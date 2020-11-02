IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Good news and bad news in Australia, as destructive storms extinguish catastrophic wildfires; Bumblebees are disappearing, because of climate change; Antarctica hits record 65 degrees; PLUS: Climate change through the lens of trade, at the latest 2020 Democratic debate... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
|Link:
|Embed:
Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Climate is on the ballot in New Hampshire; Trump is blowing up a national monument in AZ to make way for his border wall; Trump proposes deep energy, environmental cuts; So-called ‘negative emissions’ might actually work, at least in California; Police arrest 33 indigenous protesters opposing Canada gas pipeline; CNBC's Jim Cramer: Fossil Fuels aren’t a very good investment; Tropical forests losing ability to absorb CO2, study says; Get used to record-breaking heat because it’s here to stay... PLUS: Aridification is Australia's new normal... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Antarctic research station records high temperature of 65 degrees:
- Antarctica logs hottest temperature on record with a reading of 18.3C [64.9F] (Guardian UK):
Antarctica’s peninsula – the area that points towards South America – is one of the fastest warming places on earth, heating by almost 3C over the past 50 years, according to the World Meteorological Organization. Almost all the region’s glaciers are melting.
- Antarctica’s glaciers are melting so fast, you can swim in them. In a Speedo. (Grist)
- Pine Island Glacier: An Iceberg the Size of Tampa Just Broke Off an Antarctica Glacier (Vice)
- The Big (Yet Hidden) Consequences of Antarctica's Record Heat (Wired):
As the continent rapidly warms, unique communities of tiny animals like water bears are transforming in profound ways.
- Good/Bad news as Australia seesaws from catastrophic fires to destructive floods:
- Australia weather: Rain could put out remaining New South Wales blazes (BBC)
- VIDEO: From fire to flood: Heaviest rainfall in decades falls on NSW (ABC Australia)
- Will Australia’s forests bounce back after devastating fires? (Science News)
- In fire-hit rural Australia, climate debate burns deep (Reuters)
- VIDEO: Sydney's heaviest rainfall in 30 years extinguishes massive bushfires, but brings new danger (CBS News)
- With Australia's Hillsides Stripped Bare By Fire, Scientists Rush To Predict Mudflows (NPR)
- Fires and floods: Australia already seesaws between climate extremes – and there's more to come (Guardian UK)
- Interactive: Counting the cost of Australia's Summer of Dread (Guardian UK):
Nelligen was a "shit fight", he says. Misinformation, a disappearing crew, hostility — and seven houses lost. Then, when it was over, Hodges had to tell the families. “The service doesn’t train you for it,” he says, adding that it’s a burden he refuses to put on his crew members.
- Bumblebees disappearing because they can't take the heat of climate change:
- Discovering the limits of ecological resilience (Science),/li>
- Bumblebees Are Disappearing Because Of Extreme Heat (NPR):
Bumblebees also don't seem to be rapidly expanding into new habitats in search of cooler temperatures. Scientists believe that some plants and animals will move northward or to higher elevations as the climate warms. "They're simply not able to colonize new regions at the same rate that they're disappearing from old ones," Soroye notes.
- VIDEO: Study points to warming climate as cause of sharp decline in bumblebee populations (KGW8-Portland, OR):
The study found the number of areas in North America populated by bumblebees has dropped nearly 50 percent since the turn of last century.
- Bumblebees are going extinct because of the climate crisis, but there are easy ways to help (CNN):
"It's not just that we're looking at what our kids will experience; it's that we are looking back not even a full generation, just to when we were kids, and saying, 'Could we take our children to places we loved and find what we found?' What our study says is that that answer is no across entire continents."
- Climate change barely covered in New Hampshire 2020 Democratic debate:
- VIDEO and Transcript: New Hampshire Democratic Debate (Rev.co,)
- Democratic candidates want to use trade to make other countries act on climate change (Vox):
Specifically, trade rules can be a useful way to address what’s known as leakage, where climate regulations in one country drive polluting industries to move to countries with weaker laws — where they can continue to pollute. It’s a concern that’s already shaping policies in other parts of the world.
- It was climate action vs. military spending at the 8th Democratic debate (Grist):
[M]oderators don’t always ask direct questions on the topic. (See: When Cory Booker was asked for the umpteenth time about his vegan diet.) During Friday’s debate, however, climate made a surprise appearance in two unexpected arenas: military spending and trade.
- Europe now has its own Green Deal (Vox):
The border adjustment carbon tax could kick in as soon as 2021. This would hit trading partners like the United States and China, which have much weaker climate change policies, the hardest. But it would also hurt smaller countries that trade with Europe and are struggling with their own greenhouse gas footprints.
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page
- Climate Is on the Ballot in New Hampshire (The Nation)
- Trump Is Blowing Up a National Monument in Arizona to Make Way for the Border Wall (The Intercept)
- VIDEO: New Video: Aridification – Australia's New Normal (Climate Crocks)
- Trump proposes deep energy, environmental cuts (E&E News)
- Is Trump’s USDA Ready to Address Climate Change? There are Hopeful Signs. (Inside Climate News)
- So-called ‘negative emissions’ might actually work, at least in California (Grist)
- Democratic Party Quietly Launches National Climate Platform Planning Effort In N.H. (New Hampshire Public Radio)
- Police Arrest 33 Indigenous Protesters Opposing Canada Gas Pipeline (Reuters),/li>
- Fossil Fuels Aren’t Even a Very Good Investment (The New Republic)
- For 1000s of Years, Egypt Controlled the Nile. A New Dam Threatens That (NY Times)
- Tropical forests losing ability to absorb CO2, study says (Carbon Brief)
- Global CO2 Emissions from Power Generation Flattened in 2019, IEA says (Reuters)
- Get Used to Record-Breaking Heat Because It’s Here to Stay (Bloomberg)
- DOJ Drops Antitrust Probe Against Automakers That Sided With California (NY Times)
- What Does '12 Years to Act on Climate Change' (Now 11 Years) Really Mean? (Inside Climate News)
- VIDEO: A Message From the Future With Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (The Intercept)
- SEJ Backgrounder: Green New Deal Proposes Sweeping Economic Transformation (Society of Environmental Journalists)
- Explainer: The 'Green New Deal': Mobilizing for a just, prosperous, and sustainable economy (New Consensus)
- What genuine, no-bullshit ambition on climate change would look like: How to hit the most stringent targets, with no loopholes. (David Roberts, Vox)
- A Global Shift To Sustainability Would Save Us $26 Trillion (Vox)
- Project Drawdown: 100 Solutions to Reverse Global Warming (Drawdown.org)
- An Optimist's Guide to Solving Climate Change and Saving the World (Vice)
- The great nutrient collapse: The atmosphere is literally changing the food we eat, for the worse. And almost nobody is paying attention. (Politico)
- The world's bleak climate situation, in 3 charts: We've got a long way to go and a short time to get there. (Vox)
- The Climate Risks We Face (NY Times):
To stabilize global temperature, net carbon dioxide emissions must be reduced to zero. The window of time is rapidly closing to reduce emissions and limit warming to no more than 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit or 2 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels, the goal set in the Paris climate accord. The further we push the climate system beyond historical conditions, the greater the risks of potentially unforeseen and even catastrophic changes to the climate - so every reduction in emissions helps.
- The Uninhabitable Earth: When will climate change make earth too hot for humans? (New York Magazine):
Famine, economic collapse, a sun that cooks us: What climate change could wreak - sooner than you think.
- A beginner's guide to the debate over 100% renewable energy (Vox):
Clean-energy enthusiasts frequently claim that we can go bigger, that it's possible for the whole world to run on renewables - we merely lack the "political will." So, is it true? Do we know how get to an all-renewables system? Not yet. Not really.
FOR MORE on Climate Science and Climate Change, go to our Green News Report: Essential Background Page
- NASA Video: If we don't act, here's what to expect in the next 100 years: