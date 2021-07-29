With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Desi Doyen Byon 7/27/2021

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: London the latest metropolitan center to be slammed by torrential storms and floods; Volatile Middle East grapples with extreme heat, water and power shortages; Lake Powell reservoir hits lowest level ever recorded; PLUS: New study warns extreme heat waves will be much more frequent, and more costly... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

