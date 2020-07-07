IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Big and bad news for pipelines, good news for those who oppose them; Japan reeling from another round of record rains and catastrophic floods; Warren Buffett bids to control nearly 20 percent of nation's natural gas storage; PLUS: House Democrats unveil comprehensive proposal to reach net zero emissions by 2050... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Climate Activists See ‘New Era’ After Three Major Oil and Gas Pipeline Defeats; Climate change denial expands on Facebook as scientists face restrictions; Grim Day for Pipelines Shows They’re Almost Impossible to Build; US signs order for first West Coast gas-export terminal; Rapid Arctic Meltdown In Siberia Alarms Scientists... PLUS: Think Covid-19 Disrupted the Food Chain? Wait and See What Climate Change Will Do... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Japan reeling --- again --- from record rains and catastrophic floods:
- Japan floods kill at least 18 people after record-breaking rainfall (CNN)
- VIDEO: Flooding and landslides in Japan leaves scores dead on Kyushu (Guardian UK)
- Rescuers search for survivors of Japan floods as more heavy rain expected (Guardian UK)
- House Democrats unveil comprehensive climate action proposal:
- House Democrats unveil ambitious climate package, steering toward a net-zero economy by 2050 (Washington Post)
- House Democrats just put out the most detailed climate plan in US political history (David Roberts, Vox):
A new select committee report is perfectly in tune with the growing climate policy alignment on the left around standards, investments, and justice.
- House Democrats’ Climate Plan Embraces Much of Green New Deal, but Not a Ban on Fracking (Inside Climate News):
Critics on the left wanted a faster retreat from fossil fuels. Some Republicans faulted House leaders for failing to forge bipartisan consensus.
- Democrats' infrastructure bill has a special delivery: Electric mail trucks (Vox)
- U.S. Supreme Court nixes Keystone XL fast-track permit (but lets others stand):
- Keystone XL Is Blocked for Now, but the SCOTUS Ruling Helps 70 Other Pipelines (Earther)
- Supreme Court deals major blow to Keystone XL project (CNN):
The Supreme Court on Monday cleared the way for several pipeline projects to proceed under a fast-track permitting process but excluded the controversial Keystone XL expansion from their ruling, forcing major delays...That judge's ruling canceled the so-called "Nationwide Permit 12" for several new pipelines, which authorized and fast-tracked work on pipelines that run across bodies of water. That ruling stated that the Army Corps of Engineers did not adequately consider the projects' environmental impact on endangered species. The ruling required the projects that received such a permit to stop construction while the environmental impact study was completed.
- Atlantic Coast Pipeline project cancelled:
- Atlantic Coast Pipeline Canceled as Delays and Costs Mount (NY Times):
Duke Energy and Dominion Energy said that lawsuits, mainly from environmentalists aimed at blocking the project, had increased costs to as much as $8 billion from about $4.5 billion to $5 billion when it was first announced in 2014...The two energy companies won a victory just last month in the Supreme Court over a permit from the U.S. Forest Service, but said that "recent developments have created an unacceptable layer of uncertainty and anticipated delays" for the pipeline. They cited the potential for further legal challenges.
- Atlantic Coast Pipeline canceled after years of delays, accusations of environmental injustice (NBC News):
"I feel good - I can sleep better at night," said one resident of a historically Black community in Virginia. "And now I know I'll be breathing clean air."
- The Atlantic Coast Pipeline Cancellation Shows How Far Fossil Fuels Have Fallen (Earther)
- Coal Wins! Atlantic Coast Pipeline Canceled (Forbes)
- Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway buys Dominion Energy's natural gas distribution assets:
- VIDEO: Warren Buffett bets big with $10 billion Dominion Energy deal—What it means (CNBC)
- Dominion Energy Sells Gas Assets To Warren Buffett's Berkshire, Kills Atlantic Coast Pipeline (Yahoo Finance)
- What Berkshire Hathaway’s Big Gas Pipeline Buy Tells You (Forbes):
Between spiraling costs and an apparent growing skepticism on the part of courts, it would seem clear why Dominion might want to exist this part of the business. But why would Buffett and Munger decide to get involved?
- Judge orders shutdown of Dakota Access Pipeline:
- Judge shuts down Dakota Access pipeline (E&E News)
- Judge orders Dakota Access pipeline shut down pending review (AP)
- Federal judge orders Dakota Access Pipeline shut down (Bismarck Tribune):
U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, who is overseeing the tribes’ lawsuit, in March ordered the Corps to complete a full Environmental Impact Statement. That ruling was a significant victory for the tribes, but the question of whether the pipeline would be shut down in the meantime had lingered since.
- Judge orders temporary shutdown of controversial Dakota Access Pipeline (CNN)
- BP Writedown is Writing on the Wall (Climate Crocks)
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page
