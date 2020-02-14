Green News Reports! Lord knows how many BradCasts!

Impeachment by Radio Sue Wilson exlains why the elephant in the room is not the GOP...

'That Way Madness Lies':

'BradCast' 2/13/20 Vengeful Trump attacks jury foreperson in Stone case, as lawless, vindictive 'descent into Constitutional madness' continues; Also: How to find ourselves out of this darkness...

WATCH: NBC Today's Investigative Report/Warning About L.A. County's New, Unverifiable Vote System NBC's Cynthia McFadden on the dangers of the new $300,000,000 touchscreen system...

'Green News Report' 2/13/20 w/ Brad & Desi BP announces major climate change policy shift; Sea level rise accelerating in U.S.; Get used to the record heat; PLUS: House Republicans unveil climate legislation(?!)... Previous GNRs: 2/6/20 - 2/11/20 - Archives...

Sander's Tuesday Win in NH; Trump's 'Tuesday Massacre' in DC: 'BradCast' 2/12/20 Guest: Former Deputy Asst. Attorney General Lisa Graves warns there is now 'a cancer on the Justice Department'...

The 'Socialist' Smear: Smart Politics or GOP Bluff?: 'BradCast' 2/11/20 Guest: Bill 'DocDawg' Busa on mysterious rightwing PAC in NC spending millions on a progressive & pretend GOP love for Sanders...

'Green News Report' 2/11/20 w/ Brad & Desi Good news and bad Down Under; Climate change killing Bumblebees; Antarctica hits record 65 degrees; PLUS: Climate change and trade at the latest 2020 Democratic debate... Previous GNRs: 2/6/20 - 2/4/20 - Archives...

Dem Battle Rages After Iowa Despite Candidate Calls for Unity: 'BradCast' 2/10/20 Caucus errors lead to unsupported claims of 'rigging'; Sanders seeks 'partial recanvass'; Unattended L.A. VBM drop-box removed...

Sunday 'The Baaas Have It' Toons And they all fall in line in PDiddie's latest weekly toon collection...

GOP 2002 NH Phone-Jammer on 2020 IA Phone-Jam Plot: 'BradCast' 2/7/20 Guest: Former operative Allen Raymond warns scheme to tie up Dem Caucus hotline may involve more than just online 'Trump trolls'...

Why IA's 'Chaos' Should be Good News for Voters: 'BradCast' 2/6/20 Also: Trump troll IA phone-jam scheme; CBS-LA runs investigative report on L.A.'s new unverifiable vote system; A word or two about Romney's courage, Trump's ugly shame...

WATCH CBS-LA's REPORT: 'How Much Confidence Should Voters Have in L.A.'s New Voting System?' 'None' Featuring Brad and (some of) his concerns about L.A.'s new unverifiable $300M system...

'Green News Report' 2/6/20 w/ Brad & Desi Trump lies about energy at SOTU; Dems focus on rebuilding U.S.; You just lived through the hottest Jan. on record; PLUS: Britain accelerates its ban on gasoline cars... Previous GNRs: 2/4/20 - 1/28/20 - Archives...

IOWA CAUCUS MELTDOWN: 'BradCast' 2/4/20 New, secretly developed tech for a mission critical election? What could possibly go wrong?! And who could have warned about it in ADVANCE?! Also, The Nation's John Nichols, just back from the IA meltdown...

PREVIEW: CBS-LA on L.A. County's New Voting System IA Caucus meltdown makes this warning from Brad in CBS-LA's :30 second preview spot for their new report on L.A.'s new touchscreens more relevant than ever!...

'Green News Report' 2/4/20 Trump rolls back bird protections; Conservationists dead in Mexico; New emails confirm WH lied about "Sharpie-gate"; PLUS: E-cars go big in Super Bowl 2020 ads...

The Last Firewall: 'BradCast' 2/3/2020 Now that Repubs have rigged Impeachment, the 2020 election stands as America's last defense against full-on authoritarianism...

Super Bowl Sunday Toons PDiddie tackles the approaching endgame in his latest collection of the week's best political toons...

Trump Counsel's 'Descent Into Constitutional Madness': 'BradCast' 1/30/20 Guest: Former FEC Chair Ann Ravel on 'insane' legal, campaign finance assertions by Dershowitz, Philbin in Sen. Impeachment trial...

'Green News Report' 1/30/20 World banks not ready for climate crisis; 'Coronavirus' dampens oil demand; NJ sets climate rules for developers; PLUS: House Dems roll out massive climate legislation...