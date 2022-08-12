IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: U.N. biodiversity summit seeks to reverse nature's decline; International Olympic Committee grapples with global warming impact on Winter Games; Biden Admin hits jackpot with Pacific Coast offshore wind lease auction; PLUS: Renewable energy to overtake coal by 2025... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
PLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP US CELEBRATE WITH A DONATION!
|Link:
|Embed:
Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Scientists thought carbon emissions had peaked. They’ve never been higher; Bird flu prompts slaughter of 1.8M chickens in Nebraska; Musk's lurch to eco-fascism; How an early oil industry study became key in climate lawsuits; Former Superfund site becomes largest landfull solar fam in North America; 5th Circuit may back Biden social cost of carbon; Britain approves new coal mine despite climate concerns; PFAS from fracking waste may pollute nearly 100 sites in PA, OH, WV; Heat pump push sparks gas vs. electric battle... PLUS: How 2022 has substantially, and favorably, changed global climate outlook.... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- IOC contends with climate change for the 2030 Winter Olympics:
- IOC delays selection of 2030 Winter Olympics host after climate change and sustainability discussions (CBC Sports):
A proposal to ensure climate reliability would require hosts to show average minimum temperatures of below zero degrees for snow competition venues during the Winter Games over a 10-year period.
- IOC weighs rotating host cities for Winter Olympics (Axios)
- OECD report: Overshooting 1.5C risks triggering tipping points:
- Climate Tipping Points: Insights for Effective Policy Action (OECD):
Of particular concern are the likely collapse of the West Antarctic and Greenland ice sheets and the abrupt melting of permafrost grounds in the Arctic, which would result in additional sea-level rise and greenhouse gas releases, leading to more warming...[I]t is no longer appropriate to consider the risk of crossing tipping points as low-probability.
- UN COP15 Biodiversity summit underway in Montreal:
- UN biodiversity summit hopes to halt rapid nature decline (Deutsche-Welle News)
- 'Without nature, we have nothing': UN chief sounds alarm at key UN biodiversity event (United Nations News)
- Global Nature Pact In Doubt As COP15 Talks Seek Breakthrough (Thompson Reuters Foundation)
- VIDEO: 'We are treating nature like a toilet,' U.N. secretary-general says as biodiversity conference kicks off (Yahoo News):
"Humanity seems hell-bent on destruction," Guterres said Tuesday. "We are waging war on nature." Guterres laid responsibility for the degradation of the natural environment on the effects of human economic activities, especially climate change, declaring, "We are treating nature like a toilet."
- IEA: Renewable electricity to overtake coal by 2025
- Energy security concerns and new policies lead to largest ever upward revision of IEA’s renewable power forecast (IEA):
The first truly global energy crisis, triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, has sparked unprecedented momentum for renewables. Fossil fuel supply disruptions have underlined the energy security benefits of domestically generated renewable electricity...Renewable capacity expansion in the next five years will be much faster than what was expected just a year ago.
- The world will gain enough renewable energy in 5 years to power China, says IEA (CNN Business):
Global renewable power capacity is now expected to grow by 2,400 gigawatts (GW) between 2022 and 2027, an amount equal to the entire power generating capacity of China today, according to the report. The increase is 30 percent higher than the Paris-based agency’s forecast of just a year ago.
- Renewables Will Overtake Coal by Early 2025, Energy Agency Says (NY Times)
- U.S. holds first-ever offshore wind lease sale off Pacific Coast:
- 1st US floating offshore wind auction nets $757M in bids (AP):
Industry experts say the lower bids this week are likely due to the lack of maturity in the offshore wind market on the West Coast and the nascent technology involved in anchoring floating wind farms in deep ocean waters. Uncertainties about transmission infrastructure, siting and permitting also played a role, they said.
- West Coast’s first offshore wind sale tops $750M (The Hill)
Why the US won’t join the single most important treaty to protect nature (Vox, 5/20/2021)
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page
- Scientists thought carbon emissions had peaked. They’ve never been higher. (Washington Post)
- Bird flu prompts slaughter of 1.8M chickens in Nebraska (AP)
- Musk’s Lurch To Eco Fascism (Climate Crocks)
- How 2022 has substantially, and favorably, changed global climate outlook (Yale Climate Communications)
- How an Early Oil Industry Study Became Key in Climate Lawsuits (Yale e360)
- Former Superfund Site Becomes Largest Landfill Solar Farm in North America (EcoWatch)
- 5th Circuit may back Biden social cost of carbon (E&E News)
- Carbon Removal Is Coming to Fossil Fuel Country. Can It Bring Jobs and Climate Action? (Inside Climate News)
- Alberta Withholding List Of 100s Of Dangerous Oil And Gas Sites From Public (The Narhwal)
- Britain Approves New Coal Mine Despite Climate Concerns (NY Times)
- PFAS From Fracking Waste May Pollute Nearly 100 Sites In PA, OH, WV (EHN)
- Heat Pump Push Sparks Gas-Electric Battle Over Home Efficiency (Bloomberg)
- L.A. City Council Votes To Ban Styrofoam, Single-Use Plastics (KTLA-Los Angeles)
- EPA Takes Environmental Justice Push To Coal Country (E&E News)
- The biggest wild card in the climate crisis: thawing permafrost (CNN)
- Energy requirements and carbon emissions for a low-carbon energy transition (Nature)
- How to Live in a Catastrophe: In search of a way to think clearly about the planetary crisis. (NY Magazine)
- Beyond Catastrophe: A New Climate Reality Is Coming Into View (gift link, no paywall - NY Times)
- Feeling Overwhelmed About Going All-Electric at Home? Here's How to Get Started (Inside Climate News)
- Focusing on the climate actions that can make a real difference (David Roberts, Volts)
- VIDEO: See what three degrees of global warming looks like (The Economist/YouTube)
- The 7 climate tipping points that could change the world forever (Grist)
- The 1977 White House climate memo that should have changed the world (Guardian UK)
- Four solutions to mitigate climate change, from the IPCC (Dr. Michael Mann, Penn Today)
- UN warns Earth 'firmly on track toward an unlivable world' (AP)
- Environmental Sacrifice Zones: 8 Places We've Given Up-Probably Forever (Environmental Health Network)
- Feeling Hopeless About the Climate? Try Our 30-Day Action Plan (The Revelator)
- VIDEO: 2050: what happens if we ignore the climate crisis (Guardian UK)
- 99.9 percent Of Scientists Agree Climate Emergency Caused By Humans (Guardian UK)
- Climate Fund Choices for Investors Are Multiplying (Bloomberg/Yahoo)
- How climate change could undo 50 years of public health gains (Grist)
- Climate Change Will Force a New American Migration (Pro Publica)
- Exxon's Snake Oil: 100 years of deception (Columbia Journalism Review)
- VIDEO: A Message From the Future With Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (The Intercept)
- What genuine, no-bullshit ambition on climate change would look like: How to hit the most stringent targets, with no loopholes. (David Roberts, Vox)
- A Global Shift To Sustainability Would Save Us $26 Trillion (Vox)
- Project Drawdown: 100 Solutions to Reverse Global Warming (Drawdown.org)
- An Optimist's Guide to Solving Climate Change and Saving the World (Vice)
- The great nutrient collapse: The atmosphere is literally changing the food we eat, for the worse. And almost nobody is paying attention. (Politico)
- The world's bleak climate situation, in 3 charts: We've got a long way to go and a short time to get there. (Vox)
- The Climate Risks We Face (NY Times):
To stabilize global temperature, net carbon dioxide emissions must be reduced to zero. The window of time is rapidly closing to reduce emissions and limit warming to no more than 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit or 2 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels, the goal set in the Paris climate accord. The further we push the climate system beyond historical conditions, the greater the risks of potentially unforeseen and even catastrophic changes to the climate - so every reduction in emissions helps.
- The Uninhabitable Earth: When will climate change make earth too hot for humans? (New York Magazine):
Famine, economic collapse, a sun that cooks us: What climate change could wreak - sooner than you think.
- A beginner's guide to the debate over 100% renewable energy (Vox):
Clean-energy enthusiasts frequently claim that we can go bigger, that it's possible for the whole world to run on renewables - we merely lack the "political will." So, is it true? Do we know how get to an all-renewables system? Not yet. Not really.