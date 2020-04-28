IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Trump Administration desperately looking for ways to bail out U.S. oil industry; Big banks ditching Arctic drilling projects; Federal judge blocks Keystone XL pipeline (again); PLUS: New York City opening up the streets for pedestrians and cyclists... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): UN warns of 'biblical' famine due to Covid-19 pandemic; LNG market is “imploding”; Calif. greenlights massive Klamath River dam removal; Trump renews push for uranium mines near Grand Canyon; Big Plastic asks Congress for $1 billion bailout; Livestock destroyed as pandemic slams meat sector; Silence is golden for whales as coronavirus lockdown reduces ocean noise... PLUS: Michael Moore's "Planet of the Humans": A reheated mess of lazy, old myths... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Trump Adminstration under pressure to assist U.S. oil industry:
- Trump faces big decisions on energy industry rescue as U.S. runs out of places to store abundance of oil (Washington Post):
The White House’s scramble to contain an energy market crisis became harder on Monday, when U.S. crude oil prices plunged more than 20 percent, an oil services company declared bankruptcy, and a flotilla of about 20 Saudi Arabian supertankers continued their approach to the Gulf of Mexico.
- Goldman Sachs: Global oil storage could be maxed out in just 3 weeks, driving 'substantial volatility' (Business Insider)
- Energy Transfer Asks For Permission To Turn Pipelines To Oil Storage (Argus Media)
- U.S.'s Mnuchin considers lending program for struggling oil companies (Reuters)
- Gov. John Bel Edwards delays collection of severance tax to help oil and gas (Lafayette Daily Advertiser)
- U.S. Oil Producers Begin Storing Crude in Strategic Reserve (Bloomberg)
- The next chapter in the oil crisis: Industry shuts down (Yahoo)
- Historic Oil Rout Breaks Shale, Trump's Energy Dominance (Bloomberg)
- Trump Vows Oil Rescue That He's Been Powerless to Deliver (Yahoo Finance)
- Oil tankers are parked off the California coast with nowhere to unload (LA Times)
- Alaska senator accuses banks of 'discrimination' for opting out of costly Arctic drilling:
- Citigroup dumps Arctic oil (Heated.World)
- Banks become the latest hurdle for Arctic oil (Axios)
- As US banks pull out of Arctic drilling, Trump blames the ‘radical left’ (Electrek)
- VIDEO: Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-AK) accuses banks of discriminating against oil projects: (C-SPAN, about 31 mins in):
Sullivan: [T]here are big American financial institutions that the federal government has helped many times...they’re starting to discriminate against American energy companies, discriminate against investment in my state, in Alaska...I don’t think they should be allowed to do that, sir, and I know you have concerns about it too.
- Trump criticizes banks withholding funds from certain fossil fuel projects (The Hill)
- Trump says worth ‘looking into’ banks receiving pandemic relief that won’t support Arctic drilling (Anchorage Daily News)
- If the oil industry needs to save cash, why is it still funding CAPP? (op-ed, Toronto Globe & Mail)
- Montana judge revokes Keystone XL pipeline permits, as Alberta doubles down:
- US judge cancels permit for Keystone XL pipeline from Canada (AP)
- Montana federal judge throws out key Keystone XL pipeline permit (KTVQ-Billings)
- Alberta’s $5.3 Billion Backing of Keystone XL Signals Vulnerability of Canadian Oil (Inside Climate News, 4/6/2020)
- US delays oil pipeline approvals after environmental ruling (AP)
- Alberta unveils process for paying out $1 billion in oilfield cleanup grants (CBC)
- NYC opens up streets to pedestrians during pandemic:
- De Blasio: NYC Aims to Open Up 100 Miles of Streets to Pedestrians During Crisis (NBC-New York)
- NYC will open up to 100 miles of streets to pedestrians (Curbed NY)
- Open Streets Initiative will aid cities in optimizing coronavirus street closures (The Architect's Newspaper)
- How to Open Streets Right During Social Distancing (StreetsBlog USA, 4/8/2020)
- The Pandemic Could Be an Opportunity to Remake Cities (Wired)
- How to make a city livable during lockdown (David Roberts, Vox):
To talk through the variety of ways that cities might rise to meet these challenges, and what things cities ought to be doing that they aren’t doing yet, I turned to long-time urbanist Brent Toderian, previously the chief planner for Vancouver, British Columbia, now a consultant and speaker.
- Cars dominate cities today. Barcelona has set out to change that. (David Roberts, Vox, 9/11/2019)
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
- UN warns of 'biblical' famine due to Covid-19 pandemic (France 24)
- The LNG Market Is “Imploding” (Oil Price)
- "Planet of the Humans": A reheated mess of lazy, old myths (Ketan Joshi)
- Calif. greenlights massive Klamath River dam removal (E&E News)
- New Trump Nuclear Plan Favors Uranium Mining Bordering the Grand Canyon (Inside Climate News)
- Trump opens floodgates, and acrimony swamps Calif. (E&E News)
- Big Plastic Asks for $1 Billion Coronavirus Bailout (The Intercept)
- America’s fracking boom flounders as global prices and demand collapse (Guardian UK)
- Federal lending to the oil and gas sector would be a complete waste of money (IEEFA)
- Piglets aborted, chickens gassed as pandemic slams meat sector (Reuters)
- Crews work to clean Connecticut River oil spill (WCAX-Hanover)
- In Global Electricity Slump, Coal Is the Big Loser (Yahoo News/Bloomberg)
- As Salton Sea Spews Harmful Dust, Imperial Valley Water Wars Heat Up (LA Times)
- Silence Is Golden For Whales As Lockdown Reduces Ocean Noise (Guardian UK)
- Exxon's Snake Oil: 100 years of deception (Columbia Journalism Review)
- What Does '12 Years to Act on Climate Change' (Now 11 Years) Really Mean? (Inside Climate News)
- VIDEO: A Message From the Future With Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (The Intercept)
