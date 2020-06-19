Green News Reports! Countless BradCasts! All reader/listener supported! Thank you! 16+ YEARS of The BRAD BLOG! 1000+ ! Countlessreader/listener supported! Thank you!

Latest Featured Reports | Sunday, June 21, 2020

Insane: L.A. to Use Same New Unverifiable Touchscreens, E-Pollbooks in Nov. That Failed Disastrously in March Primary WATCH: Brad on CBS2-LA after Registrar postmortem vows it'll all totally work this time!...

SCOTUS Allows 'DREAMers' to Remain, Trump Plays Victim Again: 'BradCast' 6/18/20 Guest: Sarah Pierce of the Migration Policy Institute; Also: Bolton book confirms what every honest person already knows...

'Green News Report' 6/18/20 w/ Brad & Desi 2020 wildfire season's explosive start; CA's PG&E 'guilty' of 84 counts of manslaughter; 90% renewable electricity by 2035 would save money!; PLUS: NJ goes big on wind!... Previous GNRs: 6/16/20 - 6/11/20 - Archives...

Is This the Final Trump Slump?: BradCast' 6/17/20 Guest: Political scientist David Faris; Also: GOP denial continues despite record COVID infection rates; Biden up by double-digits in several new key battleground state polls...

Retired Judge Denounces DOJ's Flynn Motion as 'Preposterous', 'Corrupt' Court rulings will determine if Trump's corrupt influence will now expand from a compromised DOJ to the federal Judiciary...

'We've Only Delayed the Day of Reckoning':

'BradCast' 6/16/20 Guest: Univ. of AZ infectious disease epidem-iologist Dr. Purnima Madhivanan on AZ's 'crisis mode' COVID-19 surge, officials' deadly denial after reopening, and 'believing in science'...

'Green News Report' 6/16/20 w/ Brad & Desi SCOTUS clears way for natural gas pipeline; Plastic rain; Trump to open FL for offshore drilling; PLUS: Admin accelerates resource extraction and wildlife cruelty for hunters... Previous GNRs: 6/11/20 - 6/9/20 - Archives...

GA's Flawed New Computer Scanners Failed to Tally Unknown 1000s of Votes in Primary: 'BradCast' 6/15/20 Guest: Jeanne DuFort, who discovered state's massive counting errors; MUCH MORE...

Sunday 'So Much Losing' Toons PDiddie's latest winning weekly collection of the week's best political toons!...

The Fight to Prevent a Stolen Election This November: 'BradCast' 6/12/20 Guest: Voting rights journalist Ari Berman on the many ways Repubs are working to undermine 2020 and how you can stop them...

'Green News Report' 6/11/20 w/ Brad & Desi Enviro orgs embrace racial justice after killing of Floyd; Communities of color more at risk from climate impacts; Britain now coal-free!; PLUS: Giant toxic toad invasion!... Previous GNRs: 6/9/20 - 6/4/20 - Archives...

Another (Predictable) Election Day Catastrophe in Georgia: 'BradCast' 6/9/20 Surprise! GA's new $104M touchscreen vote system melts down in first statewide election; Also: IPS' Chuck Collins on inequality and 'Billionaire Bonanza 2020'...

'Green News Report' 6/9/20 Cristobal ain't over; Melting permafrost causes cata-strophic oil spill; May 2020 hottest ever recorded; PLUS: Trump uses pandemic to rollback enviro protections...

Law and General Disorder:

'BradCast' 6/8/20 Guest: Veteran journalist Lucian K. Truscott IV on the uprising against Trump by his military leaders; Also: Callers ring in on why they marched over the weekend...

Sunday 'Lawn Odor' Toons Something doesn't smell quite right in PDiddie's latest collection of the week's best political toons...

The Fight For the Soul of the Nation: 'BradCast' 6/5/20 Guest-host Nicole Sandler w/ John Nichols on his new book, 'The Fight for the Soul of the Democratic Party'...

Unlikely 11th Circuit Will Sustain FL Guv's Appeal of Felon Voting Rights Decision Appeals court previously found state's new poll tax unconstituional...

The 'Antifa' Protester Myth and the Truth About Trump's Florida Voter Fraud Crimes: 'BradCast' 6/4/20 We gotta lot of fact-checking to do today...