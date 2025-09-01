With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Desi Doyen Byon 1/9/2025, 11:53am PT





Follow @GreenNewsReport...









(Or use "Click here to listen..." link below.)

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Extreme wildfire crisis now the most destructive in Los Angeles history, as Green News Report is forced to evacuate; Climate change is intensifying extreme fire conditions; PLUS: President Biden designates two new national monuments, protecting sacred tribal lands... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

GNR's now celebrating 15 YEARS of independent green news, politics, analysis, snarky comment and connecting climate change dots over your public airwaves!

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP US CELEBRATE WITH A DONATION!

Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Articles and links coming soon, as we are just now returning from evacuating the Sunset Fire...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...

'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...

For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page



