IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: London the latest metropolitan center to be slammed by torrential storms and floods; Volatile Middle East grapples with extreme heat, water and power shortages; Lake Powell reservoir hits lowest level ever recorded; PLUS: New study warns extreme heat waves will be much more frequent, and more costly... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): IPCC Researchers Begin Discussions On Vital Report; Is climate change happening faster than expected?; US to see another dangerous 'heat dome'; Scientists Try to Save Migratory Western Monarch Butterflies as a Mystery Unfolds; Are Striped Bass Doomed?; Lawyer Who Sued Chevron Over Ecuador Pollution Found Guilty Of Contempt; US Fishermen Sound Alarm At Plans For Offshore Wind... PLUS: As China Boomed, It Didn’t Take Climate Change Into Account. Now It Muste... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Northern Hemisphere pummeled by extreme rains, floods:
- Amid summer of fire and floods, a moment of truth for climate action (Washington Post/Yahoo News)
- London cleans up after flash flooding drenches homes, subway (AP)
- East London hospital cancels operations after flooding (Guardian UK)
- See aftermath of deadly landslides in Mumbai, India (CNN)
- Uganda: Rivers Overflow in Western Region, Lake Floods in Northern Region (Floodlist)
- China: Flooding has caused at least $10 billion US in damage to central city of Zhengzhou (CBC)
- Extreme weather takes climate change models 'off the scale' (Straits Times/Financial Times):
"I think I would be speaking for many climate scientists to say that we are a bit shocked at what we are seeing," said Professor Chris Rapley, a professor of climate science at University College London. "There is a dramatic change in the frequency with which extreme events occur."...The Chinese authorities said the volumes had exceeded anything on record for the past 5,000 years, extending to the official start date of Chinese civilisation.
- 'It Is All Connected': Extreme Weather in the Age of Climate Change (NY Times/Yahoo)
- 'No One Is Safe': Extreme Weather Batters the Wealthy World (NY Times)
- Extreme heat, drought slams Northern Hemisphere:
- Heatwaves in the US, Finland. Floods in Europe. Why is the weather so weird? (Finland NewsTV)
- Climate change hazards yearly cost African economies $100 billion (The Citizen)
- Why Is the Weather So Weird? It's Climate Change (NDTV)
- The current drought is worldwide. Here's how different places are fighting it (Phys.org)
- Volatile Middle East grapples with heat, unrest, water and power shortages:
- Power outages cripple parts of the Middle East amid record heat waves and rising unrest (Washington Post)
- Power cuts, heat drive Mideast unrest (Seattle Times)
- Iranian Policeman Killed in Water Protests in Oil-Rich Southwest (Bloomberg)
- Iran water protests: At least three people killed in protests over shortages (CNN)
- Study: Extreme extended heat waves will get worse, more frequent
- Increasing probability of record-shattering climate extremes (Nature Climate Change)
- 'Record-Shattering' Heat Becoming Much More Likely, Says Climate Study" (Guardian UK)
- Study: Get ready for many more record-shattering heatwaves (Axios):
Why it matters: The study shows that the rate of climate change is an under-appreciated driver of extreme heat, and that today's quickening pace of warming virtually guarantees more extreme temperature records in coming decades.
- The world can expect more record-shattering heat waves, research shows. (NY Times):
As the research into the Pacific Northwest event found, such record-shattering heat waves would be practically impossible in a world that was not warming. Dr. Fischer and his colleagues found that warming made them more likely to happen, and that how much more likely depended on the rate, rather than the absolute amount, of warming. That’s an important distinction, and one that has implications for the real world outside of simulations...
- VIDEO: Scientists are worried by how fast the climate crisis has amplified extreme weather (Bill Weir, CNN)
- Increasing toll of heat, drought on Lake Powell, CA farms and salmon industry:
- Warming Rivers In US West Killing Fish, Imperiling Industry (AP)
- Lake Powell hits lowest level on record in climate change-fueled water crisis (CNN)
- Drought Emergency: California Could Cut Off Water To Thousands Of Farmers In August (AP)
- 'Near-complete loss' of young salmon in Sacramento River possible, California officials say (SF Gate)
- Editorial: The California salmon wipeout is even worse than you think (LA Times/MSN):
After the winter run is lost forever, the spring run is likely next in line, and then the fall run, and the late-fall run, and then that's it....[S]aying California can lose the wondrous migrating chinook, a keystone species, that for eons has enriched the soil of inland regions and sustained an ecological web that includes black bears in the Sierra and orcas in the Pacific...is a little like saying it would be no big deal to lose the redwoods or the giant sequoia, because after all, there are other trees in other places.
- Warming rivers in US West killing baby salmon, imperiling industry (AP)
- Biden EPA moves to restore rules for coal plant toxic water pollution:
- Biden administration to curb toxic wastewater from coal plants with new rule (Washington Post):
The Environmental Protection Agency announced Monday it will set stricter requirements for how coal-fired power plants dispose of wastewater full of arsenic, lead and mercury — a major source of toxic water pollution in rivers, lakes and streams near electric generators across the country, from Wyoming to Pennsylvania...aiming to undo one of the Trump administration’s major regulatory rollbacks.
- U.S. EPA to tighten requirements on toxic waste from coal plants (Reuters/Yahoo News)
- The E.P.A. will revise a Trump-era rule on toxic wastewater from coal plants. (NY Times)
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page
- Climate Change: IPCC Researchers Begin Discussions On Vital Report (BBC)
- Is climate change happening faster than expected? A climate scientist explains. (Grist)
- Another Dangerous "Heat Dome" Is About to Descend on the US (Mother Jones)
- VIDEO: Scientists Try to Save Migratory Western Monarch Butterflies as a Mystery Unfolds (KPIX-San Francisco)
- Lawyer Who Sued Chevron Over Ecuador Pollution Found Guilty Of Contempt (Reuters)
- The Pearl River Is No Longer Home To Its Namesake Fish (NOLA)
- Are Striped Bass Doomed? Some Conservationists Are Worried. (Washington Post)
- As Drought Cuts Hay Crop, Cattle Ranchers Face Culling Herds (AP)
- As The World Burns, Worsening Climate Crisis Impossible To Ignore (LA Times)
- As China Boomed, It Didn’t Take Climate Change Into Account. Now It Must (NY Times)
- US Fishermen Sound Alarm At Plans For Offshore Wind (Guardian UK)
- UN Heritage Committee Won't Place Great Barrier Reef On ‘In Danger’ List (AP)
- Groups Urge State To Protect Last Wild Atlantic Salmon in US (AP)
- Bailout of N. Dakota Coal Plant Faces Backlash from Minnesota Customers (Inside Climate News)
- U.S. Judge Rules Lithium Americas May Excavate Nevada Mine Site (Reuters)
- Crushing climate impacts to hit sooner than feared: draft UN report (AFP/France 24):
Climate change will fundamentally reshape life on Earth in the coming decades, even if humans can tame planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions, according to a landmark draft report from the UN's climate science advisors obtained by AFP. Species extinction, more widespread disease, unliveable heat, ecosystem collapse, cities menaced by rising seas --- these and other devastating climate impacts are accelerating and bound to become painfully obvious before a child born today turns 30.
- Nations Must Drop Fossil Fuels, Fast, World Energy Body Warns (NY Times)
- Electric cars: What will happen to all the dead batteries? (BBC)
- Climate Fund Choices for Investors Are Multiplying (Bloomberg/Yahoo)
- How climate change could undo 50 years of public health gains (Grist)
- Climate Change Will Force a New American Migration (Pro Publica)
- Exxon's Snake Oil: 100 years of deception (Columbia Journalism Review)
- What Does '12 Years to Act on Climate Change' (Now 11 Years) Really Mean? (Inside Climate News)
- VIDEO: A Message From the Future With Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (The Intercept)
- SEJ Backgrounder: Green New Deal Proposes Sweeping Economic Transformation (Society of Environmental Journalists)
- Explainer: The 'Green New Deal': Mobilizing for a just, prosperous, and sustainable economy (New Consensus)
- What genuine, no-bullshit ambition on climate change would look like: How to hit the most stringent targets, with no loopholes. (David Roberts, Vox)
- A Global Shift To Sustainability Would Save Us $26 Trillion (Vox)
- Project Drawdown: 100 Solutions to Reverse Global Warming (Drawdown.org)
- An Optimist's Guide to Solving Climate Change and Saving the World (Vice)
- The great nutrient collapse: The atmosphere is literally changing the food we eat, for the worse. And almost nobody is paying attention. (Politico)
- The world's bleak climate situation, in 3 charts: We've got a long way to go and a short time to get there. (Vox)
- The Climate Risks We Face (NY Times):
To stabilize global temperature, net carbon dioxide emissions must be reduced to zero. The window of time is rapidly closing to reduce emissions and limit warming to no more than 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit or 2 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels, the goal set in the Paris climate accord. The further we push the climate system beyond historical conditions, the greater the risks of potentially unforeseen and even catastrophic changes to the climate - so every reduction in emissions helps.
- The Uninhabitable Earth: When will climate change make earth too hot for humans? (New York Magazine):
Famine, economic collapse, a sun that cooks us: What climate change could wreak - sooner than you think.
- A beginner's guide to the debate over 100% renewable energy (Vox):
Clean-energy enthusiasts frequently claim that we can go bigger, that it's possible for the whole world to run on renewables - we merely lack the "political will." So, is it true? Do we know how get to an all-renewables system? Not yet. Not really.
