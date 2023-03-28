With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Desi Doyen Byon 3/28/2023, 9:14am PT

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Massive tornado system bulldozes path of destruction across rural Mississippi; Floods from historic California storms inundate farmland and impact food prices; Somalia drought may have killed 43,000 last year; U.N. warns of looming water conflicts; PLUS: Renewable energy hit a new global record in 2022... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

GNR's now celebrating 14 YEARS of independent green news, politics, analysis, snarky comment and connecting climate change dots over your public airwaves!

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP US CELEBRATE WITH A DONATION!

Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): California's ugly history of water; What to know about Philly's tap water after chemical spill; UN warns of 'very dangerous' situation at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant; Electricity Generated by Renewables Surpasses Coal for First Time in US; Thousands of pounds of PFAS chemicals have been injected into Texas wells; California lawmakers approve potential fines for gas price-gouging... PLUS: Opinion: I am haunted by what I've seen at Great Salt Lake... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...

'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...

For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page



