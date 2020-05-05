With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...
By Desi Doyen on 5/5/2020, 11:10am PT  

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: U.S. oil industry gets a bailout, after all; U.S. drillers waste enough natural gas to power 7 million homes; Renewable energy eclipses coal in U.S. electricity mix; PLUS: Shell Oil announces it aims to be carbon neutral by 2050... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP US WITH A (MUCH-NEEDED) DONATION to celebrate 1000+ episodes of independent, listener-supported climate, energy and environmental news! Thank you!

Listen online here, or Download MP3 (6 mins)...

Link:
Embed:

Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Bill McKibben: On Being the Villain in a Michael Moore Movie; 50 Years From Now, Many Densely Populated Parts of the World Could be Too Hot for Humans; Saudi Arabia's Oil Tanker Flotilla Is Reaching The U.S.; Europe's energy giants turn greener, but paths and targets diverge... PLUS: Coronavirus could drive 'mass abandonment' of oil wells... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...

'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...

For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page

FOR MORE on Climate Science and Climate Change, go to our Green News Report: Essential Background Page

  • NASA Video: If we don't act, here's what to expect in the next 100 years:
    •                  

    Article Categories: Environment, Green News, Fracking, Donald Trump, Natural gas, Coal, Oil, Wind, Solar, Climate change, Water, Shell Oil, Public lands, Pollution