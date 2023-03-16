IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Biden EPA moves to lower levels of 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ohio sues Norfolk Southern over chemical train derailment disaster; PLUS: One state generates much more renewable energy than any other --- and it's not California... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): EPA finalizes 'good neighbor' rule to cut down on harmful smog and pollution from power plants; Is common industrial chemical TCE fueling the spread of Parkinson’s Disease?; Vanuatu hit by two cyclones and twin earthquakes in two days; Floods kill 14 in Turkish earthquake-battered provinces; 'Endless, brutal heat': Argentina's late-season heatwave has 'no similarities in history'; Tribes, federal government not informed of oilsands toxic waste spill for 9 months; Blueberries have joined green beans in this year's Dirty Dozen list; Texas officials target climate science in textbooks... PLUS: Nike to drop use of kangaroo skins for its shoes in 2023... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- February 2023 was 4th hottest on record:
- February 2023 was Earth's 4th-warmest February on record (Yale Climate Connections)
- February 2023 was Earth’s 4th warmest on record (NOAA)
- Tropical Cyclone Freddy still wreaking havoc in southeastern Africa:
- Survivors in shock as Cyclone Freddy toll passes 300 in Malawi, Mozambique (Reuters/MSN)
- VIDEO: Climate fingerprints all over record-setting Cyclone Freddy (Matthew Cappucci, Twitter)
- Tropical Cyclone Freddy wanes after battering Malawi, Mozambique (ABC Australia)
- Unprecedented Wonder: Tropical Cyclone Freddy's Record-Breaking Month-Long Journey Across the Indian Ocean (SciTech Daily)
- Factbox-Why is Cyclone Freddy a record-breaking storm? (Reuters/MSN)
- Lashing Mozambique, Freddy has become Earth's most energetic cyclone on record (Washington Post/MSN)
- Climate change wreaking havoc on African countries' economies:
- As climate woes worsen, Africa's economies suffer, UN says (AP):
Up to 9 percent of some African nations’ budgets is being spent on responding to extreme weather events, findings at a U.N. conference for African finance ministers revealed in Addis Ababa in Ethiopia on Wednesday
- Massive Sargassum seaweed bloom, toxic red tide hitting Florida beaches:
- Meet the sargassum belt, a 5,000-mile-long snake of seaweed circling Florida (NPR):
[S]cientists noticed a change in sargassum levels in 2011, when masses of the seaweed multiplied, gaining in density and size, becoming so big they were captured on satellite images...The exact drivers of the growth are still a bit "shrouded in mystery," says Brian Lapointe, a research professor with Florida Atlantic University, who's been studying sargassum for over 40 years. His hypothesis is that it has to do with how humans are altering the nitrogen cycle. We're using more fertilizer, burning biomass, cutting down forests and increasing wastewater from cities, all of which sends ammonium, nitrate and phosphate down major river systems.
- VIDEO: Red tide is back in Florida, killing fish and impacting human health. Here's what to know about the toxic bloom. (CBS News)
- What to know about the 'red tide' hitting Florida beaches (NPR)
- VIDEO: Red tide is flaring up in Southwest Florida. How safe is it to eat fish and other seafood? (USA Today/MSN)
- VIDEO: A giant floating blob of seaweed is heading toward the coast of Florida. What is sargassum? (CBS News)
- Ohio sues Norfolk Southern over chemical train derailment disaster:
- Ohio sues Norfolk Southern over the train derailment in East Palestine (AP)
- Ohio AG Dave Yost sues Norfolk Southern over East Palestine train derailment (Cleveland Plain Dealer):
When Yost was asked for a dollar figures of the damages he was seeking, he replied, "lots – maybe lots and lots." He said he couldn’t yet offer a specific number, though he said the cleanup will be expensive and it will take "significant dollars to put the people in East Palestine back as close as possible to the position they were before February."
- VIDEO: Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announces lawsuit against Norfolk Southern for train derailment (News 5 Cleveland)
- Company Testing Air in East Palestine Homes Was Hired by Norfolk Southern (Inside Climate News)
- EPA moves to limit levels of cancer-causing PFAS chemicals:
- EPA sets 'groundbreaking' limits on toxic 'forever chemicals' in drinking water (Guardian):
The US Environmental Protection Agency has taken the extraordinary step of setting legal drinking water limits for six of the most studied and toxic PFAS compounds...The new limits mark the first time in 26 years that the EPA has set legal limits for a contaminant in drinking water. Municipal utilities will be required to remove the compounds from drinking water, which could set off a wave of lawsuits directed at PFAS polluters, including the US military and chemical producers like 3M, DuPont and Chemours.
- EPA proposes very low nationwide PFAS limits for drinking water (MLive)
- VIDEO: EPA Chief Regan Announces Latest Action to Address PFAS in Drinking Water (EPA/Youtube)
- EPA proposes first standards to make drinking water safer from 'forever chemicals' (CNN)
- Biden Administration to Restrict Cancer-Causing 'Forever Chemicals' (NY Times)
- Texas is the nation's renewable energy leader:
- One State Generates Much, Much More Renewable Energy Than Any Other—and It’s Not California (Inside Climate News):
This isn’t new. Texas has produced more gigawatt-hours of electricity from renewable sources than any other state for several years running, thanks largely to wind energy. Now, the state is expanding its lead by continuing to be the county’s leader in wind energy, by a mile, and quickly closing the gap on California on utility-scale solar power.
- These Small- and Medium-Sized States Punch Above Their Weight in Renewable Energy Generation (Inside Climate News)
