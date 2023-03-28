IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Massive tornado system bulldozes path of destruction across rural Mississippi; Floods from historic California storms inundate farmland and impact food prices; Somalia drought may have killed 43,000 last year; U.N. warns of looming water conflicts; PLUS: Renewable energy hit a new global record in 2022... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
- Massive tornado systems bulldozes across Mississippi, Alabama:
- Mississippi and Alabama face a painful recovery after storms and a tornado killed 21 (NPR)
- Mississippi tornado razed 313 buildings (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)
- Before-and-after the tornadoes: Maps and satellite images show aftermath in Mississippi, Alabama (USA Today)
- Live updates: Battered Southeast faces more tornadoes, storms; Mississippi mourns, struggles to recover (USA Today/MSN)
- For some Rolling Fork residents, recovery from Mississippi tornado is uncertain (Washington Post)
- Global warming and tornado data inconclusive, but...:
- Lethal Supercell Storms To Hit South More Often As World Warms: New Study (AP):
America will probably get more killer tornado- and hail-spawning supercells as the world warms, according to a new study that also warns the lethal storms will edge eastward to strike more frequently in the more populous Southern states, like Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee.
- Tornado-spawning storms may get worse due to warming (AP)
- The Gulf of Mexico is very warm. That could mean a bad tornado season. (Washington Post)
- The exact link between tornadoes and climate change is hard to draw. Here's why (NPR)
- Global Warming Can Set The Stage for Deadly Tornadoes (Inside Climate News, 12/14/2021):
The latest IPCC science report affirmed an increase in U.S. tornado clusters.
- Why the size of the Mississippi tornado was remarkable (Washington Post)
- California's storms, floods inundate farmland, revive dry Tulare Lake:
- New winter storm could push California’s snowpack to record high (Washington Post/MSN)
- California's looming snowmelt to resurrect lost Tulare Lake (Axios)
- Worry and suspicion reign as once-dry Tulare Lake drowns California farmland (LA Times)
- UN: Devastating Somalia drought may have killed 43,000 last year:
- Report: 43,000 estimated dead in Somalia drought last year (AP):
A new report says an estimated 43,000 people died amid Somalia’s longest drought on record last year and half of them likely were children under 5 years old. It is the first official death toll announced in the drought withering large parts of the Horn of Africa.
- The World Faces a Water Crisis, and 4 Powerful Charts Show How (Scientific American)
- U.N. study warns of looming water shortages, water wars:
- A quarter of the world does not have access to safe drinking water, new UN report says (AP)
- Millions lack access to running water. Is the solution hiding in plain sight? (Washington Post)
- Billions Of People Lack Access To Clean Drinking Water: U.N. Report (NPR)
- The Dark History Of Using Water As A Weapon (Fast Company)
- UN warns against 'vampiric' global water use (BBC):
A United Nations report has warned of a looming global water crisis and an "imminent risk" of shortages due to overconsumption and climate change. The world is "blindly travelling a dangerous path" of "vampiric overconsumption and overdevelopment", the report says.
- Global water crisis could 'spiral out of control' due to overconsumption and climate change, UN report warns (CNN/MSN)
- Global renewable energy capacity hit new record last year:
