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‘Green News Report’ – July 30, 2026

with Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

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IN TODAY’S RADIO REPORT: Donald Trump’s War on Iran pulls in more countries, further imperiling global energy supplies; Trump over-rode FEMA to deny disaster aid to ‘blue’ states; PLUS: Germany and California hit new records for cheap, clean renewable energy… All that and more in today’s Green News Report!
Green News Report
with Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen
7/30/2026
‘Green News Report’ – July 30, 2026  |  with Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...   · · · · ·   ‘Green News Report’ – July 30, 2026  |  with Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...
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IN ‘GREEN NEWS EXTRA’ (see links below): Trump admin is repurposing federal land for AI data centers; After Venezuela quakes, environmental and health risks have just begun; Deadly flooding in West Virginia finds prevention plans unaddressed; In Ohio, toxic wastewater is bubbling up out of the ground … PLUS: EPA halted study on gas stoves and asthma, and the results were striking … and much, MUCH more! …

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY’S ‘GREEN NEWS REPORT’…

‘GREEN NEWS EXTRA’ (Stuff we didn’t have time for in today’s audio report)…

For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists’ Daily Headlines page

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