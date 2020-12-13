READER COMMENTS ON

"The Trump 'Election Fraud' Crazy Train Keeps Rolling...Way Off the Tracks: 'BradCast' 12/3/2020"

(6 Responses so far...)





COMMENT #1 [Permalink]

... Gos said on 12/3/2020 @ 8:30 pm PT...



Can't think of a more on the nose encapsulation of your integrity than to go from exposing these same companies in 2004, to pretending everything is ok now. People like you need to be exiled from our nation. You don't deserve to be among us.

COMMENT #2 [Permalink]

... Brad Friedman said on 12/3/2020 @ 10:41 pm PT...



Oh, and P.S. Your call for me to be "exiled from our nation" is very very courageous and manly! And even Trumpy! Impressive stuff.

When did I "pretend everything is ok now"? I must have missed me saying that.

I've unmoderated it however, so others can now read it, and I can respond. (You're welcome.)

You were put on "moderate" many years ago for violating our commenting rules. That is why your comment above was initially moderated and not visible here.

COMMENT #3 [Permalink]

... Dredd said on 12/4/2020 @ 7:59 am PT...



Governor Dean, when he was head of the DNC, exorted democrats to focus on wins in state legislative bodies.

He was later scorned for a loud yell upon winning a primary, and faded away into the past.

Democrats should have listened to Gov. Dean.

The republicans picked up wins in the state legislative bodies this election. They can now do more gerrymandering.

That will help them in the next close presidential election.

Democrats are living in a "democracy" (majority votes win) still, after losing to tRump in 2016 even though he did not win the majority of votes then.

This time, only 44,000 votes (not multiple millions) separated Biden from tRump, because we do not live in a democracy:

"In reality though, the election results were far closer than Biden's nearly 6 million popular vote margin would suggest. The combined total vote margin for Biden in three critical states—Arizona, Georgia and Wisconsin—amounted to only 44,000 votes. This is even fewer than the 77,000 that Trump won by in 2016 across Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania that gave him the presidency. If Trump had in fact won those 44,000 votes (a tiny fraction of the 150 million cast), the Electoral College vote would have been a 269-269 tie, and the election would have been decided by the House of Representatives. As I have pointed out several times over the last six months, the state delegation-by-delegation vote in the House would have resulted in Trump being reelected."

(Newsweek, The Electoral College Nightmare That Could Have Happened).

Biden won by less relevant electoral college related votes than tRump did in 2016 according to that Newsweek (Tom Rogers) logic.

That 44,000 votes is 0.03% (three one-hundredths of one percent) of the 150 million votes cast.

The additional republican legislative bodies and the house seats won by the republicans makes me wonder why those living in a "democracy" are celebrating so much.

If democrats think they won big there will be no work done to avoid the approaching calamity the republicans are planning even as we "speak."