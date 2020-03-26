With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Good news and bad for the energy sector in Senate's coronavirus relief bill; Even COVID-19 can't stop the Trump Administration's environmental rollbacks; PLUS: Victory in federal court for Standing Rock Sioux Tribe over the Dakota Access Pipeline... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Global efforts on ozone help reverse southern jet stream damage; More evidence North Atlantic “cold spot” is human-caused; Goldman Sachs: Prepare for a massive oil demand shock; Trump Admin walks away from ethanol court battle, angers oil refiners; At a critical moment, the Coronavirus threatens to bring offshore wind to a halt; Coronavirus could disrupt normal refueling practices for nuclear facilities as staffing concerns grow... PLUS: Coronavirus holds key lessons on how to fight climate change... and much, MUCH more! ...

