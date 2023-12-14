With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...
By Desi Doyen on 12/14/2023, 10:54am PT  


Follow @GreenNewsReport...

Listen on Apple PodcastsListen on Pandora
Listen on Google PodcastsListen on Amazon Music
Listen on TuneInRSS/XML Feed (Or use "Click here to listen..." link below.)

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: World's nations strike historic agreement to transition away from fossil fuels at COP28 U.N. climate conference; PLUS: Dramatic changes underway in the Arctic, thanks to climate change... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

Click here to listen or download MP3 (6 mins)...

Link:
Embed:
GNR's now celebrating 14 YEARS of independent green news, politics, analysis, snarky comment and connecting climate change dots over your public airwaves!
PLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP US CELEBRATE WITH A DONATION!

Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): COP28: the science is clear — fossil fuels must go; Experts at odds over result of UN climate talks in Dubai; How will El Nino affect the US this winter?; CA wants farmers to capture methane from cow manure, neighbors say no, thanks; Millions infected with Dengue this year in new record amid hotter temperatures; First EV charger funded by infrastructure law now operational; US EPA must do more to ensure captured carbon stays underground - report; Hidden death toll of flooding in Bangladesh sends a grim climate signal... PLUS: 9 climate book stocking stuffers... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...