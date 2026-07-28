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IN TODAY’S RADIO REPORT: Extreme fires rage across Spain and France; Trump immediately reneges on nuclear deal with Saudi Arabia; PLUS: Another climate-intensified heat dome broils America… All that and more in today’s Green News Report!

Green News Report with Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen ‘Green News Report’ – July 28, 2026 | with Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen · · · · · ‘Green News Report’ – July 28, 2026 | with Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen 30s 30s 0:00 0:00 Download Episode Link to this page Embed on your site! Subscribe RSS/Podcast

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IN ‘GREEN NEWS EXTRA’ (see links below): The strongest El Niño in history is coming – get ready; The Phoenix We Are Choosing: When does reverse migration become the norm?; From wildfires to tornadoes, extreme weather isn’t letting up in the U.S.; Trump is pulling back on energy efficiency just as prices are rising; 25 states sue FEMA and DHS, accusing Trump administration of withholding funding; U.S. military bases delay cleanup of toxic ‘forever chemicals’ … PLUS: Bloated and Gassy: Trump’s energy policy, and what it’s going to cost us all … and much, MUCH more! …

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY’S ‘GREEN NEWS REPORT’…

‘GREEN NEWS EXTRA’ (Stuff we didn’t have time for in today’s audio report)…

For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists’ Daily Headlines page