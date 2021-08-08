IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Record heat wave in Europe accelerates record outbreak of wildfires; Wildfires are sending carbon offsets up in smoke; Shipping company buys all-electric cargo planes; PLUS: California tourist town on the verge of running out of water... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
PLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP US CELEBRATE WITH A DONATION!
|Link:
|Embed:
Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Scientists spot warning signs of Gulf Stream collapse; Extreme heat could make Athens uninhabitable, warns city's chief heat officer; Leaked Audio Shows Pressure to Overrule EPA Scientists in "Hair-on-Fire" Chemical Cases; NOAA's updated hurricane outlook calls for even more storms in 2021; The good news and bad news for clean energy in nationwide interconnection study; Dems Seek $500 Billion in Climate Damages From Big Polluting Companies; People are moving to flood-prone areas, not away from them... PLUS: Will These Places Survive a Collapse? Don’t Bet on It, Skeptics Say.... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Europe heat wave intensifies, fueling record wildfire outbreaks:
- Greece fires: 150 houses destroyed by wildfires as monks refuse to leave stricken island (Guardian UK)
- First the record heat came to Greece, then the deadly wildfires (Axios)
- Heat Emergency Brings Record Temperature and Fires to Southern Europe (NY Times):
Greece experienced its hottest day on record this week, and wildfires raged across the region, leaving much of Southern Europe struggling to cope.
- Heatwave shuts Acropolis, Ancient sites in Greece (Greek City Times)
- 10,000 Flee Turkey Wildfires; Greece Power Grid Threatened (VOA Europe)
- Wildfire reaches Turkey power plant, prompts evacuations (AP)
- Wildfire Put Out At Turkish Power Plant (Reuters)
- VIDEO: 'The animals are on fire,' say devastated farmers as wildfires sweep Turkey (CNN)
- 97 major wildfires in US as carbon credit programs go up in smoke:
- Huge California fire grows as heat spikes again across state (AP)
- The Dixie Fire Has Destroyed Most Of A Historic Northern California Town (NPR)
- 'A perfect storm': Hawaii firefighters confront Big Island’s largest wildfire in history (Guardian UK)
- Western Wildfires Are Sending Carbon Offsets Up in Smoke (Earther)
- As wildfires worsen, more California farms are deemed too risky to insure (Grist):
The skyrocketing cost of fire insurance foreshadows a larger confrontation over so-called managed retreat.
- Drought brings unprecedented conditions to California:
- VIDEO: California tourist town running out of water amid drought (CBS News)
- Mendocino is running out of water. Solution might involve a very old train (SF Chronicle)
- California’s Farmers Face Unprecedented Water Restrictions (Earther)
- Facing ‘dire water shortages,’ California bans Delta pumping (CalMatters)
- IPCC to release 6th global assessment
- U.N. climate report likely to deliver stark warnings on global warming (Reuters)
- Factbox-Five key things to watch for in the U.N. climate report (Reuters)
- 234 scientists read 14,000+ research papers to write the upcoming IPCC climate report – here’s what you need to know and why it’s a big deal (The Conversation)
- Biden administration to tighten emission standards. But is it enough to address climate crisis? (NPR)
- VIDEO: Ros Atkins on… the North America heat waves (BBC)
- Crushing climate impacts to hit sooner than feared: draft UN report (AFP/France 24)
- Boris Johnson’s conference on climate change is already in deep water (UK Evening Standard)
- VIDEO: Climate Change: Top scientists finalizing UN report amid extreme weather worldwide (France24)
- Biden announces new pollution and mileage standards for cars and trucks:
- Biden, top automakers aim for 50% electric vehicle sales by 2030 (Axios)
- Biden mileage rule to exceed Obama climate goal (AP)
- Biden wants to turn America’s auto fleet electric. It’s harder than it seems. (Washington Post)
- DHL announces purchase of all-electric cargo planes:
- DHL Express buys electric cargo planes for U.S. package delivery from start-up Eviation (CNBC)
- DHL orders 12 Eviation planes, plans first electric network (Reuters):
DHL Express said in a statement that it was the first company in the world to order "Alice" aircraft from Eviation, adding it planned to establish the first electric air freight network in a step towards sustainable aviation.
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page
- Climate crisis: Scientists spot warning signs of Gulf Stream collapse (Guardian UK)
- Extreme heat could make Athens uninhabitable, warns city's chief heat officer (CBC)
- Leaked Audio Shows Pressure to Overrule EPA Scientists in "Hair-on-Fire" Chemical Cases (The Intercept)
- NOAA's updated hurricane outlook calls for even more storms in 2021 (Axios)
- The good news and bad news for clean energy from LBNL’s nationwide interconnection study (Canary Media)
- Kerry names G20 climate holdouts, slams Trump for destroying U.S. credibility (Axios)
- Will These Places Survive a Collapse? Don’t Bet on It, Skeptics Say. (NY Times)
- Dems Seek $500 Billion in Climate Damages From Big Polluting Companies (NY Times)
- The Fight to Change US Building Codes (Inside Climate News)
- Study: People are moving to flood-prone areas, not away from them (Grist)
- FEMA Not Pushing Homeowners Hard Enough to Buy Flood Insurance: GAO (Inside Climate News)
- Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal Wouldn’t Remove All Lead Pipes (Huffington Post)
- Bellingham woman pleads guilty to terrorist attack on railway (KING5-Seattle)
- In Charleston, S.C., Saving Historic Homes Means Hoisting Them in the Air (NY Times)
- New report provides road map for expanding chestnut agroforestry in the U.S. (Mongabay)
- Crushing climate impacts to hit sooner than feared: draft UN report (AFP/France 24):
Climate change will fundamentally reshape life on Earth in the coming decades, even if humans can tame planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions, according to a landmark draft report from the UN's climate science advisors obtained by AFP. Species extinction, more widespread disease, unliveable heat, ecosystem collapse, cities menaced by rising seas --- these and other devastating climate impacts are accelerating and bound to become painfully obvious before a child born today turns 30.
- Nations Must Drop Fossil Fuels, Fast, World Energy Body Warns (NY Times)
- Electric cars: What will happen to all the dead batteries? (BBC)
- Climate Fund Choices for Investors Are Multiplying (Bloomberg/Yahoo)
- How climate change could undo 50 years of public health gains (Grist)
- Climate Change Will Force a New American Migration (Pro Publica)
- Exxon's Snake Oil: 100 years of deception (Columbia Journalism Review)
- What Does '12 Years to Act on Climate Change' (Now 11 Years) Really Mean? (Inside Climate News)
- VIDEO: A Message From the Future With Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (The Intercept)
- SEJ Backgrounder: Green New Deal Proposes Sweeping Economic Transformation (Society of Environmental Journalists)
- Explainer: The 'Green New Deal': Mobilizing for a just, prosperous, and sustainable economy (New Consensus)
- What genuine, no-bullshit ambition on climate change would look like: How to hit the most stringent targets, with no loopholes. (David Roberts, Vox)
- A Global Shift To Sustainability Would Save Us $26 Trillion (Vox)
- Project Drawdown: 100 Solutions to Reverse Global Warming (Drawdown.org)
- An Optimist's Guide to Solving Climate Change and Saving the World (Vice)
- The great nutrient collapse: The atmosphere is literally changing the food we eat, for the worse. And almost nobody is paying attention. (Politico)
- The world's bleak climate situation, in 3 charts: We've got a long way to go and a short time to get there. (Vox)
- The Climate Risks We Face (NY Times):
To stabilize global temperature, net carbon dioxide emissions must be reduced to zero. The window of time is rapidly closing to reduce emissions and limit warming to no more than 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit or 2 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels, the goal set in the Paris climate accord. The further we push the climate system beyond historical conditions, the greater the risks of potentially unforeseen and even catastrophic changes to the climate - so every reduction in emissions helps.
- The Uninhabitable Earth: When will climate change make earth too hot for humans? (New York Magazine):
Famine, economic collapse, a sun that cooks us: What climate change could wreak - sooner than you think.
- A beginner's guide to the debate over 100% renewable energy (Vox):
Clean-energy enthusiasts frequently claim that we can go bigger, that it's possible for the whole world to run on renewables - we merely lack the "political will." So, is it true? Do we know how get to an all-renewables system? Not yet. Not really.
FOR MORE on Climate Science and Climate Change, go to our Green News Report: Essential Background Page