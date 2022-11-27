By PDiddie on 11/27/2022, 6:25am PT  

If you are not yet weary of turkey tetrazzini, turkey enchiladas, turkey sandwiches, turkey soup ... I know a guy who knows a mother.

Judging by Elon Musk's interpretation of free speech absolutism --- I'd say we're already back to 'Twitter is a cesspool'.

Cartoonists celebrated the life --- birth actually --- of one of their greatest peers.

Via reader ArtL7, media 'bothsidesism':

Finished your holiday shopping yet?

Looking for a unique gift for someone on your list? Support a disappearing craft with a subscription to a political cartoonist.

* * *
Perry Dorrell blogs as PDiddie at Brains and Eggs, usually on topics concerning
the strange brew of Texas politics. He's also on Twitter @PDiddie.

                 

Article Categories: Toons