IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Florida residents face the catastrophic damage and death toll of Hurricane Ian; Community specifically designed for climate resilience passes Ian's test; President Biden pledges timely, full aid for Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona; PLUS: Next on the U.S. Supreme Court's chopping block: the Clean Water Act... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Deep State of Denial: Far right furiously rationalizing Hurricane Ian; Ian exposes messy politics of disaster spending; Pakistan disease outbreaks after floods spur calls for crisis plan; Carbon capture project faces local pushback in Louisiana; Free shipping isn't free for everyone; The EV boom is about to begin - does the U.S. have the power to charge it?; California suffers driest 3 years on record, with no end in sight... PLUS: Memories of the end of the last ice age, from those who were there.... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Floridians face the catastrophic damage of Hurricane Ian:
- Ian's aftermath: Death toll passes 100 as rescuers go door-to-door; many island homes 'unlivable' (CNN)
- Florida Begins to Clean Up After Ian, But Many Lack Insurance for Flooding (NBC Miami)
- Hurricane Ian could cause $75 billion in damage (ABC News)
- Hurricane Ian Hit Florida at Key Time for Vegetable, Fruit Planting (Bloomberg/MSN)
- Citrus crop losses from Ian expected to top 80 percent in some areas (The Ledger/MSN)
- Hurricane Ian was a major water pollution event:
- Hurricane Ian Dumped Raw Sewage Into Florida Waterways (Bloomberg/GC Captain)
- Hurricane Ian may leave behind a trail of environmental hazards (Washington Post)
- Pollution from Florida mining a concern with Hurricane Ian (ABC News)
- SC takes stock of damage from Hurricane Ian (Post and Courier)
- Orlando asks residents to limit water use to spare taxed wastewater systems (Orlando Sentinel)
- Central Florida struggles with Ian’s ongoing sewage crisis (Orlando Sentinel)
- Environmental groups warn of pollution hazards as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida (AP)
- Success story: 100 percent solar community passes Ian's test:
- This 100 percent solar community endured Hurricane Ian with no loss of power and minimal damage (CNN):
The streets in this meticulously planned neighborhood were designed to flood so houses don’t. Native landscaping along roads helps control storm water. Power and internet lines are buried to avoid wind damage. This is all in addition to being built to Florida’s robust building codes..."It certainly exceeded our expectations of a major hurricane," Grande, 58, told CNN.
- Babcock Ranch, America's First Solar Town (Babcock Ranch)
- President Biden pledges long-term assistance to Puerto Rico after Fiona:
- Joe Biden surveys hurricane damage in Puerto Rico, promises more aid (UPI)
- Puerto Rico hurricane survivors remain hopeful and skeptical after Biden’s visit (NBC News)
- Biden in Puerto Rico: 'We're going to make sure you get every single dollar promised' (CNN)
- VIDEO: President Biden Remarks on Hurricane in Puerto Rico (C-SPAN)
- CBS News' David Begnaud: (David Begnaud, Twitter):
"Since hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico five years ago, the U.S. government has allocated 80 billion to rebuilding Puerto Rico. 67 billion has been obligated. 24 billion has been disbursed so far.
- Puerto Rico Disaster Recovery Funds Highlights (Recovery/PR)
- Why Puerto Rico still struggling to rebuild grid 5 years after Hurricane Maria (AP)
- About 120,000 still without power in Puerto Rico days after Fiona (Reuters)
- Hurricane Orlene 'blows the doors off' rapid intensification before Mexico landfall:
- Hurricane Orlene hits Mexico’s Pacific coast near Mazatlan (AP)
- VIDEO: Ian’s Rapid Intensification is a Climate Driven Trend (Climate Crocks)
- A 'Nightmare' for Forecasters: Here's Why Hurricanes Are Getting Stronger, Faster (NY Times)
- Clean Water Act up next on US Supreme Court's chopping block:
- What’s protected under the Clean Water Act? The Supreme Court is about to decide. (Grist)
- The Supreme Court appears determined to shrink the Clean Water Act.But it isn’t sure how. (Vox):
Indeed, in the worst case for the government, the Court could declare much of the act void for vagueness. As Gorsuch has written, in a somewhat hyperbolic majority opinion for the Court, "In our constitutional order, a vague law is no law at all."
- AUDIO: Supreme Court opens starts new term by hearing case involving Clean Water Act (NPR):
KETANJI BROWN JACKSON: I guess my question is, why would Congress draw the coverage line between abutting wetlands and neighboring wetlands when the objective of the statute is to ensure the chemical, physical and biological integrity of the nation's waters?
- Supreme Court appears to back EPA in WOTUS war (E&E News)
- The Fate of the Clean Water Act is in the Supreme Court’s Hands (EarthJustice)
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
