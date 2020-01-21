IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: World's oceans hottest ever recorded in 2019; Climate change a growing concern for Wall Street and banks; PLUS: Federal appeals court dismisses climate kids' lawsuit... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Greta Thunberg’s message at Davos Forum: ‘Our house is still on fire'; ’Transmission hamstrings push for 100% clean electricity; Humans risk living in an empty world, warns UN biodiversity chief; UN rules that climate refugees fleeing disaster cannot be sent back home; Mayfly numbers dro by half since 2012, threatening food chain; China to ban single-use plastic bags and other items... PLUS: Plastic bags have lobbyists. They're winning.... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- World's ocean hit record high temperatures in 2019:
- Ocean warming linked to mass die-off of seabirds in 2015:
The common murres weren't the only species to experience mass die-offs during this time—tufted puffins, Cassin's auklets, sea lions and baleen whales died, too. But what the scientists document is by far the largest die-off, one they say was caused by disturbances rippling across the food web, a result in part of ocean warming from climate change.
- BlackRock announces major shift in investment strategy away from fossil fuels:
- Climate change takes central focus at World Economic Forum in Davos:
- Microsoft announces "carbon negative" target by 2030:
- Appeals court quashes 'climate kids' lawsuit:
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
