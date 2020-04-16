IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Virginia becomes first in the South to target 100% clean energy; As coronavirus rages, Trump EPA refuses to tighten clean air rules to save lives; Clean energy capacity hits new record high globally; PLUS: Ten years later, the BP Oil Disaster in the Gulf of Mexico is still harming marine life... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Trump EPA refuses to strengthen particle pollution standard:
- Wheeler dismisses research on tighter soot limit (E&E News):
EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler today proposed leaving national soot standards unchanged at least through the middle of the next decade as he questioned the reliability of scientific research suggesting that tighter limits are needed to save lives...Environmental groups, however, charged that the status quo proposal ignores the findings of career employees that a tighter annual limit is needed to prevent thousands of premature deaths. They questioned the truncated review process used.
- 'Unbelievable' Timing: As Coronavirus Rages, Trump Disregards Advice to Tighten Clean Air Rules (NY Times)
- Trump officials reject stricter air quality standards, despite link between air pollution, coronavirus risks (Washington Post)
- The EPA refuses to tighten air quality standards despite the pandemic (Electrek)
- Legal experts, NGOs blast EPA move on air quality standards after higher pollution linked to COVID-19 deaths (Utility Dive)
- The EPA disbanded our clean air science panel. We met anyway – and found that particle pollution regulations aren’t protecting public health (The Conversation, 10/29/2019)
- Study links long-term air pollution exposure higher risk of death from COVID-19:
- COVID-19 PM2.5: A national study on long-term exposure to air pollution and COVID-19 mortality in the United States (Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health)
- Improved asthma outcomes observed in the vicinity of coal power plant retirement, retrofit and conversion to natural gas (Nature)
- Air pollution linked to far higher Covid-19 death rates, study finds (Guardian UK)
- EPA Finds Black Americans Face More Health-Threatening Air Pollution (Inside Climate News, 3/18/2018)
- April 20 is the 10th anniversary of the BP Oil Disaster in the Gulf:
- Hindsight 2020: Lessons We Cannot Ignore from the BP Disaster (Oceana)
- 10 Years After BP's Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill, Threat of Disaster Remains (EcoWatch)
- First Gulf of Mexico-Wide Survey of Oil Pollution in Fish Completed 10 Years after Deepwater Horizon (Univ. of South Florida)
- A Decade After BP Oil Spill, Texas A&M Experts Say It Could Happen Again (Texas A&M University)
- A decade after the Deepwater Horizon explosion, offshore drilling is still unsafe (The Conversation)
- Nine Years Later, the BP Oil Spill’s Environmental Mess Isn’t Gone (Mother Jones, 4/19/2019)
- Deepwater Horizon oil spill (Wikipedia)
- History of the Deepwater Horizon oil spill (Brittanica)
- Trump Administration Moves To Roll Back Offshore Drilling Safety Regulations (NPR, 5/3/2019)
- Deepwater Horizon’s Final Hours (NY Times, 12/25/2010):
Crew members were cut down by shrapnel, hurled across rooms and buried under smoking wreckage. Some were swallowed by fireballs that raced through the oil rig’s shattered interior. Dazed and battered survivors, half-naked and dripping in highly combustible gas, crawled inch by inch in pitch darkness, willing themselves to the lifeboat deck.
- Virginia becomes first Southern state to target 100 percent clean electricity:
- Virginia Gov. Northam orders 100% carbon-free power by 2050 (Utility Dive)
- Governor Northam Signs Clean Energy Legislation (press release, Office of Gov. Ralph Northam)
- Virginia becomes the first state in the South to target 100% clean power (Vox)
- Renewable energy capacity hit records highs in 2019:
- New renewable energy capacity hit record levels in 2019 (Guardian UK):
Almost three-quarters of new electricity generation capacity built in 2019 uses renewable energy, representing an all-time record. New data from the International Renewable Energy Agency (Irena) shows solar, wind and other green technologies now provide more than one-third of the world’s power, marking another record.
