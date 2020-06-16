With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...
IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: U.S. Supreme Court clears the way for controversial fracked natural gas pipeline; Microplastics are raining down on our national parks; Trump plans to open up Florida for offshore drilling --- after the election; PLUS: Administration accelerates resource extraction and cruel wildlife hunting practices on the public's lands... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Trump’s EPA balks at a chance to save black lives; A war against climate science, waged by Washington’s rank and rile, protecting their jobs; Trump administration blocks tribes from protecting their waters; Americans increasingly understand that climate change harms human health; Scientists warn against Trump's consumer protection nominee... PLUS: Love is Blind: How Germany's Long Romance With Cars Led to the Nation's Biggest Clean Energy Failure... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...

  • US Supreme Court clears Appalachian Trail for controversial Atlantic Coast Pipeline:
    • Supreme Court removes major obstacle to Atlantic Coast Pipeline, a long-delayed project crossing central Virginia (Washington Post):
      The Trump administration weighed in on behalf of the project, arguing that even though the National Park Service administers the trail, the land beneath it is controlled by the Forest Service...Trying to separate the land from the trail is an “elusively metaphysical distinction” that “contradicts the government’s own long-standing approach to administering the trail,” the groups told the court in their briefs.
    • Supreme Court Says Pipeline May Cross Underneath Appalachian Trail (NPR)
    • Supreme Court clears way for Atlantic Coast Pipeline to cross Appalachian Trail (Grist):
      The case looked at whether the Forest Service had authority under the Mineral Leasing Act to grant rights-of-way within national forest lands traversed by the Appalachian Trail. “A right-of-way between two agencies grants only an easement across the land, not jurisdiction over the land itself,” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the court’s opinion...The dissent, by Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan, argued that the “outcome is inconsistent with the language of three statutes, longstanding agency practice, and common sense.”
    • ‘Plastic rain’ drenches US national parks with 1,000 tons of particles every year (Miami Herald):
      “I couldn’t see anything smaller than four microns, but that doesn’t mean it wasn’t there...Just because we can’t see them in front of us, doesn’t mean we’re not breathing them in.” Inhaling plastic particles can damage lung tissues, which can cause cancer, asthma attacks and breathlessness over time, according to the Plastic Soup Foundation.

  • US Supreme Court ruling upholds Clean Water Act restrictions on suction dredge mining:
    • High Court Turns Away Gold Miners' CWA Permit Challenge (Law 360)
    • Justices reject Clean Water Act plea in blow to miners (E&E News):
      Supreme Court justices today declined to consider whether moving — but not adding — rocks, sand and other debris within a regulated waterway is subject to Clean Water Act restrictions...The rejection carries big financial implications, said Pacific Legal Foundation senior attorney Damien Schiff, who represented the mining association. "Each person really has to make a decision whether it makes sense to continue to try to develop their claims because the federal and state limitations on when and where and how are strict and continue to become stricter..."At some point it won't be economically feasible for many of these claims to be developed," he said.
    • Court ruling may force state to look at Palmer Mine permit once more (KINY Radio Juneau):
      Zimmer called the ruling a common sense move by the court to fill a loophole that the industry was trying to exploit. "You can't trade one resource for another. You can't trade mining for clean water. You can't trade mining for fish and mining in the state has to have reasonable standards to protect the other uses of these waterways whether that's clean water, whether that's fishing. This is just a reasonable measure to prevent pollution of our salmon streams."

  • Trump Admin. racing the red light to rollback environmental and wildlife protections:

  • Heads up, Florida - Trump plans to open up offshore drilling on your coast:
    • Interior to push drilling in Florida waters after November election (Politico):
      The Trump administration is preparing to open the door to oil and gas drilling off Florida’s coast — but will wait until after the November election to avoid blowback in a swing state whose waters both parties have long considered sacrosanct, according to four people familiar with the plan...“It’s a given that new acreage will become available when the politics of reelection are behind [Trump],” said one person in the industry, who described the eastern Gulf of Mexico as “the prize acreage.”

  • Microplastics raining down on our national parks:

  • Germany mandates EV chargers at all gasoline stations:
    • Germany will require all petrol stations to provide electric car charging (Reuters):
      Germany said it will oblige all petrol stations to offer electric car charging to help remove refuelling concerns and boost consumer demand for the vehicles as part of its 130 billion euro ($146 billion) economic recovery plan.
    • Germany requires all gas stations to provide EV charging (Electrek):
      We’re not sold on the idea that gas stations are the best location for EV charging, especially if Level 2, 240-volt charging stations are used. On the other hand, petrol stations situated along expressways and equipped with ultra-fast EV charging make more sense...The decision to require every single gas station to offer EV charging is a little odd. It applies an outdated combustion-oriented frame of mind to new technology.

