IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Australia's record bushfires are out --- finally --- as new study warns they're going to get worse; Climate coverage by corporate news media still falling short; Tropical forests losing the ability to absorb carbon; PLUS: February 2020 was the second hottest February on record... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): EU commission unveils climate law amid criticism; Backed by industry, five states seek to block natural gas bans; Ash and debris are choking Australia’s rivers; House lawmakers debate regulatory role of federal government in plastics and recycling... PLUS: Renewables, EV tax credits won't be included in Senate energy bill 'unless we have a miracle on the floor'... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- February 2020 was the second warmest February on record:
- Surface air temperature for February 2020 (Copernicus)
- This winter in Europe was hottest on record by far, say scientists (Guardian UK)
- Moscow crushes record for warmest winter as milestones are set across Europe and North America (Washington Post)
- Winter 2019-20 Has So Far Been the Warmest on Record in the Contiguous U.S. (Weather Channel)
- Warmer months ahead for many parts of the planet: UN weather agency (WMO)
- January 2020: Earth’s Warmest January on Record (Scientific American)
- Climate coverage by corporate news media still short:
- How broadcast TV networks covered climate change in 2019 (Media Matters):
The volume of climate change coverage on the corporate broadcast nightly and Sunday morning news shows increased 68% from 2018 to 2019. Despite this increase, climate coverage as a whole still made up only 0.7% of overall corporate broadcast nightly and Sunday morning news shows in 2019.
- PBS NewsHour significantly outperforms corporate broadcast nightly news shows in covering climate change (Media Matters)
- Australia's record bushfires are finally out, as new study warns they'll get worse:
- After more than 240 days, Australia's New South Wales is finally free from bushfires (CNN)
- Climate change made Australia’s devastating fire season 30% more likely (Nature):
The extreme fires that razed more than 18 million hectares of bush in Australia late last year were significantly more likely because of human-induced climate change, say an international group of climate scientists who have analysed the disaster. The researchers’ results, released today, suggest that human-induced climate change increased the risk of the weather conditions that drove the fires by at least 30%.
- Bushfire crisis conditions eight times more likely under 2C warming, analysis shows (Guardian UK)
- Climate Change Affected Australia’s Wildfires, Scientists Confirm (NY Times):
Those values were extremely high, and were 30 percent more likely to be that high now than before 1900. Put another way, the researchers said, such high values are about four times more likely now than they were before.
- VIDEO: How climate change helped fuel Australia's bushfires, w/ CBS Meteorlogist Jeff Berardelli (CBS News)
- Australia's summer of 2019-20 country's second-hottest on record (Guardian UK)
- Tropical forests losing ability to absorb carbon:
- Tropical forests losing their ability to absorb carbon, study finds (Guardian UK):
Amazon could turn into source of CO2 in atmosphere by next decade, research suggests.
- Tropical forests' carbon sink is already rapidly weakening (Phys.org):
"One big concern for the future of humanity is when carbon-cycle feedbacks really kick in, with nature switching from slowing climate change to accelerating it. "After years of work deep in the Congo and Amazon rainforests we've found that one of the most worrying impacts of climate change has already begun. This is decades ahead of even the most pessimistic climate models. "There is no time to lose in terms of tackling climate change."
- Wells Fargo Bank will no longer finance drilling projects in Arctic, ANWR:
- Wells Fargo Joins U.S. Banks Declining To Fund New Arctic Oil Projects (Oil Price):
Wells Fargo says that “Wells Fargo does not directly finance oil and gas projects in the Arctic region, including the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR) – part of a larger 2018 risk-based decision to forego participation in any project-specific transaction in the region.”
