Featuring the BradCast Radio Theatre Players! And Henry Ford!...

Brad Friedman Byon 12/24/2020, 2:47pm PT

The beloved award-wanting classic returns! Just in time for your cozy COVID Christmas!...

On today's special BradCast, turn down the lights, stoke up the fireplace, and return with us to yesteryear!

And not just yesteryear before 2020, but way before 2020! ... All the way back to the 1930s and 40s for some classic moments taken from some of our very earliest BradCasts from the golden days of radio!

Yes, we re-open the dusty BradCast vaults once again this year for the return of our Very Special BradCast Holiday Special, featuring three timeless short radio plays from back in the day when our program was still sponsored by the Ford Motor Company of Dearborn, Michigan and introduced each night by Henry Ford himself!

Please enjoy the world-renowned "BradCast Radio Theatre Players," including a very young Brad Friedman, Desi Doyen and the late great actor/playwright Paul Byrne!

We promise fun for the whole family! A merry Christmas to all! And to all a good night! (Except for Communists!)

Download MP3 or listen to complete show online below...



* * *

* * *







The BradCast