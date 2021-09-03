With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Desi Doyen Byon 3/9/2021, 11:25am PT

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Global oil prices are rising again, and so is the price at the pump; Interior Department moving swiftly to roll back Trump-era rollbacks; Bankrupt coal company seeks to shed responsibility for mine clean-up; PLUS: Cities thwarted in effort to change building codes to combat climate change... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Big Oil May Want Carbon Tax, But Biden and GOPers Not So Much; Tesla's secret big battery revealed in Texas;

First major U.S. offshore wind project moves closer to reality under Biden; Big Banks Make a Dangerous Bet on the World’s Growing Demand for Food; White House’s Reworked Climate Metric Draws Lawsuit from [GOP-controlled] States; Caribbean Refinery To Test Biden's Promises On Poverty And Pollution... PLUS: For Planet Earth, No Tourism is a Curse and a Blessing... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...

'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...

NASA Video: If we don't act, here's what to expect in the next 100 years:



