PDiddie Byon 11/27/2022, 6:25am PT

If you are not yet weary of turkey tetrazzini, turkey enchiladas, turkey sandwiches, turkey soup ... I know a guy who knows a mother.

Judging by Elon Musk's interpretation of free speech absolutism --- I'd say we're already back to 'Twitter is a cesspool'.

Cartoonists celebrated the life --- birth actually --- of one of their greatest peers.