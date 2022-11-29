With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Desi Doyen Byon 11/29/2022, 10:59am PT

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: While we were out... Rich nations finally agreed to pay climate damages to poor nations at U.N. COP27 climate summit; A quarter of Americans at risk of winter power blackouts; Buffalo, NY buried under historic, global warming-juiced blizzard; PLUS: Entire city of Houston placed under boil water notice after power failure... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

GNR's now celebrating 13 YEARS of independent green news, politics, analysis, snarky comment and connecting climate change dots over your public airwaves!

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP US CELEBRATE WITH A DONATION!

Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): 'Landmark vote' gives boost to threatened sharks; How China, the world’s top polluter, avoids paying for climate damage; Biden tightens methane emissions rule amid push for more oil; Manchin’s permitting side deal on brink as GOP seeks his 2024 ouster; Why utilities resist simple upgrades to boost renewables; E-Pizza: Dominos Pizza will have EV delivery fleet... PLUS: COP27 ends with no emissions agreement: The oil era is ending anyway — because it must.... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...

'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...

For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page



