IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Climate change is causing more billion-dollar weather disasters in the U.S.; When it rains, it pours more than ever before, new study confirms; Clean energy and EV manufacturers accelerate investment in America; PLUS: Biden establishes first national monument of his presidency... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Researchers report staggering decline in wildlife; US law protecting endangered species is hampered by poor resources; Greenland Ice Sheet may be more vulnerable to climate change, study finds; Supreme Court wrestles with case on pigs, cruelty and commerce; Europe turns to Africa in a bid to replace Russian natural gas; New Zealand proposes taxing cow burps to reduce emissions; General Motors launches electric grid division; 'Steam loops' under many cities could be a climate change solution... PLUS: Arizona's clean energy future could swing on governor's race.... and much, MUCH more! ...

