia’s Putin to declare emergency and slam slow response; Judge rejects Bernhardt's Alaska Izembek refuge land swap; How to speed up the clean energy transition; Our infrastructure is being built for a climate that's already gone; U.S. court overturns EPA approval of Bayer's dicamba weedkiller; Epidemic of wipes and masks plague sewers, storm drains... PLUS: Renewables surpass coal in US energy generation for first time in 130 years... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Record-breaking Tropical Storm Cristobal takes aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast:
- Cristobal becomes the earliest third Atlantic named storm on record (CNN)
- Cristobal Crawls Through Mexico and Will be a Tropical Storm Threat to U.S. Gulf Coast This Weekend (Weather Channel)
- Governor John Bel Edwards: Tropical Storm Cristobal takes direct aim at Louisiana (The News Star)
- Tropical Depression Cristobal could bring heavy rainfall to West Michigan next week (WWMT-Kalamazoo)
- Low-Cost, Last-Minute Prep for an Approaching Hurricane (Disaster Safety)
- Global warming increasing the frequency of extreme rainstorms in U.S.:
- New Study Shows Global Warming Intensifying Extreme Rainstorms Over North America (Inside Climate News):
At the current level of warming caused by greenhouse gases—about 1.8 degrees Fahrenheit above the pre-industrial average—extreme rainstorms that in the past happened once every 20 years will occur every five years, according to the study. If the current rate of warming continues, Earth will heat up 5.4 degrees by 2100. Then, 20, 50 and 100-year extreme rainstorms could happen every 1.5 to 2.5 years, the researchers concluded... "The changes in the return periods really stood out," she said. "That is a key contributor to flash flooding events and it will mean that flash flooding is going to be an increasing concern as well."
- Yes, we're getting more extreme rainfall, and it's due to climate change, study confirms (CBC)
- 15,000+ dams listed as potentially "high hazard" in U.S.:
- Thousands of run-down US dams would kill people if they failed, study finds (Guardian UK):
17% of 91,000 US dams classified with ‘high hazard’ potential...“Unfortunately, some state programs don’t have the resources they need to follow through,” Ogden said. “These can be very expensive repairs … so if the owner is unable or unwilling to do that, it takes a lot of time and resources to go through the enforcement process.”
- House Democrats unveil plan to upgrade nation's infrastructure, including climate resilience:
- House Democrats unveil $500 billion transportation package with focus on buses, rail and the environment (Washington Post)
- House Democrats to unveil green infrastructure bill this week (E&E News):
The plan, dubbed "Moving Forward," would specifically provide $434 billion for highway and transit programs, $55 billion for rail, $34.3 billion for clean energy, and $25.4 billion for drinking water. The clean energy provisions could finally offer some relief to the renewables sector, which has been patiently awaiting congressional action after shedding hundreds of thousands of jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Renewable energy supporters running out of patience with Congress, Trump (E&E News)
- Building new wind and solar plants cheaper than running existing coal plants:
- Plunging cost of wind and solar marks turning point in energy transition: IRENA (Reuters):
More than half of the renewable capacity added in 2019 achieved lower power costs than the cheapest new coal plants, the report found.
- Energy firms urged to mothball coal plants as cost of solar tumbles (Guardian UK)
- Univ. of California divests from fossil fuels:
- UC becomes nation’s largest university to divest fully from fossil fuels (LA Times):
The UC milestone capped a five-year effort to move the public research university system’s $126-billion portfolio into more environmentally sustainable investments, such as wind and solar energy. UC officials say their strategy is grounded in concerns about the planet’s future and in what makes financial sense.
- University Of California Completes Fossil Fuel Divestment (AP)
