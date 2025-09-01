IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Extreme wildfire crisis now the most destructive in Los Angeles history, as Green News Report is forced to evacuate; Climate change is intensifying extreme fire conditions; PLUS: President Biden designates two new national monuments, protecting sacred tribal lands... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA'
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Extreme wildfire crisis is the most destructive in Los Angeles history::
- Live updates: Thousands of homes burned in Palisades, Eaton fires; more days of fire weather ahead (LA Times:
Five people have died, but officials say the death toll is likely to be higher. More than 2,000 structures have burned and at least 130,000 residents are under evacuation orders. Experts say L.A. is not out of danger yet and these fires have the potential to be the costliest wildfire disaster in American history.
- Live updates: Los Angeles wildfires --- Death toll unknown, thousands of structures destroyed and tens of thousands flee (CNN)
- Pacific Palisades wildfire is most destructive in LA history with 1,000 structures burned (AP)
- Firefighters make progress slowing wildfires while Los Angeles grapples with scope of devastation (AP)
- Photos of Los Angeles show catastrophic scale of devastation as blazes burn uncontrolled (NBC News)
- Sunset Fire evacuations lifted after causing thousands to flee Hollywood Hills (KTLA-Los Angeles)
- LA Fire Department In Crisis: Not Enough Firefighters, Hydrants Running Dry Without Water During Wildfires (MSN News)
- VIDEO Eaton Fire: No amount of water could have stopped wind-driven wildfires (Fox 11 Los Angeles/Youtube)
- VIDEO: LACoFD Chief: County Overwhelmed By Level Of 'Widespread Disaster', 'Not Enough Firefighters' In LA (YouTube)
- Biden approves sweeping disaster declaration for SoCal fires (Politico)
- AUDIO: 'A Tidal Wave of Fire' in L.A.:John Amato of Crooks and Liars, on losing his home in the Palisades Fire (BRAD BLOG)
- Billy Crystal, Paris Hilton and other celebs lose homes in LA fires (KABC-Los Angeles)
- Climate change set the stage for LA's catastrophic wildfire disaster:
- The role of climate change in the catastrophic 2025 Los Angeles fires (Yale Climate Communications):
Summer dry seasons are extending into winter, intensifying the impacts of Santa Ana winds.
- LA's wildfires sparked by rare collision of climate factors (Axios)
- VIDEO: Dr. Michael Mann on CNN (Dr. Michael Mann/Bluesky)
- Biden designates two new national monuments on sacred tribal lands:
- Biden designates two new national monuments in California (Axios)
- Dangerously high winds force Biden to cancel event announcing two new national monuments (AP)
- FACT SHEET: President Biden Establishes Chuckwalla and Sáttítla Highlands National Monuments in California (White House):
President Biden has now conserved more lands and waters than any President in history and has created the largest corridor of protected lands in the lower 48 states, the Moab to Mojave Conservation Corridor.
- Trump and Republicans attack CA leaders over wildfire disaster:
- Fact check: As wildfires rage, Trump lashes out with false claims about FEMA and California water policy (CNN)
- VIDEO: Desi Lydic, GOP Promotes Trump’s Greenland Fantasy While Fires Rage in LA (Daily Show/YouTube)
- Disaster experts warn no country is ready for accelerating climate impacts:
- The World Isn’t Adapting to Climate Change Quickly Enough, U.N. Says (E&E News, 11/2/2022
- No Escape: Climate change is a growing threat to people already fleeing war (United Nations)
