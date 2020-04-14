IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Deadly tornadoes hammer the South, complicating coronavirus emergency response; Farmers forced to dump fresh milk, destroy food crops, as coronavirus upends U.S. food system; Wildfires burn through radioactive forests near Chernobyl nuclear disaster; PLUS: Historic deal reached to cut global oil production... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Deadly tornadoes hammer the South amid a pandemic:
- Deadliest tornado outbreak in 6 years: Stunned residents begin cleanup in the South, East (USA Today)
- Coronavirus, then tornado damage: For some South Carolina residents, there's 'nowhere to go' (USA Today)
- VIDEO: The storm systems left over 1 million people without power Monday morning as it travels up the Atlantic coast. (NBC News)
- VIDEO: Tornado Outbreak Tears Across the South, Killing 32 (Weather Channel)
- States In The South Urged People To Protect Themselves From Tornadoes Before Protecting Themselves From The Coronavirus (Buzzfeed)
- Historic deal reached to cut global oil production:
- Crude mixed on output deal, recession fears; shares slip (Reuters)
- Factbox: Non OPEC+ crude oil supply cuts (Reuters)
- The Big Deal to Cut Oil Production May Not Be Big Enough (NY Times):
Experts estimate that demand has fallen by somewhere between 25 million barrels and 35 million barrels a day — or up to three and a half times as much as what the oil nations are promising to cut.
- Saudi energy minister says effective global oil cuts at more than 19 million bpd (Reuters)
- Cheap oil isn't going away, even after record production cuts (CNN)
- Oil ends on mixed note as drop in demand offsets support from historic OPEC+ deal to cut output (Market Watch):
Given the difficulty for most producers outside of core-OPEC to implement large cuts, the OPEC+ agreement “leaves the voluntary cuts as still too little and too late to avoid breaching storage capacity, ensuring that low oil prices force all producers to contribute to the market rebalancing,” said Damien Courvalin, Callum Bruce and Jeffrey Currie, analysts at Goldman Sachs, in a note to clients.
- VIDEO: Fracking’s Troubled Boom (Climate Crocks)
- Coronavirus May Kill Our Fracking Fever Dream (NY Times)
- Coronavirus destabilizing the U.S. food system:
- Dumped Milk, Smashed Eggs, Plowed Vegetables: Food Waste of the Pandemic (NY Times):
The widespread destruction of fresh food — at a time when many Americans are hurting financially and millions are suddenly out of work — is an especially dystopian turn of events, even by the standards of a global pandemic. It reflects the profound economic uncertainty wrought by the virus and how difficult it has been for huge sectors of the economy, like agriculture, to adjust to such a sudden change in how they must operate.
- 'A disastrous situation': mountains of food wasted as coronavirus scrambles supply chain (Guardian UK)
- VIDEO: Lines at food banks grow as some farmers destroy food (CNN)
- Wisconsin farm groups are asking the USDA to purchase dairy products because some farms have no buyers for milk (Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel)
- Fact check: Farmers are dumping milk because of change in demand, bottling limitations (USA Today)
- Thousands of cars and hours of waiting as demand grows at New Orleans food banks (NOLA)
- 'Elbow to elbow:' North America meat plant workers fall ill, walk off jobs (Reuters)
- Smithfield shutting U.S. pork plant indefinitely, warns of meat shortages during pandemic (Reuters):
Smithfield Foods, the world’s biggest pork processor, said on Sunday it will shut a U.S. plant indefinitely due to a rash of coronavirus cases among employees and warned the country was moving “perilously close to the edge” in supplies for grocers.
- Food goes to waste amid coronavirus crisis (Politico)
- The farmworkers putting food on America's tables are facing their own coronavirus crisis (CNN)
- Wildfires rage in radioactive forests around Chernobyl nuclear disaster:
- Chernobyl Wildfires Reignite, Stirring Up Radiation (NY Times):
According to the state center of radiation and nuclear safety, contaminated smoke is expected to reach Kyiv this weekend. However, the radiation level in the air, once smoke has disbursed far from the fires, is considered safe. It is expected to be about a hundredth of the level deemed an emergency....The main risk from the fires comes from inhaling, via the smoke, small radioactive particles thrown years ago from the open core of the Chernobyl reactor, said Olena Miskun, an air pollution expert with Ecodiya, an environmental advocacy group.
- Fire raging near Ukraine's Chernobyl poses radiation risk, say activists (Reuters)
- Clear gains in public health seen after closures of polluting coal plants:
- Hospital Visits Declined After Sulfur Dioxide Reductions from Louisville-Area Coal Plants (Inside Climate News):
By taking advantage of a "natural experiment" brought on by the closure of one coal-fired power plant and the addition of new pollution controls at others in the area, health researchers have documented how lowering air pollution improves the lives of asthma patients.
- Improved asthma outcomes observed in the vicinity of coal power plant retirement, retrofit and conversion to natural gas (Nature)
- Air pollution linked to far higher Covid-19 death rates, study finds (Guardian UK)
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
