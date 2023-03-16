With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Desi Doyen Byon 3/16/2023, 9:38am PT

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Biden EPA moves to lower levels of 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ohio sues Norfolk Southern over chemical train derailment disaster; PLUS: One state generates much more renewable energy than any other --- and it's not California... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): EPA finalizes 'good neighbor' rule to cut down on harmful smog and pollution from power plants; Is common industrial chemical TCE fueling the spread of Parkinson’s Disease?; Vanuatu hit by two cyclones and twin earthquakes in two days; Floods kill 14 in Turkish earthquake-battered provinces; 'Endless, brutal heat': Argentina's late-season heatwave has 'no similarities in history'; Tribes, federal government not informed of oilsands toxic waste spill for 9 months; Blueberries have joined green beans in this year's Dirty Dozen list; Texas officials target climate science in textbooks... PLUS: Nike to drop use of kangaroo skins for its shoes in 2023... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...

'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...

