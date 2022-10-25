IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Biden EPA opens civil rights probe into Jackson, MS' water crisis; Big insurance companies begin to back away from Big Oil: PLUS: BMW to build massive E.V. battery plant in U.S. --- Republicans who voted against incentives take credit... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Hurricane Roslyn latest major storm to undergo rapidly intensification:
- Hurricane Roslyn makes landfall in Mexico, but steers clear of beach resorts (CBS News)
- Mexico faces flooding threat after deadly Hurricane Roslyn lashes country (Axios):
The storm became a hurricane at 10 pm Central Time Friday, and intensified into a Category 3 six hours later. The fast-paced growth of the storm rivals some of the quickest intensification rates on record for the eastern Pacific.
- Hurricane Ian’s rapid intensification is a sign of the world to come (Vox)
- Biden EPA opens civil rights probe in Jackson, MS Water Crisis:
- EPA launches federal civil rights investigation over Jackson water crisis (CNN)
- VIDEO: EPA launches civil rights investigation into state funding of Jackson water projects (WLBT-Jackson)
- Congressional committees probe Mississippi's water spending (Politico):
[T]he state’s plan for spending the roughly $75 million in water infrastructure funding from the bipartisan infrastructure law...currently does not send any funding to Jackson and caps "principal forgiveness" — that is, funding that is essentially a grant — at $500,000. Experts have estimated that repairing Jackson’s drinking water system could cost as much as $1 billion.
- 'Privatization Is On The Table': Gov. Reeves Gives Jackson Water Crisis Update (Mississippi Free Press, 9/5/2022)
- BMW to build massive EV/battery complex in SC:
- E.V. Bonanza Flows to Red States That Denounce Biden Climate Policies (NY Times)
- BMW makes SC record $1.7 billion investment to build all-electric cars in Spartanburg (Spartanburg Herald-Journal):
"BMW is going to lead the world, not just South Carolina, in the electrification of the vehicle with the understanding that choice will still be important. Fossil fuels will be with us for many decades to come. Batteries will be the new oil."
- Why BMW really decided to make batteries in the US (CNN):
"You will not fly hundred of kilograms of batteries around the world or put them on a ship," he said. "You’re not going to do it. You’ll localize anyway."
- VIDEO: BMW’s billion dollar investment, new facility in Spartanburg (Fox News-Greenville, SC)
- What Biden’s $2.8B EV battery boost means for jobs (E&E News)
- Republicans criticize Inflation Reduction Act but offer no alternatives (Yahoo News)
- More Republicans Take Credit For Infrastructure Funding They Voted Against (Huffington Post)
- France joins other EU nations in withdrawing from controversial Energy Charter Treaty:
- France becomes latest country to leave controversial energy charter treaty (Guardian UK):
Quitting the ECT, which protects fossil fuel investors from policy changes that might threaten their profits, was ‘coherent’ with Paris climate deal, Macron said.
- Germany plans withdrawal from Energy Charter Treaty (EU Observer)
- Energy Charter Treaty boss throws a Twitter tantrum (Politico Europe):
Lentz's comments come as the treaty faces heavy fire from green groups and a number of EU governments over the protections it offers fossil fuel investments from government policies aimed at cutting emissions.
- Major global insurers move away from fossil fuel projects:
- Some risks too big: Insurers withdraw from fossil projects (AP):
Insurance companies that have long said they’ll cover anything, at the right price, are increasingly ruling out fossil fuel projects because of climate change — to cheers from environmental campaigners. More than a dozen groups that track what policies insurers have on high-emissions activities say the industry is turning its back on oil, gas and coal.
- Munich Re to stop its backing for new oil, gas fields (AP)
- Lloyds Bank ditches fossil fuel projects in 'radical reinvention' (Yahoo News)
- World invested more in wind/solar than oil/gas in 2022:
- Despite Turmoil in Energy Markets, the Shift to Clean Energy Is Gaining Steam (Yale e360)
- Some good news on energy (NY Times):
Renewable sources made up the vast majority of new generating capacity last year, a new report found. But the world’s energy transition still needs to speed up.
- Clean energy transition gains speed, despite global tumult (E&E News)
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page
- 380 million tons of plastic are made every year. None of it is truly recyclable. (Grist)
- Secret files suggest chemical giant feared weedkiller’s link to Parkinson’s disease (Guardian UK)
- Russia’s destroying infrastructure in Ukraine, and the consequences are dire (Vox)
- Charts: Utilities sticking with fossil fuels despite climate pledges (Canary Media)
- Coal producers legally must restore damaged land, but some are dodging obligations (NPR)
- 'He’s A Believer': Will Sunak Rebuild Green Agenda Torn Up By Truss? (Guardian UK)
- Emissions From China-Funded Overseas Coal Plants Equal To Whole Of Spain (Reuters)
- Cow-Harming 'Forever Chemicals' Strain USDA’s Relief Resources (Bloomberg)
- More Than Half of Bird Species in the U.S. Are in Decline (Inside Climate News)
- Inside the fantastical, pragmatic quest to make "hybrid" meat (Vox)
- Deforestation Slowed Last Year — But Not Enough To Meet Climate Goals (Nature)
- Alaska’s push to drill in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge backfired. Here’s how. (Anchorage Daily News)
- New European Pipelines are Hydrogen Ready (Climate Crocks)
- Heating Will Be More Expensive This Winter (Climate Crocks)
- Feeling Overwhelmed About Going All-Electric at Home? Here's How to Get Started (Inside Climate News)
- Focusing on the climate actions that can make a real difference (David Roberts, Volts)
- VIDEO: See what three degrees of global warming looks like (The Economist/YouTube)
- The 7 climate tipping points that could change the world forever (Grist)
- The 1977 White House climate memo that should have changed the world (Guardian UK)
- Four solutions to mitigate climate change, from the IPCC (Dr. Michael Mann, Penn Today)
- UN warns Earth 'firmly on track toward an unlivable world' (AP)
- Environmental Sacrifice Zones: 8 Places We've Given Up-Probably Forever (Environmental Health Network)
- Feeling Hopeless About the Climate? Try Our 30-Day Action Plan (The Revelator)
- VIDEO: 2050: what happens if we ignore the climate crisis (Guardian UK)
- 99.9 percent Of Scientists Agree Climate Emergency Caused By Humans (Guardian UK)
- Climate Fund Choices for Investors Are Multiplying (Bloomberg/Yahoo)
- How climate change could undo 50 years of public health gains (Grist)
- Climate Change Will Force a New American Migration (Pro Publica)
- Exxon's Snake Oil: 100 years of deception (Columbia Journalism Review)
- VIDEO: A Message From the Future With Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (The Intercept)
- What genuine, no-bullshit ambition on climate change would look like: How to hit the most stringent targets, with no loopholes. (David Roberts, Vox)
- A Global Shift To Sustainability Would Save Us $26 Trillion (Vox)
- Project Drawdown: 100 Solutions to Reverse Global Warming (Drawdown.org)
- An Optimist's Guide to Solving Climate Change and Saving the World (Vice)
- The great nutrient collapse: The atmosphere is literally changing the food we eat, for the worse. And almost nobody is paying attention. (Politico)
- The world's bleak climate situation, in 3 charts: We've got a long way to go and a short time to get there. (Vox)
- The Climate Risks We Face (NY Times):
To stabilize global temperature, net carbon dioxide emissions must be reduced to zero. The window of time is rapidly closing to reduce emissions and limit warming to no more than 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit or 2 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels, the goal set in the Paris climate accord. The further we push the climate system beyond historical conditions, the greater the risks of potentially unforeseen and even catastrophic changes to the climate - so every reduction in emissions helps.
- The Uninhabitable Earth: When will climate change make earth too hot for humans? (New York Magazine):
Famine, economic collapse, a sun that cooks us: What climate change could wreak - sooner than you think.
- A beginner's guide to the debate over 100% renewable energy (Vox):
Clean-energy enthusiasts frequently claim that we can go bigger, that it's possible for the whole world to run on renewables - we merely lack the "political will." So, is it true? Do we know how get to an all-renewables system? Not yet. Not really.