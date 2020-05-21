With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Desi Doyen Byon 5/21/2020, 11:10am PT

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Michigan dams fail, causing massive flooding, toxic threat amid pandemic; Super Cyclone Amphan slams into India; Trump Administration hits renewable energy projects with retroactive rent increases; PLUS: Global emissions plunged an unprecedented 17% during pandemic shutdowns... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP US WITH A (MUCH-NEEDED) DONATION to celebrate 1000+ episodes of independent, listener-supported climate, energy and environmental news! Thank you!

Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Holding the World's Breath at 11,135 Feet; White House warned EPA about legal concerns, 'spurious' tone on auto rules; EU Commission planning 'green' auto industry rescue; Tree Deaths in Urban Settings Are Linked to Leaks from Natural Gas Pipelines Below Streets; EPA employees allege leadership interference with science... PLUS: Aging Dams, Changing Climate: A Dangerous Mix... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...

'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...

For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page

FOR MORE on Climate Science and Climate Change, go to our Green News Report: Essential Background Page

NASA Video: If we don't act, here's what to expect in the next 100 years:



