4/30/2020

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Crises at meatpacking plants a 'reckoning' for industrial agriculture; Scientists warn environmental destruction will lead to more pandemics; Western U.S. in beginning stages of mega-drought; PLUS: Big surprise win for clean water from the U.S. Supreme Court... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): In Montana, Children File Suit to Protect ‘the Last Best Place’; Emissions Declines Will Set Records This Year. But It’s Not Good News; Texas regulators release plan to cut oil production; Study: Gas-powered appliances may be hazardous for your health; Germany's Merkel wants green recovery from coronavirus crisis; Scientists try to plant 'forests of the future' that can survive man-made climate change; As lockdowns lift, new hazards lurk in the water... PLUS: Climate experts call for 'dangerous' Michael Moore film to be taken down

... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...

'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...

