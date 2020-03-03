IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Billionaire climate activist Tom Steyer gets out of 2020 Presidential race; Coronavirus concern slams energy markets and cancels global conferences; China's air pollution dramatically decreases amid coronavirus measures; PLUS: Climate change cancels this year's "Firefall" in Yosemite National Park... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Interior Dept. inks deal with water district tied to Interior Sec. Bernhardt; Tornadoes devastate Tennessee, killing at least 19; Green New Deal backers vs. Koch money in Texas; No, Trump, wind turbines are not 'rotting'; Coal miners are being "cheated"; Climate models are running red hot, and scientists don't know why yet; Trump White House rewrote EPA scientists' assessment on toxic chemical, and not in a good way... PLUS: How to prepare for the Coronavirus in the U.S., and why it is your civic duty to get ready... and much, MUCH more! ...
- Billionaire climate activist Tom Steyer gets out of 2020 presidential race:
- Coronavirus cancels CERAWeek as energy threats rise (E&E News):
Big Oil CEOs, Cabinet officials and international dignitaries won't gather in Texas next week for one of the world's top energy conferences after organizers took the unprecedented step of canceling the event yesterday amid growing concerns about the COVID-19 virus...It costs $8,500 per person to attend the event as a delegate, he said.
- Vital COP26 climate talks could be derailed by coronavirus (Guardian UK):
This year’s UN talks on the climate are the most important since the Paris agreement in 2015, as the world is now far adrift of the Paris goals and the Cop26 summit – scheduled for Glasgow this November – is seen as one of the last chances to put nations back on track to avoid climate breakdown.
- OPEC Tries to Head Off Oil Glut as Coronavirus Saps Demand (NY Times):
A rise in oil prices on Monday suggested traders believe OPEC and Russia will agree on a new cut in oil production this week.
- Coronavirus Is Starting to Slow the Solar Energy Revolution (Bloomberg):
[T]he warnings that have started to trickle out are a reminder of China’s importance in the global supply chains involved in building clean-energy plants and reducing the pollution that’s damaging the climate...The country leads the world both in installing new wind and solar farms and in producing photovoltaic panels used almost everywhere. Of the top 10 cell makers, nine are mainly Chinese manufacturers and one is from South Korea.
- Airborne Nitrogen Dioxide Plummets Over China (NASA Earth Obervatory)
- Coronavirus: Nasa images show China pollution clear amid slowdown (BBC):
Satellite images have shown a dramatic decline in pollution levels over China, which is "at least partly" due to an economic slowdown prompted by the coronavirus, US space agency Nasa says...It comes amid record declines in China's factory activity as manufacturers stop work in a bid to contain the coronavirus.
- VIDEO: Yosemite ‘firefall’ slows to a trickle amid drought (PBS NewsHour):
Firefall is not the only part of the park that's being impacted by climate change.
- Some parts of California had no rain in February — and are already seeing wildfires (NBC News):
Huge swaths of California experienced its driest February on record, with some northern areas of the state recording zero precipitation for the entire month, according to the National Weather Service.
- The Climate Risks We Face (NY Times):
- The Uninhabitable Earth: When will climate change make earth too hot for humans? (New York Magazine):
Famine, economic collapse, a sun that cooks us: What climate change could wreak - sooner than you think.
- The Uninhabitable Earth: When will climate change make earth too hot for humans? (New York Magazine):
Famine, economic collapse, a sun that cooks us: What climate change could wreak - sooner than you think.
