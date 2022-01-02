With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Desi Doyen Byon 2/1/2022, 10:54am PT

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Man-made global warming is threatening the long-term future of the Winter Olympics and all outdoor winter sports; Northeast pummeled by record storm; Judge invalidates largest offshore oil and gas lease sale in U.S. history; PLUS: Following Pittsburgh bridge collapse, Biden promotes bipartisan infrastructure law... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Your gas stove could be hurting everyone around you; Biden administration to give states $1.15 billion to plug orphaned wells; Climate change activists look to increase voter turnout in 2022 and beyond; The US lags in the race to build an electric vehicle battery industry; Are ills of the Arctic hitting California? Hundreds of migratory seabirds wash ashore; Big Oil's strategy is stalling the energy transition; Climate-driven floods will disproportionately affect Black communities, study finds; Underground coal fire investigated as cause of Boulder wildfires... PLUS: Montana curbs wolf hunt after 23 from Yellowstone killed... and much, MUCH more! ...

