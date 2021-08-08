With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Desi Doyen Byon 8/5/2021, 10:54am PT

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Record heat wave in Europe accelerates record outbreak of wildfires; Wildfires are sending carbon offsets up in smoke; Shipping company buys all-electric cargo planes; PLUS: California tourist town on the verge of running out of water... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

GNR's now celebrating 12 YEARS of independent green news, politics, analysis, snarky comment and connecting climate change dots over your public airwaves!

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP US CELEBRATE WITH A DONATION!

Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Scientists spot warning signs of Gulf Stream collapse; Extreme heat could make Athens uninhabitable, warns city's chief heat officer; Leaked Audio Shows Pressure to Overrule EPA Scientists in "Hair-on-Fire" Chemical Cases; NOAA's updated hurricane outlook calls for even more storms in 2021; The good news and bad news for clean energy in nationwide interconnection study; Dems Seek $500 Billion in Climate Damages From Big Polluting Companies; People are moving to flood-prone areas, not away from them... PLUS: Will These Places Survive a Collapse? Don’t Bet on It, Skeptics Say.... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...

'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...

For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page

FOR MORE on Climate Science and Climate Change, go to our Green News Report: Essential Background Page



