IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Missing 'red wave' in 2022 midterm elections is good news for the climate; New reports warn of skyrocketing methane levels; PLUS: Mixed results for state environmental ballot propositions... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Former Interior Secretary Zinke wins Montana US House seat; A NASA satellite launched to detect dust has discovered huge methane leaks; COP27: John Kerry makes his move on private climate finance; Heat pumps mandated in Washington state; No Surprise: Climate Denier John Stossel Spreads Disinformation about EVs; US To Climate Summit: American climate policy won't be repealed; How Mitsubishi vacuumed up tuna from a rogue Chinese fishing fleet; Who's driving climate change? New data catalogs 72,000 polluters and counting... PLUS: How to Live in a Catastrophe: In search of a way to think clearly about the planetary crisis... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Rare November storm Nicole slams into Florida:
- Sprawling Tropical Storm Nicole Drenching Florida, Georgia (Huffington Post)
- Port Orange dam breaches, evacuations underway (WESH-Orlando)
- Tropical Storm Nicole topples beachfront homes into ocean (AP)
- VIDEO: "Crisis to Collapse" on Florida’s Flood-Battered Coast (Climate Crocks):
Those of us in the rest of the country will be asked to make these property owners whole.
- Major new reports warn of skyrocketing methane levels:
- There was a record-breaking increase in methane in Earth’s atmosphere last year (The Verge)
- NASA Finds More Than 50 Super-Emitters of Methane (Smithsonian Magazine)
- Equipment that’s designed to cut methane emission is failing (AP)
- Progress on methane emissions by energy companies, but numbers still don’t add up: UNEP (UNEP)
- It's been a year since the Global Methane Pledge launched. See how the world is pacing. (MSN)
- Explainer-Why Methane Emissions Are Threatening Climate Stability (International Business Times)
- Missing 'red wave' in 2022 midterms is good news for the climate:
- AP Live Updates: 2022 Midterm elections (AP)
- VIDEO: President Biden News Conference on Midterm Election Results (C-SPAN)
- What the midterm elections mean for the climate — so far (Grist):
The midterm elections on Tuesday brought good news for climate voters, at least compared to expectations...[I]n a twist, climate action was an asset rather than a liability for Democratic candidates in swing states.
- For Midwest governors, climate leadership proves a 'political winner' (Grist)
- Climate on the 2022 Ballot (Hill Heat)
- Midterm nail-biter clouds Biden’s clean energy plans (E&E News):
Hanging in the balance is the implementation of billions of dollars from infrastructure and climate laws at the Department of Energy and other federal agencies. Control of Congress will influence how much money flows to key energy and climate programs and how quickly the White House can spend the historic clean energy investments planned through laws such as this year’s Inflation Reduction Act.
- 3 ways the midterms will transform energy (E&E News):
Tuesday’s midterm elections may not have brought the seismic changes to Washington, D.C., that some pundits were expecting, but they resulted in surprising outcomes at the state level, with major implications for energy policy....With energy policy playing out at the state level, the results could influence how the country works towards President Joe Biden’s goal of achieving a net-zero-carbon energy sector by 2035 and halving greenhouse gas emissions from 2005 levels by 2030.
- Voters Deliver Midterm Mandate for Bold Climate Action (Evergreen Action)
- Mixed results in environment-related statewide ballot propositions:
- Climate change was on the ballot in California and New York. Here’s what happened (Axios)
- New York voters overwhelmingly pass Environmental Bond Act (Albany Times-Union)
- Proposition 30, wealth tax for electric vehicle subsidies, defeated at the polls (LA Times)
- Why California’s eco-friendly, tax-the-rich electorate killed Prop. 30 (Santa Cruz Sentinel):
"I don’t see it as a referendum at all on climate change or the environment," he said of Prop. 30. He pointed to the governor’s opposition, the neutrality of some high-profile environmental organizations including the Sierra Club and the allegations of self-dealing by Lyft as top reasons for voter skepticism.
- FL proposed constitutional amendments were popular, but not popular enough to pass (Island News):
Each of those proposals, placed on the midterm ballot by the Legislature, drew solid majorities; they just didn’t attract the 60 percent of the vote necessary to approve amendments to the Florida Constitution.
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page
