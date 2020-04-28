With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Trump Administration desperately looking for ways to bail out U.S. oil industry; Big banks ditching Arctic drilling projects; Federal judge blocks Keystone XL pipeline (again); PLUS: New York City opening up the streets for pedestrians and cyclists... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): UN warns of 'biblical' famine due to Covid-19 pandemic; LNG market is “imploding”; Calif. greenlights massive Klamath River dam removal; Trump renews push for uranium mines near Grand Canyon; Big Plastic asks Congress for $1 billion bailout; Livestock destroyed as pandemic slams meat sector; Silence is golden for whales as coronavirus lockdown reduces ocean noise... PLUS: Michael Moore's "Planet of the Humans": A reheated mess of lazy, old myths... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...

'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...

NASA Video: If we don't act, here's what to expect in the next 100 years:



