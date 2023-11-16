IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: U.S. is warming faster than the rest of the globe and every region is affected, National Climate Assessment warns; U.S. and China agree to work together to displace fossil fuels and tackle the climate crisis; PLUS: Biden Administration releases new funding to strengthen climate resilience across the nation... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Brazil: Health warnings as country gripped by 'unbearable' heatwave; New York sues PepsiCo over plastic bottles and wrappers that pollute clean water; Two studies on Greenland reveal ominous signs for sea level rise; Canada says it can fight climate change and be major oil nation. Massive fires may force a reckoning; Somalia floods: Bodies unearthed and bridges swept away; COP28 Host UAE has world's biggest climate-busting oil plans, data show... PLUS: How to electrify your life when you rent... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- UN: Nations' climate plans are insufficient to reach 1.5C target:
- Countries' emissions plans put the world ‘wildly off track’ to contain global heating, UN assessment shows (CNN/MSN):
The UN has found that even if countries enact all of their current climate pledges, planet-heating pollution in 2030 will still be 9% higher than it was in 2010...[T]he world needs to decrease emissions by 45% by the end of this decade.
- What to know about today’s three big climate reports (Washington Post):
If fully implemented, current NDCs would lead to a 9 percent increase in greenhouse gas emissions in 2030 compared to 2010 levels, the report found...It's still far short of the consistent 43 percent decreases needed to meet the 1.5-degree target.
- Nationally determined contributions under the Paris Agreement [PDF] (UNFCCC/COP28)
- Efforts insufficient to attain Paris agreement goals: UN (Hindustan Times)
- Report: Climate-warming gases reached record highs in 2022:
- Climate-heating gases reach record highs, UN reports (Guardian)
- Greenhouse gases soared to another record and there’s ‘no end in sight’ (Washington Post/MSN):
There is "no end in sight" for growth in greenhouse gas emissions, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) warned, reporting that global concentrations for carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide climbed to new highs last year. The emissions of these heat-trapping gases broke records as the planet continued on a trajectory that scientists have said will probably lead to major and irreversible damage to ecosystems and communities.
- The State of Greenhouse Gases in the Atmosphere Based on Global Observations through 2022 (WMO)
- 5th National Climate Assessment: U.S. warming faster than rest of planet, impacts accelerating:
- Fifth National Climate Assessment (U.S. Global Change Research Program)
- Worsening warming is hurting people in all regions, US climate assessment shows (AP)
- VIDEO: No place in the US is safe from the climate crisis, but a new report shows where it’s most severe (CNN)
- Climate impacts in the U.S. are 'far-reaching and worsening,' federal report finds (Washington Post):
Climate change has claimed lives and upended livelihoods in every region of the United States, but its severe toll has prompted parts of the country to respond faster and more creatively than ever, according to a major government report released Tuesday.
- VIDEO: Katharine Hayhoe on New US Climate Assessment (Climate Crocks)
- Dr. Leah Stokes: "We have the technologies we need to tackle the climate crisis" (Dr. Leah Stokes, Twitter)
- AUDIO: Climate change affects your life in 3 big ways, a new report warns (NPR):
This is the first time the assessment includes standalone chapters about climate change's toll on the American economy, as well as the complex social factors driving climate change and the nation's responses..."Climate change affects us all, but it doesn't affect us all equally," says climate scientist Katharine Hayhoe, one of the authors of the assessment.
- VIDEO: Who's to blame for climate change? Scientists don't hold back in new federal report. (USA Today)
- Interactive: ATLAS of the 5th National Climate Assessment (NCA5)
- U.S., China agree to work together to tackle the climate crisis:
- US and China agree to displace fossil fuels by ramping up renewables (Carbon Brief)
- U.S. and China Agree to Displace Fossil Fuels by Ramping Up Renewables (NY Times):
But both countries agreed to "pursue efforts to triple renewable energy capacity globally by 2030." That growth should reach levels high enough "so as to accelerate the substitution for coal, oil and gas generation," the agreement says. Both countries anticipate "meaningful absolute power sector emission reduction" in this decade, it says. That appears to be the first time China has agreed to cut emissions in any part of its economy.
- What a U.S.-China Climate Deal Means for COP28 (NY Times):
The deal between the U.S. and China could deliver a jolt of ambition ahead of the global talks...China's willingness to address methane, a step it has long resisted, is particularly notable. While it has agreed in principle to cut methane, it has not previously said it will establish concrete targets.
- Biden releases $6 billion in new climate resilience funding:
- VIDEO: Biden 'just getting started' on climate action in response to major new report (ABC News/MSN)
- Biden Administration Announces More Than $6B to Strengthen Climate Change Resilience (The Messenger)
- VIDEO: President Biden Delivers Remarks on his Administration's Actions to Address the Climate Crisis (White House/YouTube)
- Transcript: Remarks by President Biden on Actions to Address the Climate Crisis (White House)
