‘Green News Report’ – July 30, 2026

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IN ‘GREEN NEWS EXTRA’ (see links below): Trump admin is repurposing federal land for AI data centers; After Venezuela quakes, environmental and health risks have just begun; Deadly flooding in West Virginia finds prevention plans unaddressed; In Ohio, toxic wastewater is bubbling up out of the ground … PLUS: EPA halted study on gas stoves and asthma, and the results were striking … and much, MUCH more! …
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY’S ‘GREEN NEWS REPORT’…
- Trump’s War on Iran expands to more countries, further imperiling global energy supplies:
- New Strikes Engulf More Countries in the Iran War (NY Times)
- Ukraine strikes major oil refinery in Russia’s Ryazan Oblast, Zelensky says (Kyiv Independent)
- VIDEO: Ukrainian drones hit Russia’s largest oil refinery as Zelenskyy says Siberia now ‘within reach’ (CNBC)
- Ukraine’s strike on Iranian tanker is a message for Trump (UK Telegraph)
- VIDEO: Trump: It’s ‘our turn’ to hit Iran ‘very hard’ after Tehran’s strikes on US bases (MSN)
- Iran War could lead to global super-spreader event of invasive marine species:
- Ships stuck in strait of Hormuz pose ‘super-spreader’ biodiversity threat, scientists warn (Guardian):
More than 1,500 commercial vessels have been stuck in the Gulf since the strategic waterway closed on 28 February after the outbreak of the US-Israel war on Iran. An international team of marine biologists said that with the stranded ships remaining motionless, their hulls were becoming encrusted with marine life – from microbes and algae to barnacles and other invertebrates – that could hitchhike to ports around the world when trade resumed…
Prof Mario Tamburri, of the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science and the study’s lead author, said: “If you had to design the worst-case scenario, I don’t know if you could have done it differently. It is a perfect storm.”
- Scientists warn of potential global marine invasive species event linked to idle ships in the Strait of Hormuz (Woods Hole Ocean Institute)
- Closure of the Strait of Hormuz may trigger a bioinvasion super-spreader event (Jounal Bilogical Invasions)
- Spain and France prepare disaster aid:
- France and Spain Plan Economic Aid as Major Fires Still Burn (Insurance Journal)
- Wildfire response must evolve to keep pace with climate change, EU says (Reuters)
- Devastating European wildfires in maps – and how they’re being tackled (BBC)
- More than 300,000 displaced in France and Spain as exhausted firefighters battle wildfires (CBS News)
- Displaced from wildfires in Spain share their stories of uncertainty and narrow escapes (AP)
- Economists warn of acclerating economic impacts of climate change:
- Heat Morphs Into a Major Economic Shock for an Unprepared Europe (Insurance Journal)
- MSCI CEO tells investors ignoring climate risk, ‘you only have yourself to blame’ (Bloomberg/The Edge):
The tendency is understandable, given investors are generally focused on short-term issues, he said. But “the climate is still changing, the world is still overheating, agricultural productivity is declining and there is an impact on companies,” Fernandez said in an interview in London. Rising temperatures are now “a source of risk and return in any investment you have, and if you ignore this risk you only have yourself to blame,” he said.
- Trump over-rode FEMA to deny blue state disaster requests:
- Trump overrode his own agencies to deny Democratic disaster requests (Politico)
- It’s 3 times harder for blue states to get disaster funding under Trump (Politico)
- How Trump has politicized disaster aid (Climate Power)
- It’s Harder Than Ever to Get Federal Disaster Aid. Even in Red States. (NY Times)
- VIDEO: FEMA denies wildfire aid for 2 major Oregon fires, prompting criticism from lawmakers (Fox43-Portland, Oregon)
- Oregon on track for record fire year after wildfire total hits grim milestone (Oregon Live)
- 25 states sue Trump Administration over withholding disaster preparedness grants:
- More than 24 states sue Trump administration after it put conditions on receiving disaster funding (AP)
- VIDEO: 25 states sue FEMA and DHS, accusing Trump administration of withholding funding (CBS News)
- Trump administration admits grants for clean energy were canceled based on politics (AP)
- Germany marks solar generation milestone:
- Analysis: Wind and solar power overtake fossil fuels in Germany for first time ever (Carbon Brief)
- Solar is EU’s biggest power source for the first time ever in June 2025 (Ember)
- In Germany, Wind and Solar Overtake Fossil Power (Yale e360):
Together, wind and solar generated 44 percent of Germany’s electricity, while fossil fuels generated roughly 43 percent…The figures represent a major milestone for the German “Energiewende,” or “energy turnaround,” a national push to ramp up renewable energy and phase out gas, coal, and nuclear power.
- Germany’s wind and solar generated 225 TWh in 2025, beating fossil fuels for the first time after two decades of its energy transition (Times of India):
For years, Germany’s ambitious shift away from fossil fuels has been praised, criticized, and repeatedly tested by energy crises, political opposition, and the phase-out of nuclear power… The achievement marks a defining moment in Germany’s decades-long Energiewende, or energy transition, and offers a glimpse of how one of Europe’s largest economies is reshaping the way it powers homes, industries, and businesses.
- California hits 50% solar milestone:
- Share of electricity generation in California (Ember)
- California generated more than 50% of its electricity from solar across an entire month. (Moms Clean Air Force/Bluesky)
- Solar overtakes coal in US electricity for the first month on record (Ember)
- One in four San Diego homes now makes its own power as California weighs new solar rules (The Cool Down)
- From California to Texas, solar and storage hit a record 91% of new U.S. power capacity (The Cool Down)
‘GREEN NEWS EXTRA’ (Stuff we didn’t have time for in today’s audio report)…
For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists’ Daily Headlines page
- Trump Admin Is Repurposing Federal Land for A.I. Data Centers (NY Times)
- After Venezuela Quakes, Environmental And Health Risks Have Just Begun (AP)
- Deadly Flooding In West Virginia Finds Prevention Plans Unaddressed (Mountain State Spotlight)
- In Ohio, Toxic Wastewater Is Bubbling Up Out of the Ground (NY Times)
- EPA Halted Study On Gas Stoves And Asthma. Results Were Striking. (Washington Post)
- Data Center Boom Sparks Lobbying Surge (E&E News)
- Trump Bets Chevron’s Fall Lets Him Rewrite Rules For Imperiled Wildlife (E&E News)
- Half Of England Officially In ‘Exceptionally Serious’ Drought (Guardian)
- DOJ’s Environmental Enforcement Collapsed Under Trump 2.0; Lawyers Exit (Inside Climate News)
- The Phoenix We Are Choosing: When does reverse migration become the norm? (Staying Curious)
- The U.S. is pulling back on energy efficiency just as prices are rising (gift link, NY Times)
- U.S. military bases delay cleanup of toxic ‘forever chemicals’ (USA Today)
- Federal judge orders EPA to administer environmental justice grants (Inside Climate News)
- Water contamination from agriculture is a top issue in Iowa midterms (Civil Eats)
- EPA excuses data centers from acid rain regs (E&E News)
- US environmental groups urge EPA to reject new PFAS to cool datacenters (Guardian)
- As Trump boosts nuclear power, regulators seek to eliminate a longstanding radiation safety practice (AP)
- More snow is falling as rain in Washington, bringing drought to farms (Inside Climate News)
- Here’s how much money EV drivers are saving in your state (Washington Post)
- MIT study finds gas cars aren’t secretly better for the planet than EVs, despite what everyone on Facebook says (Jalopnik)
- The dawn of 24/7 solar power (with battery storage (Financial Times via archive, no paywall)
- It’s the Age of Electricity and America isn’t ready (NY Times)
- Stop emissions, stop warming: A climate reality check (Dr. Andrew Dessler, Climate Brink)
- How to electrify your life when you rent (The Verge)
- Feeling Overwhelmed About Going All-Electric at Home? Here’s How to Get Started (Inside Climate News)
- Feeling Hopeless About the Climate? Try Our 30-Day Action Plan (The Revelator)
- Climate Change Will Force a New American Migration (Pro Publica)
- Exxon’s Snake Oil: 100 years of deception (Columbia Journalism Review)
- Project Drawdown: 100 Solutions to Reverse Global Warming (Drawdown.org)