If you are not yet weary of turkey tetrazzini, turkey enchiladas, turkey sandwiches, turkey soup ... I know a guy who knows a mother.
Judging by Elon Musk's interpretation of free speech absolutism --- I'd say we're already back to 'Twitter is a cesspool'.
Cartoonists celebrated the life --- birth actually --- of one of their greatest peers.
Via reader ArtL7, media 'bothsidesism':
"BOTHSIDEISM by media," a concept popularized by @NormOrnstein over a decade ago, skewered in cartoon form via Holley Atkinson, @FixMediaNow.@TheBradBlog @jennycohn1 @froomkin https://t.co/hm68GCUyyw
— Art Levine (@ArtL7) November 23, 2022
Finished your holiday shopping yet?
Looking for a unique gift for someone on your list? Support a disappearing craft with a subscription to a political cartoonist.
Perry Dorrell blogs as PDiddie at Brains and Eggs, usually on topics concerning
the strange brew of Texas politics. He's also on Twitter @PDiddie.