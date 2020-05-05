With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Desi Doyen Byon 5/5/2020, 11:10am PT

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: U.S. oil industry gets a bailout, after all; U.S. drillers waste enough natural gas to power 7 million homes; Renewable energy eclipses coal in U.S. electricity mix; PLUS: Shell Oil announces it aims to be carbon neutral by 2050... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Bill McKibben: On Being the Villain in a Michael Moore Movie; 50 Years From Now, Many Densely Populated Parts of the World Could be Too Hot for Humans; Saudi Arabia's Oil Tanker Flotilla Is Reaching The U.S.; Europe's energy giants turn greener, but paths and targets diverge... PLUS: Coronavirus could drive 'mass abandonment' of oil wells... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...