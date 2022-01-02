IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Man-made global warming is threatening the long-term future of the Winter Olympics and all outdoor winter sports; Northeast pummeled by record storm; Judge invalidates largest offshore oil and gas lease sale in U.S. history; PLUS: Following Pittsburgh bridge collapse, Biden promotes bipartisan infrastructure law... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Your gas stove could be hurting everyone around you; Biden administration to give states $1.15 billion to plug orphaned wells; Climate change activists look to increase voter turnout in 2022 and beyond; The US lags in the race to build an electric vehicle battery industry; Are ills of the Arctic hitting California? Hundreds of migratory seabirds wash ashore; Big Oil's strategy is stalling the energy transition; Climate-driven floods will disproportionately affect Black communities, study finds; Underground coal fire investigated as cause of Boulder wildfires... PLUS: Montana curbs wolf hunt after 23 from Yellowstone killed...
- Northeast slammed by extreme winter storm:
- Thousands without power after historic blizzard slams New England (Axios):
Warmer than average ocean temperatures off the New England coast aided in intensifying the storm and adding more moisture to it, helping it produce extremely heavy snowfall over land. Studies have tied these increasing ocean temperatures to human-caused climate change.
- Winter storm pummels Northeast with heavy snow, strong winds (CBS News)
- It's that Time Again – Bomb Cyclone Bears Down on East (Climate Crocks)
- U.S. braces for another storm days after Northeast walloped by snow, freezing temps (NBC News)
- Pittsburgh bridge collapse puts spotlight on crumbling U.S. infrastructure:
- 'We’re going to fix them all,' Biden says at site of Pittsburgh bridge collapse (Yahoo News):
In November, Biden signed the so-called bipartisan infrastructure bill into law. The $1.2 trillion package includes funding for roads and bridges, public transit, rail, seaports and airports, as well as clean drinking water and broadband internet. "We have been so far behind on infrastructure for so many years that it’s just mind-boggling," Biden said. The law includes $27 billion allocated specifically for states to repair aging bridges.
- NTSB chair: Pittsburgh bridge collapse 'should serve as a call to action' (Yahoo News)
- Officials: Collapsed Pittsburgh bridge wasn't bad enough to close after 2021 inspection (AP)
- VIDEO: Bus is lifted from site of collapsed Pittsburgh bridge (Reuters)
- VIDEO: President Joe Biden At Mill 19 (KDKA-TV, Pittsburgh)
- Transcript: Remarks by President Biden on Building a Better America (White House)
- BIF law dedicated bridge funding
- More Republicans seek credit for infrastructure law they opposed (MSNBC)
- 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics offers preview of warmer winters to come:
- In parched Beijing, claims of a ‘green’ Olympics may not hold water (Washington Post)
- Study #1: Slippery Slopes: How Climate Change is threatening the 2022 Winter Olympics (Loughborough University)
- Study #2 - Climate change threatens future Winter Olympics (Waterloo University)
- Climate change and fake snow could make the Winter Olympics 'dangerous,' study finds (CNN):
The Beijing Games, kicking off on February 4, will be the first Winter Olympics to use virtually 100% artificial snow by deploying more than 100 snow generators and 300 snow-making guns working flat out to cover the ski slopes. "This is not only energy and water intensive, frequently using chemicals to slow melt, but also delivers a surface that many competitors say is unpredictable and potentially dangerous."
- Climate change threatens future of Winter Olympics and all snow sports, research suggests (ABC Australia)
- VIDEO: Climate change threatens the future of the Winter Olympics, according to new study (9News Denver)
- Winter Olympics threatened by climate change, says report (Phys.Org)
- Judge invalidates largest offshore oil and gas lease sale in U.S. history:
- Court ruling gives Biden chance for reset on climate policy (AP):
President Joe Biden has an opportunity for a reset on climate policy after a federal judge rejected an administration plan to lease millions of acres in the Gulf of Mexico for offshore oil drilling...The Biden administration proceeded with the sale after losing a court case in Louisiana last summer.
- Judge throws out massive Gulf of Mexico oil and gas lease sale (Washington Post):
The decision cancels 1.7 million acres of drilling leases, citing a flawed analysis completed during the Trump administration.
- Federal judge cites climate impact in revoking Gulf of Mexico oil lease sale (AP):
The decision...sends the proposed lease sale back to the Interior Department to decide next steps. The judge said it was up to Interior to decide whether to go forward with the sale after a revised review, scrap it or take other steps.
- 'Huge Victory' as Judge Blocks Biden's Oil Lease Sale in Gulf of Mexico (Common Dreams)
