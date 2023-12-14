IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: World's nations strike historic agreement to transition away from fossil fuels at COP28 U.N. climate conference; PLUS: Dramatic changes underway in the Arctic, thanks to climate change... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): COP28: the science is clear — fossil fuels must go; Experts at odds over result of UN climate talks in Dubai; How will El Nino affect the US this winter?; CA wants farmers to capture methane from cow manure, neighbors say no, thanks; Millions infected with Dengue this year in new record amid hotter temperatures; First EV charger funded by infrastructure law now operational; US EPA must do more to ensure captured carbon stays underground - report; Hidden death toll of flooding in Bangladesh sends a grim climate signal... PLUS: 9 climate book stocking stuffers... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Arctic Report Card: Dramatic changes caused by global warming:
- This is what the Arctic’s record-hot summer looked like (Washington Post):
The Arctic continues to become less icy, wetter and greener.
- Arctic Report Card 2023: From wildfires to melting sea ice, the warmest summer on record had cascading impacts across the Arctic (The Conversation):
Wildfires forced evacuations across Canada. Greenland was so warm that a research station at the ice sheet summit recorded melting in late June, only its fifth melting event on record. Sea surface temperatures in the Barents, Kara, Laptev and Beaufort seas were 9 to 12 degrees Fahrenheit (5 to 7 degrees Celsius) above normal in August. While reliable instrument measurements go back only to around 1900, it's almost certain this was the Arctic's hottest summer in centuries.
- AUDIO: Arctic 'report card' points to rapid and dramatic impacts of climate change (NPR)
- COP28: As it happened:
- COP28: Key outcomes agreed at the UN climate talks in Dubai (Carbon Brief)
- BBC Live Coverage: Countries battle to save COP28 climate deal after row over ending fossil fuels (BBC)
- Guardian Live Coverage of COP28: Cop28: landmark deal to ‘transition away’ from fossil fuels agreed – as it happened (Guardian)
- COP28: 'Historic' deal, but still insufficient:
- VIDEO: PBS News Hour on COP Agreement (Climate Crocks)
- In a first, delegates at UN climate talks agree to transition away from planet-warming fossil fuels (AP)
- Top takeaways from the COP28 climate summit in Dubai (NPR)
- VIDEO: UN Climate Secretary Simon Stiell (Simon Stiell/Twitter):
We needed to signal a hard stop to humanity’s core climate problem: fossil fuels and that planet-burning pollution. Whilst we didn’t turn the page on the fossil fuel era in Dubai, this outcome is the beginning of the end.
- World agrees to climate deal that makes unprecedented call to move away from fossil fuels, but ‘cavernous’ loopholes remain (CNN):
The world agreed to a new climate deal in Dubai on Wednesday at the COP28 summit after two weeks of painstaking talks, making an unprecedented call to transition away from fossil fuels, but using vague language that could allow some countries to take minimal action.
- COP28 ends with "historic" climate deal to transition away from fossil fuels (Axios)
- In a First, Nations at Climate Summit Agree to Move Away From Fossil Fuels (NY Times)
- Critics slam COP28 Dubai deal as 'weak':
- COP28 Does Not Deliver Clear Path to Fossil Fuel Phase Out (Inside Climate News)
- 'Weak tea': Climate scientists push back against COP28 cheer (AFP)
- Scientist: 'Cop28 is the fossil fuel industry’s dream outcome because it looks like progress but it isn’t' (Guardian)
- Winners and losers in the new global climate deal (Washington Post):
Island nations left COP28 disappointed. The UAE gained some bragging rights. And the prospect of the world hitting its most ambitious climate goal remained in limbo.
- VIDEO: 'Litany of loopholes' in COP28 agreement, Alliance of Small Island States says (France24)
- COP28's 'litany of loopholes': Which small island nations are most vulnerable to rising sea levels? (iTV)
- Analysis: At COP28, Sultan al-Jaber got what the UAE wanted. Others leave it wanting much more (AP)
- COP28: The early surge of positive pledges:
- COP28: Key outcomes agreed at the UN climate talks in Dubai (Carbon Brief)
- COP28 Climate Delegates Agree to Loss and Damage Fund with "Deficiencies" (Democracy Now!)
- $700m pledged to loss and damage fund at Cop28 covers less than 0.2% needed (Guardian)
- A New UN ‘Roadmap’ Lays Out a Global Vision for Food Security and Emissions Reductions (Inside Climate News)
- COP28: 120 countries back goal to treble renewables capacity (Business Green)
- Curbing powerful methane emissions is big focus at COP28 climate summit (Axios)
- At COP28, the Role of Food Systems in the Climate Crisis Will Get More Attention Than Ever (Inside Climate News)
- At COP28 meeting, oil companies pledge to combat methane. Environmentalists call it a "smokescreen" (AP)
- 20-plus countries pledge to triple the world’s nuclear energy by 2050 (Canary Media)
