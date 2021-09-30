With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: California gas company agrees to nearly $2 billion settlement after largest methane leak in U.S. history; 23 species dropped from the U.S. endangered list because they're officially extinct; Poll shows dramatic increase in Americans' concern about climate change PLUS: Ford Motor Company makes an $11 billion bet on electric vehicles... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

GNR's now celebrating 12 YEARS of independent green news, politics, analysis, snarky comment and connecting climate change dots over your public airwaves!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Why Some Utilities Support, and Others Are Wary of, the Federal Clean Energy Proposal; Climate change is 'a freight train' making some places too dangerous to live in; NC Civil Rights Groups Say Hog Waste 'Biogas' Harms Communities of Color; Enbridge: Line 3 Replacement Complete; Oil Will Flow Friday; USDA pledges billions for climate-smart farm projects, resilience; Report Alleges Conflicts Of Interest Among Texas Oil And Gas Regulators... PLUS: China’s Power Cuts Shut Down Factories, Fuel Climate Goal Pushback... and much, MUCH more! ...

