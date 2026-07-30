This is What Kleptocracy Looks Like: Trump Robbing U.S. Blind, Republicans Letting Him: ‘BradCast’ 7/30/2026

A few important explainers on today’s BradCast that I hope will place much of what you may be hearing in the corporate media into more accurate perspective. [Audio to full show follows below this summary.]

FIRST UP… Some email from a long time listener and supporter from St. Louis, Missouri demanded a correction to our report this week — on this Green News Report and this BradCast — regarding our reported record-smashing 130º F heat index (“feels like”) temperature in his (and my) hometown last Sunday.

Unfortunately, no correction is warranted, however. We double and triple-checked. That stunning reading came from the National Weather Service at 2:55pm on July 26, as recorded at Scott Air Force Base across the Mississippi from downtown St. Louis. Granted, the Base is about 20 minutes east of downtown in Belleville, Illinois, in an area surrounded by corn fields (and their ensuing corn sweat which can increase humidity.)

But, as Desi Doyen notes today, citing a brilliant, well-worn viral social media quote: “Climate change will manifest as a series of disasters viewed through your phone with footage that gets closer and closer to where you live until you’re the one filming it.”

NEXT… We discussed on yesterday’s BradCast with Digby and Driftglass, the objections being made by Republican Senators John Cornyn (TX) and Thom Tillis (NC) to the nomination of Donald Trump‘s criminal defense lawyer, Todd Blanche, for U.S. Attorney General. All of us on yesterday’s show felt that both Senators, either of whom has the ability to block the confirmation from leaving the Senate Judiciary Committee, would ultimately cave. That, even though Trump has effectively ended both of their careers in the U.S. Senate at the end of this term.

One thing I failed to mention yesterday was that, as the Senate-confirmed Deputy AG, Blanche can legally remain in the role of Acting AG for the rest of Trump’s term without being confirmed to the official AG role. Therefore, much of this is really just Kabuki Theater already.

The objections by Cornyn and Tillis are related to the bogus $1.8 billion slush fund that was created as part of a “settlement” to a lawsuit that Trump filed against his own IRS. A total fraud, but one that he could get away with, because who’s gonna stop him? The Attorney General? The money in that fund could be doled out to anyone Trump wishes, including some 1,500 supporters charged with criminal felonies for their role in attacking the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 to help Trump steal the 2020 election he lost.

Blanche claims that fund is now “dead”, given so much public opprobrium. But he refuses to put that commitment, given under oath to Congress several times, in writing. And there is a reason for that, as I explain today.

Moreover, the supposed “settlement” also includes three-paragraph addendum, signed only by Blanche and posted the next day to the DOJ website, giving Trump, his two eldest sons and his company, lifetime immunity from IRS audits and penalties, “FOREVER”. Many presume that means up until the date that Blanche signed and posted the “agreement”. But the text is anything but clear on that point.

As is, that would reportedly net the Trumps at least $100 million in fees and penalties currently believed to be owed for unpaid taxes up until now.

Cornyn seems to mostly be objecting to that part of the deal, though not exactly as many in the corporate media seem to be reporting it. Based on several direct quotes from the Texas Senator each day this week, including just before air time, all that Cornyn seems to be asking for is a guarantee that the addendum won’t shield the Trumps from future tax penalties or audits, won’t be expanded to immunize other companies or individuals, and won’t give them immunity from other federal agencies beyond the IRS.

In other words, Cornyn seems to be just fine with allowing Trump to steal $100 million in taxpayer money. But even that, apparently, is not good enough for Trump.

Blanche — and Trump, who is directly controlling him — are refusing Cornyn’s rather generous demands. So, the plan to vote Blanche out of Committee today was cancelled late last night. Today, Trump suggested he might just withdraw Blanche’s nomination entirely until after Cornyn and Tillis are out of the Senate next year. But, of course, Republicans are likely to have an even narrower majority next year, and possibly be in the minority.

I still suspect Cornyn and Tillis will find a way to cave. But the fact is that Trump can simply withdraw the nomination forever, leave Blanche in control of the DOJ as Acting AG, and take that $100 million immunity prize, expand it however he wishes and, yes, even keep that $1.8 billion slush fund. Republicans aren’t even putting up a fight over most it.

This is what kleptocracy looks like.

THEN… More apparent Trump kleptocracy in two different stories I’ve been trying to get to for a week or two, one of which may end up making the above look like peanuts.

Democrats in Congress have written to the Donald J. Trump Presidential Library Foundation, Inc. demanding answers on what happened to anywhere from $6.5 to $14.5 million that was paid to to the fund as part of $56.5 million in (bogus) settlement fees agreed to by ABC, Meta, Paramount and X.

Even more alarming….What happened to $13 BILLION that Trump collected from Venezuela‘s oil exports since taking them over earlier this year by military force? Previously, Trump announced that (for reasons unexplained) the first $500 million collected from the sale of the oil would be kept in an offshore bank account in Qatar. Why? You decide. The rest of the $13 billion? Apparently completely unaccounted for!

Because THIS is what kleptocracy looks like!

FINALLY… Desi Doyen joins us for still more Trump Administration corruption in our latest Green News Report, including the theft of tens of millions of dollars that had already been appropriated for FEMA disaster assistance in “blue” states, which Trump has refused to pay out. That, as his War in the Middle East expands, further endangering oil, gas and fertilizer supply lines. But, if you’ve made it this far…we’ve got some actually good green news for you to close things out today…

The BradCast with Brad Friedman This is What Kleptocracy Looks Like: Trump Robbing U.S. Blind, Republicans Letting Him: ‘BradCast’ 7/30/2026 | Cornyn and Tillis' Kabuki Theater on Blanche nomination lets Trump steal millions; Also: Millions missing from Trump Library; Billions missing from Venezuela's oil; 130º heat index near St. Louis was real... · · · · · This is What Kleptocracy Looks Like: Trump Robbing U.S. Blind, Republicans Letting Him: ‘BradCast’ 7/30/2026 | Cornyn and Tillis' Kabuki Theater on Blanche nomination lets Trump steal millions; Also: Millions missing from Trump Library; Billions missing from Venezuela's oil; 130º heat index near St. Louis was real... 30s 30s 0:00 0:00 Download Episode Link to this page Embed on your site! Subscribe RSS/Podcast

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