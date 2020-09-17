IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Hurricane Sally batters AL, FL, GA with record rain, flooding; West Coast wildfires and climate change believed responsible for mass die-off of migratory birds in Southwest; Trump appoints notorious climate science denier to federal climate science agency; PLUS: 175-year-old science magazine issues first political endorsement ever... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Dual disasters: How is climate change worsening wildfires and hurricanes?; Climate Change Will Force a New American Migration; There is only one name left on the 2020 Atlantic hurricane list. So what's next?; Fives States Have Filed Climate Change Lawsuits, Seeking Damages From Big Oil and Gas... PLUS: Senate 2020: In Alabama, Two Very Different Views on Climate Change Give Voters a Clear Choice... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Hurricane Sally batters Gulf Coast with record rain and flooding:
- Live coverage of Hurricane Sally: Far from finished, storm leaves 600,000 without power across Deep South as flooding, rains roll north (USA Today)
- Alabama and Florida residents struggle with Sally's flooding as remnants threaten more misery in Georgia and the Carolinas (CNN)
- VIDEO: At least 1 dead as Hurricane Sally unleashes "catastrophic and life-threatening" flooding along Gulf Coast (CBS News)
- As Sally's remnants soak the Southeast, Hurricane Teddy and a new storm in the Gulf of Mexico pose new threats (Washington Post):
The remnants of Hurricane Sally are producing flooding in the Carolinas, while Hurricane Teddy is intensifying in the Atlantic.
- Pensacola Bay Bridge may be out of commission a month or more (Pensacola News Journal)
- Sally drenched parts of Florida with '4 months of rain in 4 hours,' officials say (CNN)
- Hurricane Sally unleashes flooding along the Gulf Coast (AP)
- Building climate-resilient infrastructure in the post-pandemic world (GreenBiz)
- Western wildfires --- Still burning:
- VIDEO: Gov. Newsom Emphasizes ‘Evidence Of Climate Change’ During Wildfire Update (CBS-San Francisco)
- Firefighters Battle To Save LA's Historic Mount Wilson Observatory (NPR)
- How breathing in wildfire smoke affects the body (National Geographic):
For the more than seven million people in California’s Bay Area living through historic wildfires, it’s been hard to breathe for the past month. For 29 days the region has been under a “Spare the Air” alert, which means inhaling outdoor air presents a health hazard. Air quality is even worse in Oregon and Washington, and by this morning smoke had stretched all the way to the East Coast and even to Europe.
- Smoke from West Coast wildfires travels to Europe (ABC News)
- 1 in 10 emergency room visits in Oregon related to wildfire smoke, OHA says (KAT-Portland)
- Oregon man survives wildfires by sheltering on river, fending off embers with plastic chair (Salem Statesman Journal)
- How climate change fuels California's biggest fires (Salon)
- They Know How to Prevent Megafires. Why Won't Anybody Listen? (Pro Publica)
- Cost of Western wildfire disasters skyrockets:
- Firefighting Resources Run Thin As West Coast Wildfires Continue (AP)
- California smoke headed to Europe as Mammoth Lakes suffers bad air ‘beyond index’ (LA Times):
The cost of fighting multiple large-scale fires across California neared $580 million as of Tuesday, already surpassing the money approved by the state in July for the entire fiscal year.
- Wildfires in western US could cause $130 billion to $150 billion in losses (AccuWeather)
- Wildfires, climate change may be cause of mass die-off of migratory birds:
- The Southwest Is Facing an ‘Unprecedented’ Migratory Bird Die-Off (Audubon Society):
Scientists and birders have found large numbers of migratory species disoriented and dead in recent weeks. Here’s what we know so far.
- Birds 'falling out of the sky' in mass die-off in south-western US (Guardian UK):
Wildfires and climate crisis cited as possible causes for the deaths of thousands of migrating species heading south for the winter.
- As Wildfire Smoke Blots Out the Sun in Northern California, Many Ask: ‘Where Are the Birds?’ (Inside Climate News)
- Trump appoints climate science denier to federal climate science agency:
- Climate change denialist given top role at major U.S. science agency (Science):
In September 2019, Legates claimed that regulating carbon dioxide was actually a government control program designed to restrict the lives of ordinary Americans.
- Trump's New NOAA Hire Is A Climate Science Denier Who Rails Against 'Thug' Mainstream (Talking Points Memo)
- NOAA taps David Legates, professor who questions the seriousness and severity of global warming, for top role (Washington Post):
The move to install Legates as the new deputy assistant secretary of Commerce for environmental observation and prediction...is raising concerns in the science community that this could be a White House-orchestrated move to influence the agency's scientific reports...Legates is affiliated with the Heartland Institute.
- VIDEO: Dr. Gretchen Goldman - What I Told CNN: A Climate Denier Shouldn't Be Leading at NOAA (Union of Concerned Scientists)
- Science mom's work-from-home tweet goes viral as she advocates for struggling parents (Deseret News)
- Scientific American endorses Joe Biden, as a 'matter of life and death':
- Scientific American Endorses Joe Biden (Scientific American):
Scientific American has never endorsed a presidential candidate in its 175-year history. This year we are compelled to do so. We do not do this lightly. The evidence and the science show that Donald Trump has badly damaged the U.S. and its people-because he rejects evidence and science.
- VIDEO: First endorsement for president in publication's 175-year history, with Editor-in-Chief, Laura Helmuth (CNN)
- 'A Matter of Life and Death': After 175 Years, Scientific American Backs Biden With Magazine's First-Ever Endorsement (Common Dreams)
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
- Dual disasters: How is climate change worsening wildfires and hurricanes? (USA Today)
- Climate Change Will Force a New American Migration (Pro Publica)
- New Climate Maps Show a Transformed United States (Pro Publica)
- Interactive: How Climate Migration Will Reshape America Millions will be displaced. Where will they go? (NY Times)
- There is only one name left on the 2020 Atlantic hurricane list. So what's next? (CNN)
- Fives States Have Filed Climate Change Lawsuits, Seeking Damages From Big Oil and Gas (Inside Climate News)
- Senate 2020: In Kansas, a Democratic Climate Hawk Closes in on a Republican Climate Skeptic (Inside Climate News)
- Senate 2020: In Alabama, Two Very Different Views on Climate Change Give Voters a Clear Choice (Inside Climate News)
- Lawsuits, fines dog candidate for Texas oil regulator (E&E News)
- Exxon's Snake Oil: 100 years of deception (Columbia Journalism Review)
- What Does '12 Years to Act on Climate Change' (Now 11 Years) Really Mean? (Inside Climate News)
- VIDEO: A Message From the Future With Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (The Intercept)
- SEJ Backgrounder: Green New Deal Proposes Sweeping Economic Transformation (Society of Environmental Journalists)
- Explainer: The 'Green New Deal': Mobilizing for a just, prosperous, and sustainable economy (New Consensus)
- What genuine, no-bullshit ambition on climate change would look like: How to hit the most stringent targets, with no loopholes. (David Roberts, Vox)
- A Global Shift To Sustainability Would Save Us $26 Trillion (Vox)
- Project Drawdown: 100 Solutions to Reverse Global Warming (Drawdown.org)
- An Optimist's Guide to Solving Climate Change and Saving the World (Vice)
- The great nutrient collapse: The atmosphere is literally changing the food we eat, for the worse. And almost nobody is paying attention. (Politico)
- The world's bleak climate situation, in 3 charts: We've got a long way to go and a short time to get there. (Vox)
- The Climate Risks We Face (NY Times):
To stabilize global temperature, net carbon dioxide emissions must be reduced to zero. The window of time is rapidly closing to reduce emissions and limit warming to no more than 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit or 2 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels, the goal set in the Paris climate accord. The further we push the climate system beyond historical conditions, the greater the risks of potentially unforeseen and even catastrophic changes to the climate - so every reduction in emissions helps.
- The Uninhabitable Earth: When will climate change make earth too hot for humans? (New York Magazine):
Famine, economic collapse, a sun that cooks us: What climate change could wreak - sooner than you think.
- A beginner's guide to the debate over 100% renewable energy (Vox):
Clean-energy enthusiasts frequently claim that we can go bigger, that it's possible for the whole world to run on renewables - we merely lack the "political will." So, is it true? Do we know how get to an all-renewables system? Not yet. Not really.
FOR MORE on Climate Science and Climate Change, go to our Green News Report: Essential Background Page