IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Biden touts infrastructure and clean energy in State of the Union address; Majority of Americans willing to shoulder higher gas prices to help Ukraine; PLUS: Russian oil and gas industry getting pummeled as another oil giant pulls out... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Australia's record-breaking floods can be traced back to one thing; Climate responses that backfire are a growing problem; For the first time, nations band together in a move toward ending plastics pollution; Wildfires may slow recovery of the ozone layer; Congress has historic chance to protect America's free-flowing rivers; GAO concerned by flood risk management at nation's hazardous chemical facilities; Oil industry stirs blowback after weaving war into US lobbying; Why Ford didn't spin off its EV business; Florida's beloved Key Deer close to climate extinction... PLUS: World's insect population is in decline, and that's bad news for humans... and much, MUCH more! ...

