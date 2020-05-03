With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Desi Doyen Byon 3/5/2020, 12:02pm PT

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Australia's record bushfires are out --- finally --- as new study warns they're going to get worse; Climate coverage by corporate news media still falling short; Tropical forests losing the ability to absorb carbon; PLUS: February 2020 was the second hottest February on record... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

