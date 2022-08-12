With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: U.N. biodiversity summit seeks to reverse nature's decline; International Olympic Committee grapples with global warming impact on Winter Games; Biden Admin hits jackpot with Pacific Coast offshore wind lease auction; PLUS: Renewable energy to overtake coal by 2025... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Scientists thought carbon emissions had peaked. They’ve never been higher; Bird flu prompts slaughter of 1.8M chickens in Nebraska; Musk's lurch to eco-fascism; How an early oil industry study became key in climate lawsuits; Former Superfund site becomes largest landfull solar fam in North America; 5th Circuit may back Biden social cost of carbon; Britain approves new coal mine despite climate concerns; PFAS from fracking waste may pollute nearly 100 sites in PA, OH, WV; Heat pump push sparks gas vs. electric battle... PLUS: How 2022 has substantially, and favorably, changed global climate outlook.... and much, MUCH more! ...

