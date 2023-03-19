Somehow, right-wingers were able to turn news of a bank failure (or two) into a conversation about “wokeness.”

As you’ve probably heard by now, a combination of too many

treasury bonds, greedy bankers, dumb tech bros — and bipartisan

legislation that weakened banking regulation — turned into a big scary

bank failure that sent shockwaves through global financial markets.

The failure of Silicon Valley Bank can be explained by reviewing actual numbers and examining a paper trail of poor financial decisions made at SVB and in the halls of Congress .

Instead of talking about that, right-wing media and politicians are pointing the finger at Silicon Valley Bank’s supposedly excessive (and financially risky) wokeness .

If that makes no logical sense to you, don’t worry, it’s not

supposed to. It’s just another example of Republicans trying to distract

you from uncomfortable facts . Nothing more than another load of linguistic misdirection from the right.

Think of them like a deep sea anglerfish, only much uglier.