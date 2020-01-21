With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Desi Doyen Byon 1/21/2020, 10:48am PT

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: World's oceans hottest ever recorded in 2019; Climate change a growing concern for Wall Street and banks; PLUS: Federal appeals court dismisses climate kids' lawsuit... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Greta Thunberg’s message at Davos Forum: ‘Our house is still on fire'; ’Transmission hamstrings push for 100% clean electricity; Humans risk living in an empty world, warns UN biodiversity chief; UN rules that climate refugees fleeing disaster cannot be sent back home; Mayfly numbers dro by half since 2012, threatening food chain; China to ban single-use plastic bags and other items... PLUS: Plastic bags have lobbyists. They're winning.... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...

'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...

NASA Video: If we don't act, here's what to expect in the next 100 years:



