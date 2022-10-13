IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Climate change is causing more billion-dollar weather disasters in the U.S.; When it rains, it pours more than ever before, new study confirms; Clean energy and EV manufacturers accelerate investment in America; PLUS: Biden establishes first national monument of his presidency... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
PLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP US CELEBRATE WITH A DONATION!
|Link:
|Embed:
Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Researchers report staggering decline in wildlife; US law protecting endangered species is hampered by poor resources; Greenland Ice Sheet may be more vulnerable to climate change, study finds; Supreme Court wrestles with case on pigs, cruelty and commerce; Europe turns to Africa in a bid to replace Russian natural gas; New Zealand proposes taxing cow burps to reduce emissions; General Motors launches electric grid division; 'Steam loops' under many cities could be a climate change solution... PLUS: Arizona's clean energy future could swing on governor's race.... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- U.S. has seen 15 billion-dollar weather disasters in 2022 so far:
- Ian is 15th billion-dollar disaster this year so far (NOAA):
From January through the end of September, the U.S. experienced 15 weather and climate disasters, each incurring losses that exceeded $1 billion. These disasters included: 10 severe storms, two tropical cyclones, one flooding event, one combined drought and heat wave and one regional wildfire event.
- Climate change is causing more billion-dollar weather disasters (Yahoo News):
2022 marks the eighth straight year that at least 10 separate $1 billion weather-related disasters occurred, according to the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)...This year's extreme weather disasters in the U.S. have resulted in over 340 deaths, NOAA said, and the financial toll is still being tallied.
- Billion-Dollar Disasters in 2022 (Climate Central):
The frequency of billion-dollar disasters has also increased. In the last five years (2017-2021), there were just 18 days on average between billion-dollar disasters-compared to 82 days in the 1980s. Less time between disasters can mean less time and resources available to respond, recover and prepare for future events.
- VIDEO: The Cost of Climate Change: Billion-dollar disasters are adding up (WUSA-TV Washington DC)
- When it rains it pours more than ever, thanks to climate change:
- It's raining harder in the U.S. (Northwestern University)
- VIDEO: Weather Whiplash Brings Intense Rain, as Well As Drought (Climate Crocks)
- Study finds climate change is bringing more intense rains to U.S. (Washington Post):
"When it's raining, it's raining more," said Ryan Harp, the author lead author on the study, in an interview. "But what we also did was … we were able to verify some of the expectations we had based on modeling studies."
- Climate Change Is Causing Wetter, Heavier Rainfall, New Study Shows (Earther/MSN)
- Alaska cancels king crab, snow crab harvest:
- Alaska cancels Bering Sea king and snow crab seasons over worries of population collapse (Anchorage Daily News)
- Alaska's Bering snow crab, king crab seasons cancelled (CBC)
- Credit Suisse: I.R.A. will spur explosive growth in clean energy:
- The Climate Economy Is About to Explode (The Atlantic):
The Inflation Reduction Act, the bank argued, is even more important than has been recognized so far: The IRA will "will have a profound effect across industries in the next decade and beyond" and could ultimately shape the direction of the American economy, the bank said.
- How Biden's Renewable Energy Bill Magnetizes Private Capital (Climate Crocks)
- Major EV, clean energy manufacturers accelerate investment in the US:
- Honda's new $4.4 billion EV battery plant will be built in Ohio (CNBC)
- Our Next Energy investing $1.6B to build battery manufacturing campus in Wayne County (WXYZ-Detroit)
- Automakers' Bold Plans for Electric Vehicles Spur U.S. Battery Boom (Dallas Fed)
- EE North America to develop 10 GW of Renewable Energy Projects in the U.S. by 2026 (European Energy)
- President Biden protects the Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument:
Standing on the grounds of Camp Hale, a World War II military installation that was used to train the U.S. Army's 10th Mountain Division, Mr. Biden said he was designating 53,804 acres of rugged landscape as the Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument..."These treasured lands," he said, "tell the story of America."
- Biden makes Camp Hale a national monument, moves to block mining and drilling on 225,000 acres of Colorado's Thompson Divide (Colorado Sun):
"This guy, he made this finally happen," Biden said of Bennet while speaking Wednesday at Camp Hale. "He came to the White House and he said 'I told you what I need.' And I said 'I'll do it.' You know why? I was worried he'd never leave the damn White House."
- VIDEO: President Biden delivers remarks on protecting and conserving America's iconic outdoor spaces. (The White House)
- 10th Mountain Division veterans share history of Camp Hale (CBS-Denver)
- Biden designates Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument, preserving history and conserving precious landscapes (Summit Daily)
- In their words: What Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument means to Eagle County (Vail Daily)
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page
- Researchers Report a Staggering Decline in Wildlife (NY Times)
- US Law Protecting Endangered Species Hampered By Poor Resources: Study (Guardian UK)
- US Firms Exploiting Trump-Era Loophole Over Toxic ‘Forever Chemicals (Guardian UK)
- Greenland Ice Sheet May Be More Vulnerable to Climate Change, Study Finds (The Scotsman)
- Supreme Court Wrestles With Case on Pigs, Cruelty and Commerce (NY Times)
- Europe turns to Africa in a bid to replace Russian natural gas (LA Times)
- New Zealand proposes taxing cow burps to reduce emissions (Yahoo News)
- >General Motors launches electric grid division (E&E News)
- 'Steam loops' under many cities could be a climate change solution (NPR)
- The Best Time to Change the U.S.-Saudi Relationship Was Decades Ago. The Second-Best Time Is Now. (The New Republic)
- Arizona's clean energy future could swing on governor's race (E&E News)
- Oil Industry Moves to Overturn Historic California Drilling Protection Law (Inside Climate News)
- Southeast market set to shake up renewables in 12 states (E&E News)
- VIDEO: Surburbia is subsidized (YouTube)
- Feeling Overwhelmed About Going All-Electric at Home? Here's How to Get Started (Inside Climate News)
- Focusing on the climate actions that can make a real difference (David Roberts, Volts)
- VIDEO: See what three degrees of global warming looks like (The Economist/YouTube)
- The 7 climate tipping points that could change the world forever (Grist)
- The 1977 White House climate memo that should have changed the world (Guardian UK)
- Four solutions to mitigate climate change, from the IPCC (Dr. Michael Mann, Penn Today)
- UN warns Earth 'firmly on track toward an unlivable world' (AP)
- Environmental Sacrifice Zones: 8 Places We've Given Up-Probably Forever (Environmental Health Network)
- Feeling Hopeless About the Climate? Try Our 30-Day Action Plan (The Revelator)
- VIDEO: 2050: what happens if we ignore the climate crisis (Guardian UK)
- 99.9 percent Of Scientists Agree Climate Emergency Caused By Humans (Guardian UK)
- Climate Fund Choices for Investors Are Multiplying (Bloomberg/Yahoo)
- How climate change could undo 50 years of public health gains (Grist)
- Climate Change Will Force a New American Migration (Pro Publica)
- Exxon's Snake Oil: 100 years of deception (Columbia Journalism Review)
- VIDEO: A Message From the Future With Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (The Intercept)
- What genuine, no-bullshit ambition on climate change would look like: How to hit the most stringent targets, with no loopholes. (David Roberts, Vox)
- A Global Shift To Sustainability Would Save Us $26 Trillion (Vox)
- Project Drawdown: 100 Solutions to Reverse Global Warming (Drawdown.org)
- An Optimist's Guide to Solving Climate Change and Saving the World (Vice)
- The great nutrient collapse: The atmosphere is literally changing the food we eat, for the worse. And almost nobody is paying attention. (Politico)
- The world's bleak climate situation, in 3 charts: We've got a long way to go and a short time to get there. (Vox)
- The Climate Risks We Face (NY Times):
To stabilize global temperature, net carbon dioxide emissions must be reduced to zero. The window of time is rapidly closing to reduce emissions and limit warming to no more than 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit or 2 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels, the goal set in the Paris climate accord. The further we push the climate system beyond historical conditions, the greater the risks of potentially unforeseen and even catastrophic changes to the climate - so every reduction in emissions helps.
- The Uninhabitable Earth: When will climate change make earth too hot for humans? (New York Magazine):
Famine, economic collapse, a sun that cooks us: What climate change could wreak - sooner than you think.
- A beginner's guide to the debate over 100% renewable energy (Vox):
Clean-energy enthusiasts frequently claim that we can go bigger, that it's possible for the whole world to run on renewables - we merely lack the "political will." So, is it true? Do we know how get to an all-renewables system? Not yet. Not really.