It's NICOLE SANDLER, back in to guest host today's BradCast. We begin with an update of the latest news.
My guest is journalist ASAWIN SUEBSAENG of the Daily Beast, whose first book, Sinking in the Swamp: How Trump's Minions and Misfits Poisoned Washington is newly released and full of the kind of stories you'd expect from Donald Trump's White House.
Today is February 14. Yes, it's Valentines Day, but it's a sad day where I live. Two years ago today, a former student entered Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida - about 10 minutes from my home - with an AK47, killing 17 people and seriously injuring another 17. And nothing has changed since.
And thirty years ago today, as the Voyager-1 was passing Neptune heading out of the solar system, it took the first picture of the earth from outer space. Carl Sagan wrote about it the famous "Pale Blue Dot." Neil deGrasse Tyson read it, so we share it today to try to end the week on a positive note.
And because laughter is good for the soul and especially needed these days, I shared a wonderful parody sent to me by a listener. The song played on the show today was good enough, but the video is even better. So enjoy!
