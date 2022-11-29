IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: While we were out... Rich nations finally agreed to pay climate damages to poor nations at U.N. COP27 climate summit; A quarter of Americans at risk of winter power blackouts; Buffalo, NY buried under historic, global warming-juiced blizzard; PLUS: Entire city of Houston placed under boil water notice after power failure... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
PLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP US CELEBRATE WITH A DONATION!
|Link:
|Embed:
Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): 'Landmark vote' gives boost to threatened sharks; How China, the world’s top polluter, avoids paying for climate damage; Biden tightens methane emissions rule amid push for more oil; Manchin’s permitting side deal on brink as GOP seeks his 2024 ouster; Why utilities resist simple upgrades to boost renewables; E-Pizza: Dominos Pizza will have EV delivery fleet... PLUS: COP27 ends with no emissions agreement: The oil era is ending anyway — because it must.... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- COP27: Breakthrough agreement on Loss and Damage at U.N. climate summit:
- In a First, Rich Countries Agree to Pay for Climate Damages in Poor Nations (NY Times):
But the United States and other wealthy countries had long blocked the idea, for fear that they could be held legally liable for the greenhouse gas emissions that are driving climate change. The agreement hammered out in this Red Sea resort town says nations cannot be held legally liable for payments.
- Inside the COP27 fight to get wealthy nations to pay climate reparations (Grist)
- COP27 climate summit missed chance for ambition on fossil fuels, critics say (Reuters/MSN)
- COP27 was disappointing, but 2022 remains an historic year for international climate policy (The Conversation)
- COP27: How China and Africa Fit in Debate Over 'Loss and Damage' Fund (VOA News)
- EU reversal of stance on loss and damage turns tables on China at Cop27 (Guardian UK):
At stake is the question of whether some of the world’s leading economies – countries such as China, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf petrostates, Russia and countries with high per capita income such as South Korea and Singapore – should start contributing for the first time to help the poorest and most vulnerable countries with the impacts of climate disaster...Today, China is the world’s second biggest economy, and responsible for more cumulative emissions than any country other than the US.
- VIDEO: Simon Stiell, Executive Secretary of the UNFCCC | Closing statements at COP27 World Leaders Summit (UN Climate Change/Youtube)
- How China, the world’s top polluter, avoids paying for climate damage (Washington Post/MSN)
- Late-night fossil fuel fight leaves bitter taste after Cop27 (Climate Change News)
- COP27 Live Updates (Guardian UK)
- Republicans take U.S. House majority, vow to curb U.S. climate policies:
- House Republicans Plan to Ax Democrats’ Climate Crisis Committee (Bloomberg/Yahoo News)
- Will Republican House Upend Climate Action Bill? (Climate Crocks):
Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Houston, argued the United States should pursue "rational environmentalism" when it comes to climate policy. "Radical environmentalism is what we mostly see. And that perpetuates solutions that are downright scary and foolish," he said. "Let’s not lie to our children and scare them to death and tell them they’re going to burn alive because of (climate change)."
- Pelosi accuses Republicans of treating climate crisis like ‘it’s all a hoax’ at Cop27 (Guardian UK)
- Houston placed under boil water notice after power outage:
- Houston lifts boil water notice after confirming tap water is safe to drink, city says (CNN):
The power outage at Houston’s East Water Purification Plant Sunday was caused by a failed transformer and failed backup transformer, Mayor Sylvester Turner said Monday. Turner said two transformers at the power plant went offline around 10:30 a.m., and another followed shortly after... Haddock said there was no indication of contamination and the boil advisory was issued out of an abundance of caution.
- 'Stuff happens': Houston leaders still searching for answers after water purification plant failure (ABC-13 Houston)
- VIDEO: Boil water notice issued for entire City of Houston (KHOU-TV)
- Quarter of U.S. at high risk of winter power outages:
- A Quarter of Americans at Risk of Winter Power Blackouts, Grid Emergencies (Bloomberg/Yahoo News)
- Regional grids 'rolling the dice' on weather — watchdog (E&E News)
- White House Announces $13 Billion in Funding to Modernize Power Grids (U.S. News and World Report)
- Good Climate News odds and ends:
- India is harnessing renewable energy through the world's biggest solar farm. Here's how it happened. (Business Insider)
- The 'world’s largest floating wind farm' off Norwegian coast produces its first power, company says (Bloomberg/Yahoo News)
- Battery farm Europe
- Buffalo hit with historic multi-day blizzard, markets 'climate refuge' status:
- But for the Blizzards, a Climate Utopia? (The American Prospect):
Ignore those six-foot snowbanks—if you want some climate security, Buffalo wants you.
- The paradox of lake effect snow: global warming could bring the Great Lakes more of it, at least for a while (NOAA)
- Ask Don Paul: How do YOU rank the snowstorms? (Buffalo News)
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page
- How China, the world’s top polluter, avoids paying for climate damage (Washington Post/MSN)
- COP27 ends with no emissions agreement: The oil era is ending anyway — because it must (Salon)
- Biden tightens methane emissions rule amid push for more oil (AP)
- 'Landmark vote' gives boost to threatened sharks (BBC)
- Manchin’s permitting side deal on brink as GOP seeks his 2024 ouster (The Hill)
- Why utilities resist simple upgrades to boost renewables (E&E News)
- Biden requests $3B for residential solar, battery systems in Puerto Rico (Utility Dive)
- E-Pizza: Dominos Pizza Will Have EV Delivery Fleet (Climate Crocks)
- New York Enacts 2-Year Ban on Some Crypto-Mining Operations (NY Times)
- Whole Foods decision to pull Maine lobster divides activists and politicians (Guardian UK)
- The biggest wild card in the climate crisis: thawing permafrost (CNN)
- Energy requirements and carbon emissions for a low-carbon energy transition (Nature)
- How to Live in a Catastrophe: In search of a way to think clearly about the planetary crisis. (NY Magazine)
- Beyond Catastrophe: A New Climate Reality Is Coming Into View (gift link, no paywall - NY Times)
- Feeling Overwhelmed About Going All-Electric at Home? Here's How to Get Started (Inside Climate News)
- Focusing on the climate actions that can make a real difference (David Roberts, Volts)
- VIDEO: See what three degrees of global warming looks like (The Economist/YouTube)
- The 7 climate tipping points that could change the world forever (Grist)
- The 1977 White House climate memo that should have changed the world (Guardian UK)
- Four solutions to mitigate climate change, from the IPCC (Dr. Michael Mann, Penn Today)
- UN warns Earth 'firmly on track toward an unlivable world' (AP)
- Environmental Sacrifice Zones: 8 Places We've Given Up-Probably Forever (Environmental Health Network)
- Feeling Hopeless About the Climate? Try Our 30-Day Action Plan (The Revelator)
- VIDEO: 2050: what happens if we ignore the climate crisis (Guardian UK)
- 99.9 percent Of Scientists Agree Climate Emergency Caused By Humans (Guardian UK)
- Climate Fund Choices for Investors Are Multiplying (Bloomberg/Yahoo)
- How climate change could undo 50 years of public health gains (Grist)
- Climate Change Will Force a New American Migration (Pro Publica)
- Exxon's Snake Oil: 100 years of deception (Columbia Journalism Review)
- VIDEO: A Message From the Future With Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (The Intercept)
- What genuine, no-bullshit ambition on climate change would look like: How to hit the most stringent targets, with no loopholes. (David Roberts, Vox)
- A Global Shift To Sustainability Would Save Us $26 Trillion (Vox)
- Project Drawdown: 100 Solutions to Reverse Global Warming (Drawdown.org)
- An Optimist's Guide to Solving Climate Change and Saving the World (Vice)
- The great nutrient collapse: The atmosphere is literally changing the food we eat, for the worse. And almost nobody is paying attention. (Politico)
- The world's bleak climate situation, in 3 charts: We've got a long way to go and a short time to get there. (Vox)
- The Climate Risks We Face (NY Times):
To stabilize global temperature, net carbon dioxide emissions must be reduced to zero. The window of time is rapidly closing to reduce emissions and limit warming to no more than 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit or 2 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels, the goal set in the Paris climate accord. The further we push the climate system beyond historical conditions, the greater the risks of potentially unforeseen and even catastrophic changes to the climate - so every reduction in emissions helps.
- The Uninhabitable Earth: When will climate change make earth too hot for humans? (New York Magazine):
Famine, economic collapse, a sun that cooks us: What climate change could wreak - sooner than you think.
- A beginner's guide to the debate over 100% renewable energy (Vox):
Clean-energy enthusiasts frequently claim that we can go bigger, that it's possible for the whole world to run on renewables - we merely lack the "political will." So, is it true? Do we know how get to an all-renewables system? Not yet. Not really.