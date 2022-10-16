By PDiddie on 10/16/2022, 6:25am PT  

Jen Sorensen: The Washington Post recently analyzed GOP candidates for the House, Senate, and key statewide offices, and found that over half - 299 out of 569 - have either challenged or refused to accept Biden's victory in 2020. I'm not actually sure what the best plan to stop this madness would be, but I do think good politicians need to be talking about this a LOT more than they are. We also desperately need greater moral clarity from political media.

